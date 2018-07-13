World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Asia
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?

World » Asia

The confrontation between Iran and the US has reached its climax. The US is going to ban exports of Iranian oil to the world market from November 5 of this year. In turn, Iran threatens to block the passage of oil tankers of the Gulf countries through the Strait of Hormuz.

Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?. 62621.jpeg
Source: Wikipedia

Experts said that Tehran's unprecedented demarche may lead to a sharp deficit of oil and sow panic on stock exchanges. As a result, the price of "black gold" may surge up to $100 and above.

Interestingly, Iran has never used its geographical advantage during the 20th century. Iran can control and, if necessary, close navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran had such a chance on October 17, 1973, when all Arab members of the OAPEC, as well as Egypt and Syria, declared an embargo on oil supplies to Western countries that supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War that started on October 6, 1973.

Tehran had remained neutral then in the military confrontation of the Arab world with Israel, because the ruling Shah regime in Tehran used to be Washington's military-political ally in the Persian Gulf. The situation changed dramatically after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when toppled Shah Reza Pahlavi panicked and fled to the United States.

The new Iranian authorities severed diplomatic relations with the United States and declared the  transatlantic superpower its prime enemy. During the war between Iran and Iraq in 1980-1988, Tehran threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz for the first time. However, the Pentagon outstripped Iran by deploying its warships in the Persian Gulf, ready to attack the Iranian Navy at any time.

Nowadays, in the light of the threat of the siting Iranian administration to block the Strait of Hormuz, US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln conducted a warning manoeuvre in the Persian Gulf. Thus, the USA showed Tehran an unambiguous signal: a war is inevitable if Iran tries to block free shipping in the strait.

According to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Strait of Hormuz has the status of an international waterway and the countries adjacent to the strait have no right to restrict the passage of vessels and tankers of other countries through it.

Analysts believe that despite formidable statements from Tehran, Iran is unlikely to aggravate relations with the United States. Iran can already celebrate diplomatic success, because Tehran has managed to break the previously unshakable united front of the United States and the European Union. During the US bombing of Serbia, Iraq and Libya, European NATO partners fully supported Washington's actions. However, when Donald Trump announced USA's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal on May 8 of this year, the European countries of NATO openly went against the will of the United States for the first time in decades. Moreover, they acted as a united front against Washington.

On July 6, foreign ministers of the EU, Russia and China gathered for a meeting in Vienna to discuss the preservation of the nuclear deal with Iran. EU countries demonstratively did not invite the US to this meeting. The participants of the meeting opposed the policy of Donald Trump to isolate Iran and expressed their desire to expand trade and economic relations with Tehran.

Thus, according to analysts, in the current situation, when the EU, Russia and China act as Iran's allies, Tehran is unlikely to give Washington an excuse to unleash a war. Iran's threat to block the Strait of Hormuz was most likely a good PR move the Islamic Republic in its verbal war against the United States.

Aydin Mehtiyev
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics iran islamic republic strait of hormuz iranian nuclear program
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
Columnists
The Future of NATO
Asia
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Readers' top
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
New Russian weapons: Already obsolete?
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Greek-Russian friendship suddenly evolves bad smell
What does Theresa May have under her armpits?
Now reading
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
Asia
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
New Russian weapons: Already obsolete?
Economics
New Russian weapons: Already obsolete? Видео 
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Politics
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea Видео 
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Asia
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
News All >
Chechen police officers ordered to get second wives for themselves
FIFA Final: France meets Croatia
Moscow metro to open one of its most beautiful new stations
FIFA Semi-Final: France beats Belgium
Kokoshnik sales surge in Russia during World Cup
Russia’s Progress spaceships can now reach ISS in record short time
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA

The Chinese government, together with the Chinese army, has developed a strategy to counter the supremacy of the United States

China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
New Russian weapons: Already obsolete?
Economics
New Russian weapons: Already obsolete?
Politics
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Europe
Greek-Russian friendship suddenly evolves bad smell
Americas
John Kennedy slams Russian administration, Kremlin shrugs shoulders

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that officials of the Russian administration do not wear rose-tinted glasses

John Kennedy slams Russian administration, Kremlin shrugs shoulders
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
Asia
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
Politics
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Europe
USA threatens to sanction European companies involved in Russia's Nord Stream-2 project
Politics
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea

Shoigu admitted that he would very much like to give a globe to his American colleagues so that they could explain a few things to him

Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
Asia
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
Europe
What does Theresa May have under her armpits?
Europe
Greek-Russian friendship suddenly evolves bad smell
Dmitry Sudakov Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis? Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Future of NATO Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Aidyn Mehtiyev China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
What does Theresa May have under her armpits?
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
The Future of NATO
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
What does Theresa May have under her armpits?
What does Theresa May have under her armpits?
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Greek-Russian friendship suddenly evolves bad smell
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
NATO says former Soviet state of Georgia to become alliance member
Chechen police officers ordered to get second wives for themselves
Chechen police officers ordered to get second wives for themselves
The NFL is a criminal enterprise
What does Theresa May have under her armpits?
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed