Pravda.ru

World » Americas

Puerto Rico: The Plight of Territorial-Americans

28.09.2017
 
Puerto Rico: The Plight of Territorial-Americans. 61367.jpeg

By Ben Tanosborn

Natural disasters tend to bring the best in most people: their compassion as well as their humanity; while also unmasking the hardheartedness and greed in more than a few among us.  We, in a geographic America with blurred identity borders, are these days experiencing times that will define us in a way we have never been defined before; not just in human terms but politically as well.

Hurricane Maria delivered not only its fury on the Boricua-Americans and their beautiful tropical island, but also a clear message to the rest of us, Americans... whether we hail from Alaska, Hawaii, Mainland America or the other island territories in both Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

As the 19th Century was closing, US ambition in becoming an international power was starting to open up - a fake Spanish-American War bringing to the nascent American aspirations the territorial spoils of an old and decrepit empire, Spain, a century past her glory days.  But Cuba would not stand for just a switch of colonial yokes, gaining its independence four years later (1902), while Filipinos had to wait almost half-century to get theirs.  Guam and other smaller islands in the Pacific did remain as the empire's vigilant pieds-à-terre in Oceania facing Eastern Asia.

And that brings us to Puerto Rico, a territorial dependency by whatever name we wish to apply: Commonwealth, Estado Libre or just an island in the middle of the ocean - as our learned President Trump diligently explains to us.  But never mind the geopolitical status of Puerto Rico, its "of late" financial bankrupt condition, or other problems besetting past and present relations between Washington and the US Outlying Areas, including the application of the odious Jones Act. 

As well said by the Mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, wading through the city with tears in her eyes, this is not the time to be "preoccupied" but "occupied."  Maria left the entire island, where 3.5 million Americans live, economically devastated but far worse, facing a humanitarian crisis unprecedented not just in Puerto Rico but the United States.  Much of Puerto Rico's infrastructure has been destroyed, severely damaged (utilities, communications, transportation and health care), and/or operationally-decimated, leaving much of the population at terminal risk without water, food or even emergency health care.

Be occupied, not just preoccupied... that was the mayor's call to arms against a bureaucracy that frequently sets in during catastrophes such as this.  She's right! 

Forty-eight hours before Maria hit Puerto Rico, both the impact and expected damage could have been quantifiably forecasted. By Thursday, September 21, the prior day's apocalyptic horror was common knowledge; however, it took all of four days for the Consoler-in-Chief to tweeter-acknowledge it.  To make matters worse, those first tweets castigated suffering Puerto Ricans by reminding them of the island's massive debt and broken infrastructure... a redoubling of agony, just as he had done during his presidential campaign when commenting  on Sen. John McCain being a hero; that he, Trump, liked people who weren't captured.  Could it be that the president is telling Puerto Ricans that Maria is Puerto Rico's just deserts?

Donald Trump probably lacks affection for Puerto Ricans; after all, most of them did not vote for him in 2016.  But, does he, or his supporting staff, realize that a new immigrant wave is about to hit the US, perhaps as many as 2 million Boricuas leaving the Island for the Mainland - documented as American citizens, legally allowed to vote?  What if just a sprinkle of them settles in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin?  A sprinkle, mind you... wouldn't that just cast a future winning popular vote by 4-5 million for the Democratic Party, as well as a rout in the Electoral College?  Don't Republicans realize that their bigopat-populist leader has totally damaged any remaining conservative ideals in the high-jacked Party?

Maria is sure to become Trump's Katrina... and no self-assigning of accustomed superlatives is going to save the president's day.  He has already screwed-up, adding to the inane trumpery of his administration.  It's ironic that one reason, perhaps the principal reason, that Donald Trump won the presidency had to do with undocumented or illegal immigration... while his undoing could soon be blamed on documented or legal domestic immigration.

Puerto Rico, christened as Rich Port almost four centuries ago by Spaniards, has turned out to be a beautiful land that requires tender, loving care... up to not long ago provided by American industry setting operations there, now operating under globalization rules (cheaper wages). The Island, with a population density which surpasses all major islands in the Caribbean (Cuba, Hispaniola, Jamaica), and even the Hawaiian Islands, by a factor of 2, 3, or more, cannot have economic viability on its own... while holding its current standard of living.  Only remittances from Mainland relatives, or hefty on-going Federal subsidies, which is not likely to happen, will keep an island fit for 1.5 million people viable at the current figure of 3.5 million. 

That can be a future topic of preoccupation for all of us in America, but for right now, as the Mayor of San Juan says, let's occupy ourselves with action, immediate action to soothe the despair of our brethren Americans in Puerto Rico.

Ben Tanosborn  

6480

Popular photos

Business

Russia may ban Facebook in 2018
Russia may ban Facebook in 2018
Russia to have its own Made in Jail brand
Russia to have its own 'Made in Jail' brand
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Euro declines after Merkel s victory
Euro declines after Merkel's victory
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple s special event
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple's special event
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy

Society

Europa League Matchday 2: Russian clubs win
Europa League Matchday 2: Russian clubs win
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia s Far East
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia's Far East

Most popular

Europa League Matchday 2: Russian clubs win
Europa League Matchday 2: Russian clubs win
Zenit leads Group L by three points summing a total of six from the first two games. In Group F, Lokomotiv leads by two points, having four points from two games - a draw and a win.
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
The passenger jetliner of FlyDubai airline crashed in Russia's Rostov-on-Don on March 19, 2016, killing all on board
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
Yemen: Insufficient funding for World s largest humanitarian crisis
Yemen: Insufficient funding for World's largest humanitarian crisis
Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Preparing to live sustainably alongside increasing natural risks
Preparing to live sustainably alongside increasing natural risks

Incidents

Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un s invincible ballistic missiles
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
Family of cannibals who ate 30 people and fed human meat to cadets arrested
Family of cannibals who ate 30 people and fed human meat to cadets arrested
North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers
North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers
Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on
Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on
Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre
Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service