Pravda.ru

World » Asia

US/ISIS Air Force Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft

19.06.2017
 
US/ISIS Air Force Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft. 60692.jpeg

US/ISIS Air Force Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft

The US has finally admitted shooting down a Syrian SU-22 which was engaging in combat operations against ISIS terrorists. Russian representatives were contacted in order to de-escalate the situation after the attack.

"At 6:43 p.m., a Syrian regime SU-22 dropped bombs near SDF fighters south of Tabqah and, in accordance with rules of engagement and in collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces, was immediately shot down by a U.S. F/A-18E Super Hornet," the statement read.

Russian representatives were contacted in order to de-escalate the situation after the attack.

How does one conduct "self defense" when it has invaded another country, where it does not belong and has not been invited?  These are war crimes of the same proportion as those judged by the Nuremberg Tribunal, "crimes against peace" and "crimes against humanity."

The fate of the SU-22 pilot is unknown.  It is hoped he is still alive and can be rescued.  Heavy fighting has been going on in the area with multiple US-baked terrorist groups, their so-called "moderate" head choppers.

The US has made a habit of attacking those who are fighting against terrorism.

FARS News Agency detailed those attacks:

"Also on May 18, the US-led coalition struck pro-Bashar Assad forces near al-Tanf in the area of an established de-confliction zone. The coalition air raids occurred near al-Tanf, where US' and British special operations forces have been training militants near the border with Iraq and Jordan.

Previous acts of terrorism

On June 6, the Pentagon announced the coalition conducted a new strike on pro-Syrian government forces as they entered the de-confliction zone with Russia and posed threat to its personnel. The force comprised of a tank, artillery, anti-aircraft weapons, armed technical vehicles and more than 60 soldiers. At least two Syrian servicemen were killed and more than 15 injured as a result of the attack.

On June 8, the US-led coalition bombed pro-Damascus forces near al-Tanf in the area of a de-confliction zone following an alleged attack by a combat drone resulting in no coalition forces' casualties. This was the third attack by the coalition on Damascus' allies in the area. The coalition targeted a drone and trucks with weapons.

Furthermore, on September 16, US-led coalition aircraft carried out four strikes against the Syrian Army near the Deir Ezzur airport, killing nearly 100 people." Link

19/06/2017

Rather than fight terrorism, the only thing accomplished by the US-led coalition is human suffering and prolonging the war against terrorism.

See the following that gives a good idea about the suffering of the Syrian people as a result of US/western aggression. Here and here

May the Jasmine bloom in the atmoshphere of victory and peaceful skies.

Lisa Karpova

Pravda.Ru

 


Top 10 most interesting facts about USA
4200

Popular photos

Business

Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia s pioneer in growing berries
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia's pioneer in growing berries
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Russia s new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia's new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?

Society

UK: Horror as youths attack elderly
UK: Horror as youths attack elderly
America s working class at the crossroads
America's working class at the crossroads
Looking For Heaven in All the Wrong Places
Looking For Heaven in All the Wrong Places
Confederations Cup: Russia kicks off
Confederations Cup: Russia kicks off
Confederations Cup: Mexico and Portugal draw, Chile beats Cameroon
Confederations Cup: Mexico and Portugal draw, Chile beats Cameroon
Facebook blasphemy gives death penalty
Facebook blasphemy gives death penalty

Most popular

Don't Blame Jews for the Evil of Zionism
Don't Blame Jews for the Evil of Zionism
Why do Jews, such as Rabbi Dovid Weiss, Sir Gerald Kaufman, and thousands more, reject Zionism? Why are there organizations of Jews that are devoted to eliminating the evil of Zionism in the world;...
Russia Warns US-IS-IS, Again
Russia Warns US-IS-IS, Again
I can't even count the number of times the alarm has been sounded by the Russian Federation and its Foreign Minister, Mr. Sergey Lavrov, that US-Israeli support of, and participation in worldwide...
When Germany gives scam lessons When Germany gives scam lessons

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Don t Blame Jews for the Evil of Zionism
Don't Blame Jews for the Evil of Zionism
U.S. Jihadi Express : Indonesia - Afghanistan - Syria - Philippines
U.S. "Jihadi Express": Indonesia - Afghanistan - Syria - Philippines
Yes, Prime Minister; Your Dorian May picture is safe (for now)
Yes, Prime Minister; Your Dorian May picture is safe (for now)
UK election: Analysis
UK election: Analysis
International Islamist Terrorism: Drawing the time line
International Islamist Terrorism: Drawing the time line
London Bridge Attack - Hypocrisy, Double Standards and Double Dealing
London Bridge Attack - Hypocrisy, Double Standards and Double Dealing

Incidents

Yemen: Cholera surpasses 100,000 cases
Yemen: Cholera surpasses 100,000 cases
Paris inferno: Molotof cocktail lobbed into restaurant
Paris inferno: Molotof cocktail lobbed into restaurant
Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say
Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say
Russian special services arrest 18 ISIL fighters in Moscow
Russian special services arrest 18 ISIL fighters in Moscow
Defense Ministry names cause of Tu-154 crash that killed military choir
Defense Ministry names cause of Tu-154 crash that killed military choir
Russia conducts cruise missile attack targeting ISIL terrorists in Palmyra
Russia conducts cruise missile attack targeting ISIL terrorists in Palmyra

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service