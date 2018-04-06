World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Asia
Author`s name Contributor submission

Defense of Syria's Sovereignty and Self-Determination Receives Support in Cuba

World » Asia

Defense of Syria's Sovereignty and Self-Determination Receives Support in Cuba

Defense of Syria's Sovereignty and Self-Determination Receives Support in Cuba. 62290.jpeg

  

Havana, March 29/2018 (PL) - The organization of Solidarity of the Peoples of Africa, Asia and Latin America (OSPAAAL) celebrated the 55 anniversary of the Revolution of March 8 in Syria and the 71 anniversary of the foundation of the Al-Baath Arab Socialist Party.

Present in the ceremony held in the ALBA House of Culture were representatives from the diplomatic corps accredited in Cuba and from political organizations of Angola, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Dominica, Gambia, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Korea DPR, Laos, Palestine, Puerto Rico, Russia, Saharaui Democratic Arab Republic, South Africa, and Venezuela, among other countries. The support to the just cause of the Syrian people in their struggle against terrorism and imperialism was reaffirmed.

In his words, Syrian ambassador Idris Mayya recognized the help granted to his people by Iran, Russia and the countries of Latin America, "with Cuba at the forefront vanguard".

The Syrian diplomat denounced that more than 300,000 terrorists from some 100 countries were attracted to Syria, "once one of the safest and steadiest countries of the world, disseminating destruction and devastation, and attacking the country's infrastructure." Mayya specified that these terrorist actions were aimed against pharmaceutical plants, hospitals, scientific research centers, power plants, and gas and oil pipelines, having committed crimes, assassinations, and massacres, devouring human livers in a way never before seen in history.

"However - he emphasized - some countries demand democracy and practice the opposite; some even ignore its meaning and claim that they (the terrorists) make up a peaceful, moderate opposition."

In turn, Lourdes Cervantes, Secretary General of OSPAAAL, read a message sent to the Syrian president, Bachar al-Assad, which underlines that "the greatest and most sensible contribution made by the Syrian people to the anti-imperialist struggle and tricontinental solidarity has been its own liberating crusade against the perverse and illegal aggression it has suffered during more than 7 years."

"We demand respect for Syria's territorial integrity and claim the unconditional retreat of all invader troops. No more pretexts to sustain their presence in occupied Syrian territory, in open and reiterated violation of International Law," the document adds.

On behalf of the Cuban branch of the Union of Syrian Students, its representative Arowh Mahmoud, explained that the Arab nation "is going through a very difficult crisis, but those difficult moments in the lives of nations make history, and Syria, at this moment, is constructing its history." "The Syrian victories - sentenced Mahmoud - are the victories of all peoples of the world, and they will determine the New World Order."

Diana Castillo, in representation of the Young Communists Union at the Higher Institute of International Relations, also took the floor to reject "the continuous attacks of the United States against the brotherly nation, and to ratify that only the Syrian people and its authorities are entitled to find a solution without meddling or the external pressures they attempt to apply to them."

The meeting was also attended by Syrian students in Cuba and representatives from the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Caribbean Association of Cuba, the Cuban Peace Movement, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, the Arab Union of Cuba, and the Cuban Association of the United Nations, among other institutions.

agp/mfm

  

  

Message to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic from the Secretary General of OSPAAAL

Havana, March 29, 2018

Your Excellency Bashar El Assad

President of the Syrian Arab Republic and

General Secretary of the BAAS Socialist Arab Party

Excellency:

The Organization of Solidarity of the Peoples of Africa, Asia and Latin America (OSPAAAL) takes pleasure in convey to you, to the Government and Party authorities and to all the Syrian people our respect and most fraternal greetings on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the Revolution of March 8 and the 71st anniversary of the BAAS Socialist Arab Party, one of the member organizations of our international Executive Secretariat.

Under the leadership of the BAAS Socialist Arab Party, the Syrian people carried out the Revolution of March 8, 1963, constructed a prosperous and united country in full exercise of its sovereignty and self-determination, stood up as barrier to the Zionist expansionism and bulwark of the just Palestinian cause; and has resisted in exemplary fashion the most criminal and extended aggression ever put into practice against a brotherly Arab people by imperialism and its allies.

The greatest and most sensible contribution made by the Syrian people to the anti-imperialist struggle and tricontinental solidarity has been its own liberating crusade against the perverse and illegal aggression it has suffered during the last 7 years. A different and very adverse geopolitical correlation would exist in the Middle East region if Syria had not opposed the Islamic fundamentalist terrorism - dreadful imperial scheme - with all the firmness and resistance it is capable of.

We demand respect for Syria's territorial integrity and claim the unconditional retreat of all invader troops. No more pretexts to sustain their presence in occupied Syrian territory, in open and reiterated violation of International Law.

End the selective criminal bombings with missiles and mortars to Syrian cities by the strongholds of armed terrorist bands, arbitrary extension of a war of aggression, destruction and plundering they already lost!

End the war crimes and crimes of lack of humanity against a brotherly Third World people!

Our firm and permanent solidarity, Syria continues to resist and will inevitably WIN!

Lourdes Cervantes

Secretary General of OSPAAAL

 

Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Defense of Syria's Sovereignty and Self-Determination Receives Support in Cuba
Columnists
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Europe
Italy Today: An attempted analysis
Readers' top
Erdogan steals Putin’s girl
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Only two countries in the world have Novichok nerve agent
Western experts say Russia's aircraft carrier is the worst in the history of world navy
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Now reading
Attn: President Putin - No Enemies = No Nuclear War
Columnists
Attn: President Putin - No Enemies = No Nuclear War
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow
Terrorism
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow
Nagorno-Karabakh: 20,000 people killed, but no one is interested
Conflicts
Nagorno-Karabakh: 20,000 people killed, but no one is interested Видео 
Remains of alien child with deformed skull found in Crimea
Mysteries
Remains of alien child with deformed skull found in Crimea
Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines
Economics
Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Real life stories
Erdogan steals Putin’s girl

Erdogan noted that Putin's choice of Turkey as the first country to visit after the presidential election in Russia showed a high level of relations

Erdogan steals Putin’s girl
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Europe
Only two countries in the world have Novichok nerve agent
Technologies and discoveries
Western experts say Russia's aircraft carrier is the worst in the history of world navy
Americas
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again

A lot has been written in the West lately about zero chances for Russia to win a second Cold War. Russia will collapse and turn into Europe's North Korea if she tries to do it

Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Columnists
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Politics
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen

The US military have encountered a number of guerrilla attacks in Syria lately. The guerrillas have allegedly killed about 15 US military men

Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Politics
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Americas
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Video
S-500 Prometheus missile defense system: A few details exposed
Contributor submission Defense of Syria's Sovereignty and Self-Determination Receives Support in Cuba Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Italy Today: An attempted analysis Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Putin sacks 11 generals
Trump protectionism shows USA falls into crisis deeper and deeper
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Only two countries in the world have Novichok nerve agent
Italy Today: An attempted analysis
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
China is not afraid of USA's trade war, pledges rebuff
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed