Pravda.ru

World » Americas

Will Russian army base return to Cuba?

30.06.2017
 
Will Russian army base return to Cuba?. 60747.jpeg

The Donald Trump administration is experiencing a crisis in relations with Cuba. Not that long ago, speaking in Miami, a home to many Cubans, the 45th US President announced his intention to cancel Barack Obama's decision to normalize relations with Cuba.

The statement from the head of the White House made it clear: Washington intends to tighten sanctions against Cuba again, seeking a regime change on the island nation by holding free elections on a multi-party basis. What will be the answer from the 86-year-old Cuban leader Raul Castro? Will Havana decide to resume negotiations with Moscow on the deployment of a Russian army base and a radar station on the island? Pravda.Ru observers Aydin Mehdiyev and Said Gafurov tried to answer these questions.

"Raul Castro turned 86 in June. This is a respectable age, when one thinks about a successor and writing memoirs.  In Cuba, there is no formal solution to the problem of generation change. He is convinced Cuba will not see any changes while he is alive, and this is the main problem. Yet, when he goes, serious changes will be inevitable not only because there is a deplorable situation in Cuba. Changes in the country will occur because all conditions for an economic reform are ready.  In today's Cuba, people live better than most of the indigenous peoples of the Caribbean basin. The currency system is stable. Cuba currently shares the wait-and-see attitude, emphatically ignoring Washington."

"Raúl Castro is a wonderful person, but he is a military man, and he needs to protect Cuba from the invasion, he does not care about the much needed economic reform, he faces other important objectives."

"What does Trump want? After all, he understands that the States have not been able to break Cuba since the time of Kennedy."

"Trump does not care much about Cuba. His prime goal is to do something against China. Cuba, Syria, Europe, etc are among petty problems for his administration. In the fall of this year, two Russian MPs suggested rebuilding a radar station in Cuba. Russia had had a base in Cuba before, but everything was wrapped up during Yeltsin's presidency. Does Russia indeed need to rebuild military infrastructure in Cuba?"

"Russia is not a militarized state. For Russia, the question is not about whether a radar station is needed or not. For Russia, the question about the cost is most vital. Does Russia need to build a station there or do we need to build more fighter jets and bombers instead? If this is too expensive, Russia should better do what Putin says, and he says that Russia has a response to NATO's military buildup near Russian borders."

"Why doesn't Russia have an army base in Latin America?"

"This is too expensive. Russia is not preparing for a war with America. Yet, Russia's strategic forces should be deployed in a way not to let the Americans attack Russia first."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US to kick Russians out from Cuba?
3711

Popular photos

Business

Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia s pioneer in growing berries
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia's pioneer in growing berries
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Russia s new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia's new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?

Society

Confederations Cup: Semi-finalists defined
Confederations Cup: Semi-finalists defined
Salvador Dali s body to be exhumed in paternity suit
Salvador Dali's body to be exhumed in paternity suit
Confederations Cup: Chile books place in final
Confederations Cup: Chile books place in final
Confederations Cup: Germany meets Chile in final
Confederations Cup: Germany meets Chile in final
Confederations Cup: Matchday 2 complete
Confederations Cup: Matchday 2 complete
Mexico 2 New Zealand 1
Mexico 2 New Zealand 1

Most popular

Iran and Israel to clash in Syria over Golan Heights?
Iran and Israel to clash in Syria over Golan Heights?
The situation in Syria has deteriorated again. Israel has found itself directly involved in hostilities. The Israeli armed forces struck the territory of Syria after the shelling of the Golan Heights...
Qatar and Turkey vs. Saudi Arabia: Why USA tries to revive South Stream
Qatar and Turkey vs. Saudi Arabia: Why USA tries to revive South Stream
A conflict of interests between monarchies of the Persian Gulf continues developing. Seven Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia delivered an ultimatum to Qatar. The aggravation of the dispute around...
Trump, Republicans Seek to Euthanize 80 Million Young and Old Americans Trump, Republicans Seek to Euthanize 80 Million Young and Old Americans

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump, Republicans Seek to Euthanize 80 Million Young and Old Americans
Trump, Republicans Seek to Euthanize 80 Million Young and Old Americans
Why I reject Western courts and justice
Why I reject Western courts and justice
The US is Crying Mami Mami
The US is Crying Mami Mami
Desperate Trump and the White House: Losing the plot
Desperate Trump and the White House: Losing the plot
It is the presstitutes, not Russia, who interfered in the US presidential election
It is the presstitutes, not Russia, who interfered in the US presidential election
Send me to the breach, I will not stay silent
Send me to the breach, I will not stay silent

Incidents

Iran and Israel to clash in Syria over Golan Heights?
Iran and Israel to clash in Syria over Golan Heights?
Ukraine conducted special operation to destroy Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines
Ukraine conducted special operation to destroy Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines
ISIL fighters given anonymous passports to paradise
ISIL fighters given anonymous passports to paradise
Yemen: Cholera surpasses 100,000 cases
Yemen: Cholera surpasses 100,000 cases
Paris inferno: Molotof cocktail lobbed into restaurant
Paris inferno: Molotof cocktail lobbed into restaurant
Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say
Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service