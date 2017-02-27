Pravda.ru

World » Americas

The Trump show: Next act - impeachment?

27.02.2017
 
The Trump show: Next act - impeachment?. 59860.jpeg

The ranking of the new US President has been declining steadily. Discussions about the possible impeachment of Donald Trump do not seem surprising anymore. Bookmakers have started taking bets for the imminent resignation of the 45th President of the United States of America. 

Pravda.Ru requested an expert opinion about a possibility for such a development from president of the American University in Moscow, Eduard Lozansky. 

The fight between Donald Trump and the so-called US establishment and mass media has been gaining momentum. Everyone was expecting the fight to fade for a while to give Trump an opportunity to show what he can do at least during the first 100 days of his stay in the office. 

I do not think that it will come to impeachment, because this is an extremely rare phenomenon in  the history of America. We know only two attempts, and they both failed. It happened in 1890 in the House of Representatives, and then there was a fresh example with Bill Clinton.

To impeach president, one needs to receive the support of two-thirds of the Senate. Given that the Republican Party will not go for it, chances for such a development are slim. I would even say that it is excluded.

Yet, it does not mean that Trump will be able to avoid other problems that his opponents will be trying to put in his way. This is very sad, because Trump is still unable to make significant steps to fulfill his campaign promises.

Trump has his supporters too. His rating has been declining indeed, but he still enjoys the support of many Americans. He has recently embarked on a journey back to his reelection campaign, he is revisiting it. About 2,000 people have recently gathered to express their support for President Trump in Florida. He tries to revisit his campaign instead of working. Let's see where all that will take him. I remain cautiously optimistic. 

As for the impeachment procedure per se, one would have to conduct a variety of hearings at a number of departments. One would have to submit it for voting at the House of Representatives, where difficulties may emerge at once, because speaker Paul Ryan will hardly submit the question about impeachment for voting. However, if it happens, the majority in the House of Representatives would have to vote for impeachment. Afterwards, two-thirds of the Senate would have to vote the same. 

Neither stages can be possible, because Republicans make the majority in both the House of Representatives and Congress. There are Trump adversaries there, such as John McCain. The question about impeachment will stay around, but I think that Donald Trump will have his four years. 

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Trump promises to change America in 100 days







PRAVDA.RU
3871

Popular photos

Business

Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM

Society

Was Russia s Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Monica Bellucci: All men are assholes
Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes'
Vitaly Churkin s death: Condolences and investigation
Vitaly Churkin's death: Condolences and investigation
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
Ukraine officially introduces notion of person of indeterminate gender
Ukraine officially introduces notion of 'person of indeterminate gender'
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport

Most popular

NASA to announce existence of extraterrestrial civilization?
NASA to announce existence of extraterrestrial civilization?
NASA has announced an urgent press conference to be held on February 22 at 21:00 Moscow time. Leading astronomers and scientists, in particular, four scientists from the US and a specialist from...
Soros predicts Trump's inevitable fall and decline of US economy
Soros predicts Trump's inevitable fall and decline of US economy
American billionaire George Soros placed a bet of 500 million dollars on the collapse of the shares of the companies that benefit from the policies of Donald Trump
Russia secretly explodes nuclear bombs in the Arctic, British tabloid claims Russia secretly explodes nuclear bombs in the Arctic, British tabloid claims

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Two states or one state?
Two states or one state?
Healing our sick planet: A must
Healing our sick planet: A must
Three interviews, two sets of weights and measures
Three interviews, two sets of weights and measures
Deep State Attempts to Politically Assassinate Trump
Deep State Attempts to Politically Assassinate Trump
The west is finished, but why?
The west is finished, but why?
Crimea: Time for the US Administration to read the truth
Crimea: Time for the US Administration to read the truth

Incidents

Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Four Russian military men die in Syria
Four Russian military men die in Syria
Tram breaks into two in St. Petersburg
Tram breaks into two in St. Petersburg
Donetsk and Luhansk militia ready to liberate Donbas from Kiev junta by military means
Donetsk and Luhansk militia ready to liberate Donbas from Kiev junta by military means
Foreign mercenaries from Poland arrive in Donbas
Foreign mercenaries from Poland arrive in Donbas
Kim Jong-un s half-brother killed in Malaysia airport
Kim Jong-un's half-brother killed in Malaysia airport

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service