Pravda.ru

World » Asia

US-Saudi Arabia lovers' quarrel worth $40 billion

15.05.2017
 
US-Saudi Arabia lovers' quarrel worth $40 billion. 60479.jpeg
AP photo

Prior to Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, it was reported that Riyadh was planning to invest $40 billion in the US economy. Will the money pay off? What will Trump demand to accept it?

The history of the relationship between Donald Trump and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is short, but full of drama. Suffice it to recall the story when Trump, while a presidential candidate, declared his readiness to cease purchasing oil from Saudi Arabia.  Similarly to his predecessor Barack Obama, Donald Trump accused Riyadh of the wish to solve their problems at someone else's expense. Obama called the Saudis "free riders." Trump said once that the USA was getting nothing in return to extensive services that the USA was providing to Saudi Arabia in the field of defense.

"Nothing" is an exaggeration. Saudi Arabia is known as one of the largest buyers of US military hardware. The country has spent billions of dollars to buy arms from the USA and ensured the functioning of the world oil market in accordance with interests of American companies. Saudi Arabia provided Washington military bases and invested considerable funds in US parties - both Republicans and Democrats. This is just a little of what Saudi Arabia does for the United States.

Yet, Saudi Arabia has struck a serious blow to the US shale oil industry, but the KSA had to pay a big price for that.

However, Trump was adamant. As soon as he took office as President, he started speaking about the  "unrewardable debt" of the Saudi monarchy to the United States. For everything that the United States has done, America has not received a "single oil rig" in return, Trump said once.

Additionally, the new American president has done nothing to prevent the filing of lawsuits against Saudi Arabia on the part of relatives of victims of 9/11 attacks. Even though there was no evidence found to establish the guilt of Saudi officials in the tragedy from 2011, the lawsuits were filed anyway. Riyadh threatened to sell KSA's assets in the USA worth hundreds of billions in retaliation, but the Americans did not even blink.

In late April, Trump "honestly admitted" that Saudi Arabia had not been honest with the USA, even though the Americans were spending enormous money to protect the kingdom.

It seemed that the once close and friendly relations between the United States and its faithful vassal Saudi Arabia have been ruined. In reality, it was a lovers' quarrel.

Having taken office, Trump outlined his Middle Eastern policy. In general terms, it goes about the Arab-Israeli bloc against Iran. This is very acceptable for the Saudis, because they have long considered Iran their enemy. What about the friendship with Israel? Well, if there is a common rival, everything is possible.

Mot likely, the plan was discussed during the visit of the successor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington. He, on his part, could not help but offer the Americans a tempting proposal to take part in the reforms related to the privatization of a part of Saudi Aramco oil giant and the rearmament of the Saudi army. The proposal promises multibillion-dollar contracts to American companies.

This, apparently, has made Trump change his mind about the "dishonest" Saudis. He decided to make a very symbolic move: to pay his first foreign visit to Riyadh.

This is the greatest honor from the point of view of Oriental standards. The head of the White House is not going to Europe, his neighbors on the continent and not even to China, but to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and only then - to Israel! This gives the Saudis the status of the first ally of the USA in the region, which automatically includes both security guarantees and a friendly relationship.

In return to such an honor, the Saudis announce their desire to invest $40 billion in the US economy. This money is meant for Trump's infrastructure projects. Riyadh will pay to create many jobs for the Americans and make its own contribution to the realization of Trump's dream of making America great again.

Saudi Arabia will have to increase the volume of arms purchases from the Americans and forget about prospects to improve relations with Iran and finally turn into an anti-Iranian bridgehead. To crown it all, the KSA will have to give the Americans a part of its oil industry and launch open cooperation with Israel.

What if Washington demands Saudi Arabia should legalize gay marriage and grant Saudi women the right to own passports and drive?

Dmitry Nersesov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Israel and Saudi Arabia to strike Iran
5764

Popular photos

Business

Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Has shale oil future in the US?
Has shale oil future in the US?
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Britain s Day Without Coal - What does this really imply?
Britain's 'Day Without Coal' - What does this really imply?
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?

Society

Poroshenko s wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
Poroshenko's wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
LDPR s second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
LDPR's second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia s deep international isolation
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia's deep international isolation
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger

Most popular

China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Term of an ultimatum, the Macedonian opposition presented the President of the country Gjorge Ivanov with, expires. He was demanded to give mandate to form government to its leader Zoran Zaev. What...
Su-27 flies too close to USA's patrol aircraft near Crimea Su-27 flies too close to USA's patrol aircraft near Crimea

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
2017 - The Year the Twentieth Century Ended
2017 - The Year the Twentieth Century Ended
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Pope and I in Cairo
Pope and I in Cairo

Incidents

Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
USA s strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
USA's strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service