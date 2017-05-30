Pravda.ru

Evo Morales: Imperialism undermines Latin American sovereignty

30.05.2017
 
The main media in the capital of Bolivia La Paz emphasize this Tuesday (30) declarations formulated by President Evo Morales, who affirmed that US imperialism attacks against the sovereignty of the Latin American peoples through military interventions, coups d'état and economic destabilization.

By Claudia Dupeirón García

By Claudia Dupeirón García

During the presentation of the anthology 'In a century of intervention by the United States in Bolivia', whose author is the ambassador of this country in Cuba, Juan Ramón Quintana, the president emphasized that the enemy of future generations is capitalism.

Work of commitment to Bolivia

Even so, he praised Quintana's work and described it as a work of total commitment to the Bolivian homeland, which will serve to explain to young people the actions of US interference in the Andean-Amazonian nation.

This study is a thorough analysis of the historical dynamics of bilateral relations between Washington and La Paz from 1900 to 2000, through its diplomatic delegations, financial institutions, and security and cooperation agencies.

The USA exercised control and domination

According to Quintana, "it was necessary to amend this chapter of Bolivian history, a chronological account of an extremely complex period in which the United States exercised control and economic and political domination in the country."

The purpose of this series is to overcome the enormous and significant lack of information and knowledge for Bolivians to interpret the role of this imperial power in the construction of the national state, he said.

The work of the head of state, Evo Morales, was highlighted in confronting the US hegemony in the country by nationalizing natural resources and recovering strategic companies.

The six-volume series features a bibliographical backing of the analysis of thousands of newspapers published throughout the twentieth century, to close to 400 memoranda, telegrams, letters, covert messages between the governments of Bolivia and the United States, as well as photographic archives.

'In a century of intervention by the United States in Bolivia' can be downloaded from the website: www.cia.bo, a website dedicated to the study of different forms of American intervention in Latin American nations, especially Bolivia.

Foto: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:MAS_XVI_Anniversary_Celebration.jpg

Translated from the Portuguese version

By Olga Santos

Portuguese version

Pravda.Ru

 


