World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Asia
Author`s name Anton Kulikov

Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project

World » Asia

Russia should pay less attention to India's interests. Some experts believe that such a policy could serve as a punishment for India, even though the two countries have had positive relationship for many decades. However, everything changes.

Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project. 62698.jpeg

It's no secret that India was and still remains one of the main buyers of Russian arms. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India was the largest arms importer in the world in 2000-2014. The share of Soviet (and Russian) weapons in India's armed forces made up about 75%.

In 2015, Russia's shipments of arms and military equipment to India were evaluated at $4 billion. In 2016, defense contracts were signed totaling about $2 billion. The total portfolio of Indian orders for Russian arms exceeded $4 billion in 2017.

However, India has been trying to buy weapons not only from Russia lately, but also from Israel, European countries and even the USA. Needless to say that Washington would like to end the defense cooperation between Moscow and Delhi.

In late July, Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that India was no longer a party to the Russian-Indian Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft program (FGFA), in which the creation of a fifth-generation fighter was being carried out.

"We informed Russia that India is no longer a participant in this project, but at the same time we told the Russians that they could continue developing it on their own, and we could rejoin them at a later stage," she said.

The Indian Air Force released a special report on the topic: "Having studied all aspects of this project, we came to conclusion that it does not meet our requirements, since the FGFA will not be able to create an aircraft that will be able to demonstrate the performance close to that of American fighters US F-22 and F-35," the report in particular said.

Russia and India signed the agreement on cooperation under the program in 2007. Over the past few years, the Indians have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction both with the high cost of the program and the way it was being implemented.

According to deputy director of the Russian Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Konstantin Makienko, Russia should now offer Su-35 fighters to Pakistan.

"We do not want to offend the Indians, but I believe that against the backdrop of India's hesitation about the project of the 5th generation fighter, Russia should promote the Su-35 fighter jet in Pakistan. Otherwise, Chinese, South Korean or even Turkish companies will take this market in about five years," Mr. Makienko told the Army Standard publication.

"India has removed all moral obligations from Russia with its behavior, so Russia should get rid of self-restraint in its relations with Pakistan. In the past, we would often decline profitable contracts with Pakistan for the sake of India, but now we should follow our own interests of commercial profit," said Makienko.

The big question is how realistic such a prospect can be. In February of this year, plans were announced to establish a military-technical commission of the two countries. Afterwards, it was reported that Pakistan was going to buy T-90 tanks from Russia. To be more precise, the defense department of Pakistan evinced its interest in those tanks, but this is quite a different bunch of coconuts.

The Pakistani fleet of military aircraft mostly consists of American and Chinese planes. Pakistan's relationship with Washington has been quite complicated, but the country has been conducting successful cooperation with China. Even if Pakistan is interested in buying Su-35 from Russia, does it have the intention and the money to buy them? To crown it all, India will not be happy about such a development.

According to Ivan Konovalov, the director of the Center for Strategic Studies, the risks are too high for Russia.

"Russia's cooperation with India began back during the times of the Soviet Union. Orders from India and China had saved our military-industrial complex, and India always pays attention to how cooperation between Russia and Pakistan develops, considering this cooperation hazardous to its interests at times," the expert told Pravda.Ru.

"Russia cooperates with Pakistan in the field of multipurpose helicopters Mi-8 and Mi-17, which is not a problem for India," he added noting that India approached a certain line in its cooperation with Russia and tries to diversify its arms market.

"There are American, French and Israeli companies operating on the Indian market. Russia takes about 23-25% of the Indian arms market, but India has been strengthening cooperation with other countries. Therefore, if India wants to act independently in the field of arms exports and imports, why should Russia limit her opportunities?" the expert said.

"Yet, there are political and military risks there, and Russia needs to decide which partner is more important. Russia and India failed to develop a fifth-generation fighter together. There was another joint project of a military transport aircraft that we could not implement either. Yet, Russia and India have successful joint projects in the development of tanks, missile technologies, aviation and naval equipment. There are many of such projects with India," the expert said.

According to Mr. Konovalov, Russia will continue developing cooperation with Pakistan only in the fields that do not affect the interests of India's security. "There are many options for cooperation with Pakistan in the military sphere, but India is more important for Russia. Russia conducts military and technical cooperation with about 70 countries, and India is among the top. We have no contradictions with this country either in political, military-technical or ideological aspects," the expert said.

Anton Kulikov

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend

Su-57: Russia's fifth-generation fighter aircraft
Topics India Pakistan russian tanks russia and india russian arms exports russian defense industry fifth-generation fighter jet
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Columnists
Syria: An American Senator speaks
Former USSR
Russia readies for regime change operations in Belarus and Kazakhstan
News All >
Now reading
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Real life stories
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Russia readies for regime change operations in Belarus and Kazakhstan
Former USSR
Russia readies for regime change operations in Belarus and Kazakhstan Видео 
Syria: An American Senator speaks
Columnists
Syria: An American Senator speaks
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Real life stories
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Asia
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project Видео 
Readers' top
Russia readies for regime change operations in Belarus and Kazakhstan
Israel makes final warning to Iran
Slovaks recognise Crimea part of Russia
Syria: An American Senator speaks
Foreign investors set new record disposing of Russian bonds
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia

NATO continues its expansion policy and does not mind accepting Georgia. These statements, however, are still extremely difficult to implement in practical terms

Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Economics
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Former USSR
Russia readies for regime change operations in Belarus and Kazakhstan
Americas
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
Politics
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia

NATO continues its expansion policy and does not mind accepting Georgia. These statements, however, are still extremely difficult to implement in practical terms

Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Economics
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Asia
Israel makes final warning to Iran
Americas
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia's Hmeymim airbase under drone attack

Militants sent an unmanned aerial vehicle to Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Syria. The drone was destroyed

Russia's Hmeymim airbase under drone attack
Common heroes: Ouday Ramadan, the Old Syrian
Asia
Common heroes: Ouday Ramadan, the Old Syrian
Terrorism
Terrorist attack in Tajikistan: Car crushes four cyclists. Video
Other
Undisputed cruiserweight champion renounces 'Hero of Ukraine' title
Anton Kulikov Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project Anton Kulikov Costantino Ceoldo Syria: An American Senator speaks Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko Russia readies for regime change operations in Belarus and Kazakhstan Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Israel makes final warning to Iran
Syria: An American Senator speaks
Israel makes final warning to Iran
Israel makes final warning to Iran
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Slovaks recognise Crimea part of Russia
Russia readies for regime change operations in Belarus and Kazakhstan
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Slovaks recognise Crimea part of Russia
Slovaks recognise Crimea part of Russia
Russia readies for regime change operations in Belarus and Kazakhstan
Israel makes final warning to Iran
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Nagorno-Karabakh: 20,000 people killed, but no one is interested
Nagorno-Karabakh: 20,000 people killed, but no one is interested
Nagorno-Karabakh: 20,000 people killed, but no one is interested
Nagorno-Karabakh: 20,000 people killed, but no one is interested
Israel makes final warning to Iran
Russia marks Day of Airborne Forces by unveiling historical documents
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.