Putin and Trump to decide the fate of the world in Vietnam

The meeting of Russian and US presidents in the Vietnamese city of Danang on the sidelines of the  Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) on November 10 will become a turning point for the global project of the United States. According to political scientist and journalist Leonid Krutakov, either the Americans come to an agreement, or a war will spark in the region.

"Donald Trump announced the agenda of the meeting with his Russian counterpart. The two leaders will discuss issues related to the crises in North Korea, Ukraine and Syria. These are the hotspots where the old world order comes across a new emerging world. In these regions, world leaders will decide how those conflicts are going to be resolved - either by military actions or negotiations," the expert said.

"As for Syria and Ukraine, we can see that the situation is stalemate, and none of the parties is ready to continue hostilities. Negotiations will have to be conducted before a final decision is made," Leonid Krutakov said.

Leonid Krutakov described the conflicting global projects. The Americans want everyone to fit into their single standard. They want to outsource other nations' sovereignty, and it will be up to the USA to decide how to handle it, the expert believes.

The second global project of the new world order is a project of China, Russia and India. "This project is being implemented within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union, where every member coordinates their interests with other members by sacrificing something and looking for consensus," the expert believes.

The United States is facing a complicated goal: the Americans want to either break this union or look for a common language with it. Originally, the Americans were hoping that the new union would not materialise because of national selfishness, but national selfish interests gave way to major integration projects such as BRICS and SCO. The further the process gos, the stronger the union will become and the harder it will be for the USA to break it, Krutakov believes.

"This is a game of chess, and it's best for the players to sweep all figures off the chessboard and say: let's start all over. At the same time, a war is not only ammo and hostilities - it is also post-war recovery: loans, supplies and astonishing profits," Leonid Krutakov told Pravda.Ru.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Topics USA Russia Vietnam Donald Trump new world order
