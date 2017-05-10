Pravda.ru

World » Asia

US and South Korea preparing an "Arab Spring" in North Korea?

10.05.2017
 
US and South Korea preparing an

"Instability," "regime change," and "collapse" of the North Korean system are discussed by US and South Korean experts

Eduardo Vasco, Pravda. Ru

It seems unlikely that the US will attempt to militarily attack North Korea and start a conventional war on the Korean Peninsula, especially after Pyongyang has withdrawn from nuclear weapons, which is seen as a deterrent mechanism for that country.

But even after President Donald Trump lowered the tone of his rhetoric, North Korea remains vigilant. Recently, the official daily Rodong Sinmun said that "Washington still has plans to occupy the northern part of the Korean Peninsula with the help of its allies, Japan and South Korea."

Also on Friday (5), the country accused the US and South Korea of plotting a terrorist attack on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un from an action orchestrated by the intelligence agencies of those two countries within territory of North Korea that would cause his murder with biochemical substances.

Certainly the North Korean government, through its espionage and counter-espionage apparatus, watches over the footsteps and plots of its enemies in this direction and follows the maneuvers of the US and allies. The West also has secret and covert projects to try to carry out its public goal of overthrowing the North Korean government.

The US establishment has been studying ways to achieve this goal for decades without any strong results so far. A recent initiative seeks to find formulas to realize this desire without the need for a conventional war, but rather using more subtle means of aggression.

The NK Instability Project conducted by the US-Korea Institute of School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University in Washington has held a series of workshops between 2016 and 2017 to discuss the potential for destabilization and collapse of North Korea's government and political and economic system.

The Institute receives support from the South Korean government, the Carnegie Corporation, the MacArthur Foundation, and South Korean and US donors. Project members also have links with US and South Korean governments.

From the workshops, academics and researchers have produced reports in which they thoroughly analyze scenarios of "chaos" and "regime change" in the Asian country.

In one of them, entitled "The Arab Spring and North Korea," the author, Dr In Nam-sik, a South Korean expert in the Middle East, addresses the possibility of a North of the Korean peninsula equal to those seen in the Arab countries recently, known as the "Arab Spring".

According to the author, a "regime change" in North Korea could be similar to what happened in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya. In the first case, the government was dismissed and the country is now seeking to follow a Western-style liberal democratic line, albeit with difficulties; In the second, the system has hardly changed and seems to be only continuing the previous regime; In the third, there is virtually no government and the country has become a territory divided into tribes fighting each other to gain power, while terrorist groups like ISIS have a strong presence there.

Other authors also compare the possible future of North Korea with that of other nations that experienced similar regimes that were overthrown.

They discuss the possibility of the fall of the government through international pressures and sanctions, which has been occurring for years, causing economic and humanitarian difficulties. The radicalization of this strategy, although it has not yet had any effect against successive Pyongyang governments, could lead to popular dissatisfaction.

Conspiracies within the army and the ruling party, as well as the sudden death or even the murder of Kim Jong-un, are also taken into account for future "instability", "regime change" or "collapse" of the country. It is not ruled out that there may be a civil war or an invasion of North Korea by South Korea and the United States.

However, this last event is the most unlikely, according to the authors' general view. Even the strengthening of civil society that allows the birth of organizations opposed to the government is seen with doubts, analyzing the history of the country, which has a very cohesive and united society.

Despite the difficulty of finding a loophole that would allow it to interfere directly within North Korean government and society, the United States continues to seek control of the entire Korean territory without the need for open warfare.

Looking back, the frequent denunciations by Pyongyang, which are ridiculed by the international media, are not at all fanciful. This is precisely why North Korea seeks to give special attention to its security system.

Translated from the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru

by Olga Selyanina


Trump wants Tokyo and Seoul to strike North Korea together
5912

Popular photos

Business

Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Has shale oil future in the US?
Has shale oil future in the US?
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Britain s Day Without Coal - What does this really imply?
Britain's 'Day Without Coal' - What does this really imply?
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?

Society

Champions: Real versus Juve
Champions: Real versus Juve
Reason behind Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce unveiled
Reason behind Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce unveiled
Ukrainian Nazis to arrange Mortal Regiment in Kiev on May 9
Ukrainian Nazis to arrange 'Mortal Regiment' in Kiev on May 9
LDPR s second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
LDPR's second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
Poroshenko s wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
Poroshenko's wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete
UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete

Most popular

Champions: Real versus Juve
Champions: Real versus Juve
Juventus beat Monaco over the two legs with an aggregate of four goals to one, winning 2-0 away in France and 2-1 at home. Atlético started furiously but could not overturn Real's first leg advantage.
Russia believes USA has declared war on North Korea
Russia believes USA has declared war on North Korea
The Federation Council of Russia has reacted to the US bill on tightening sanctions against North Korea. According to the document, Washington has the right to take control of Russian ports in...
Russia develops new system to hunt for US Raptors Russia develops new system to hunt for US Raptors

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Pope and I in Cairo
Pope and I in Cairo
Macron est Moron? Mais non! Il n est pas aussi intelligent
Macron est Moron? Mais non! Il n'est pas aussi intelligent
Economic and Social Survey for Asia and the Pacific 2017
Economic and Social Survey for Asia and the Pacific 2017
How Theresa May lost the election
How Theresa May lost the election
Revisiting St. Petersburg metro bombings: Two events on the same day
Revisiting St. Petersburg metro bombings: Two events on the same day
International Labor Day: A story of Russian-American cooperation
International Labor Day: A story of Russian-American cooperation

Incidents

Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Syria being torn apart into several feuding states
Syria being torn apart into several feuding states
Ukrainian smugglers detained on Russian border after chase and fire
Ukrainian smugglers detained on Russian border after chase and fire
Chinese city prepares for nuclear war
Chinese city prepares for nuclear war
Russian Black Sea vessel sinks in the Black Sea war Turkey, all rescued
Russian Black Sea vessel sinks in the Black Sea war Turkey, all rescued
Luxury vehicles kill people in Moscow
Luxury vehicles kill people in Moscow

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service