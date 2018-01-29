World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Americas
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition

World » Americas

The US strategically and tactically loses to Russia in the Arctic, Business Insider wrote with reference to the commander of the US Coast Guard, Admiral Paul Zukunft. Russia uses "icebreaking corvettes" in the Arctic, which are essentially ice-breaking warships, the admiral said. According to him, Russia behaves in the Arctic like China does in the East and in the South China seas, as if Arctic is all Russian.

Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition. 61887.jpeg

"We do have a strategy for the Arctic, and at the same time we're looking at Russia increasing its presence, and now we have China increasing its presence. Russia has gone as far as to claim most of the Arctic Ocean as theirs," the US Admiral said. "Russia has not been transparent in what their intent is, and so we're playing a strategic game of chess up in the Arctic. And Russia's got ... all the pieces on the chessboard. I've only got a couple of pawns. I don't even have a queen, let alone a king," Zukunft also said.

Chairman of the All-Russian Fleet Support Movement, First Rank Captain Mikhail Nenashev told Pravda.Ru that the United States was not an Arctic state in a broad sense of the word. "The USA touches upon the Arctic region thanks to Alaska that used to be part of Russia too," the expert said.

The list of Arctic states includes Russia, Norway, Canada and Iceland, while all others "can be invited as guests," Nenashev said.

"The Arctic is the summit of the world, the pole of humanity. "We would invite the Americans, if it wasn't for their military and naval aggressiveness, because their always poke their noses into someone else's affairs," the expert told Pravda.Ru.

"This is not a game of chess for Russia, this is our natural habitat," Mikhail Nenashev continued. "We have been living here for more than a thousand years, and the Arctic has always been the basis of life for us. Russia needs to develop the Arctic - this is a question of our development rather than military rivalry with anyone," he added.

As for the "corvettes," the primary function of those icebreaking vessels is to deliver cargoes to certain islands, where only an icebreaker can deliver them to. If necessary, however, they can also perform military functions, Nenashev reminded.

According to Business Insider, Russia has 46 icebreakers of all types in the Arctic: four of them are heavy polar icebreakers, 23 are medium or lightweight vessels. At that time, the US has three light icebreakers in the region and only one heavy polar icebreaker.

In pictures:

Russian sources say that Russia has 30 diesel and four nuclear-powered icebreakers in the Arctic today. In addition, Russia builds the Arctic fleet of ice-class attack ships capable of carrying both artillery and missile weapons.

For example, nuclear icebreaker project 22220 is equipped with a two-reactor power plant. The ship has the crew of 75 people and is 173.3 meters long and 34 meters wide. The nuclear-powered vessel has a unique construction of the hull, which makes the vessel usable both in the Arctic seas and in the mouths of northern rivers.

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian


Arctic is ours: Russia creates powerful nuclear icebreaker
Topics arctic russian icebreakers
Topical Analytics
Americas
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Columnists
Time for a New Olympic Order
Technologies and discoveries
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Readers' top
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Russia's new supersonic Tu-160 passenger aircraft generates great interest globally
Russian Emperor's blue convertible Rolls-Royce available online
Russia's best psychic predicts 'something serious' for 2018
Soros makes surprising statement about new threats to society
Now reading
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Americas
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition Видео 
Honor me: The hell with you
Americas
Honor me: The hell with you
Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines
Economics
Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines Видео 
To rape or not to flirt? These are the questions
Columnists
To rape or not to flirt? These are the questions
Ukraine welcomes NATO's Tomahawk missiles with open arms
Politics
Ukraine welcomes NATO's Tomahawk missiles with open arms Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems

Many military expiters have been comparing the US third generation anti-tank guided missile system FGM-148 Javelin with the Russian Kornet recently

USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Russia's new supersonic Tu-160 passenger aircraft generates great interest globally
Video
Russia's new supersonic Tu-160 passenger aircraft generates great interest globally
Real life stories
Russian Emperor's blue convertible Rolls-Royce available online
Anomalous phenomena
Russia's best psychic predicts 'something serious' for 2018
Europe
Soros makes surprising statement about new threats to society

Billionaire George Soros, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said that Facebook and Google pose a threat to society

Soros makes surprising statement about new threats to society
Time for a New Olympic Order
Columnists
Time for a New Olympic Order
Technologies and discoveries
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Anomalous phenomena
Russia's best psychic predicts 'something serious' for 2018
Americas
Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything

The Pentagon has published a report, in which it was acknowledged that 50% of fifth-generation F-35 fighters were not suitable for combat action

Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Technologies and discoveries
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Video
Russia's new supersonic Tu-160 passenger aircraft generates great interest globally
Americas
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Dmitry Sudakov Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Time for a New Olympic Order Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Argentina's relationship with Russia suddenly becomes 'strategic' Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Time for a New Olympic Order
Syria's name will change in Russia
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed