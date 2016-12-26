Pravda.ru

World » Americas

Trump will continue putting pressure on Russia with NATO's help

26.12.2016
 
Trump will continue putting pressure on Russia with NATO's help. 59510.jpeg
AP photo

The Pentagon has started deploying military hardware in European countries to "calm allies down should Russia manifest aggression." According to Il Giornale, it has become the largest military fortification of the alliance since the Cold War.

The concept envisages the distribution of military reserves in strategic locations around the world to reduce the rate of response during possible emergencies at a global level. The storage facilities ensure quick access to 6,000 units of heavy equipment for the United States. 

Pravda.Ru requested an opinion from leading expert of the Center for Military-Political Studies at MGIMO, doctor of political science, Mikhail Alexandrov.

"Why is the North Atlantic Alliance taking such measures?" 

"It is connected with the policy of the USA and NATO to put military and political pressure on Russia. This policy was framed at the Warsaw Summit of the alliance, where it was decided to create two attack groups near Russian borders. The most powerful group will be created in the north-west in Poland and in the Baltic countries. Another base will be in Romania.

"In Poland, there will be four tactical groups created that can be rapidly deployed in brigades, plus there is the Polish army. These forces should be enough to capture the Kaliningrad region, so NATO strategists consider. Yet, there is not enough military hardware for the purpose. They are moving heavy equipment to Belgium and the Netherlands, and then some of those forces will move to Poland.

Also read: Russia prepares nuclear surprise for NATO

"Russia needs to think seriously how to create counterweight to these changes in the alliance. One does not have to pack the Kaliningrad region with all sorts of troops, yet, the troops that Russia has in the region at the moment should be able to show adequate resistance to NATO's possible aggression until main forces arrive from the Pskov region. In the Pskov region, one can deploy two tank armies, so that they could march across the Baltic States and enter the Kaliningrad enclave."

"What guarantees can the USA obtain with the help of those storage facilities?" 

"They will make it possible to quickly deploy forces. They will be able to deploy personnel by air to equip their troops with everything that they need on site."  

"This is a decision of the outgoing US administration. Can Donald Trump revise it?" 

"We do not know. It is possible that the USA will continue putting military and political pressure on Russia. This pressure can also be used as a bargaining element on other issues in relations with Russia, for example, on the issue of Iran. Trump wants to crush Iran, but Russia will not let it happen. Trump will continue putting pressure on Russia in Eastern Europe. 

"The West is not changing its stance on Russia, there is no progress in this. The work of the Russia-NATO Council has not resumed. Our views and positions differ completely. The concept of the European security is NATO-centric: it does not take Russia's interests into consideration at all - the concept ignores Russia's interests," the expert said. 

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia bluffing about military plans for NATO?







PRAVDA.RU
4634

Popular photos

Business

Obama deprives US of Arctic
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia s defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions
Rosneft privatization: What is Qatar doing there?
Rosneft privatization: What is Qatar doing there?
Ukraine offers Trump Antonov aircraft as Air Force One
Ukraine offers Trump Antonov aircraft as Air Force One

Society

Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?

Most popular

Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Chief Auditor of the NATO, who dealt with terrorism funding countering, was found dead in the city of Andenne in the Belgian Ardennes.
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
One of the works by world-famous soothsayer Nostradamus mentioned the Northern King. Nostradamus wrote about the ruler of Aquilon, whom specialists correlate with the Russian Federation
Putin reacts to Russian ambassador's assassination Putin reacts to Russian ambassador's assassination

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Turkey and Russia, No, not this time
Turkey and Russia, 'No, not this time'
Putin, Trump - Emerging Dynamic Duo?
Putin, Trump - Emerging Dynamic Duo?
Christmas traditions and Christmas in Russia
Christmas traditions and Christmas in Russia
The very low New York Daily News: Journalist American gloats over Russian death
The very low New York Daily News: "Journalist" American gloats over Russian death
And to all, a good night
And to all, a good night
The Dynamic Duo: Barack Cut it out Obama and Hillary personal beef Clinton
The Dynamic Duo: Barack "Cut it out" Obama and Hillary "personal beef" Clinton

Incidents

Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Putin reacts to Russian ambassador s assassination
Putin reacts to Russian ambassador's assassination
Russian Ambassador to Turkey shot dead in front of TV cameras
Russian Ambassador to Turkey shot dead in front of TV cameras
Tu-154 aircraft with 92 on board crashes into Black Sea en route to Syria
Tu-154 aircraft with 92 on board crashes into Black Sea en route to Syria
Turkey s Erdogan calls Putin, John Kerry offers help after ambassador s assassination
Turkey's Erdogan calls Putin, John Kerry offers help after ambassador's assassination
Explosion in Moscow: Eight people injured. Video
Explosion in Moscow: Eight people injured. Video

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service