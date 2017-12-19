World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Asia
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan

World » Asia

On Tuesday, the government of Japan approved the decision to deploy two Aegis Ashore anti-missile defense complexes in the country. The complexes will protect the entire territory of Japan from ballistic missiles. Japan will purchase the missile defense complexes from the United States for about 100 billion yen (almost $890 million) each.

Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan. 61703.jpeg

The complexes are to be deployed at range grounds of Japanese armed forces in northern and southwestern prefectures by 2023, but the terms for their deployment can be accelerated. The deployment of these systems in Japan is explained by the sharply increased missile threat from the DPRK.

Japan already has the two-tiered missile defense system. The vessels equipped with sea-based Aegis systems carry SM-3 interceptor missiles that are supposed to knock down enemy's ballistic missiles in the middle part of the trajectory. In case of failure, a second tier of missile defense will be involved to use the Patriot PAC-3 mobile ground-based systems that are supposed to intercept the missile at the final stage of its flight.

For additional ground-based Aegis Ashore systems designed to strengthen the first line of national missile defense, Japan, in cooperation with the United States, completes the development of new SM-3 Block 2A interceptor missiles. They can strike targets at a distance of up to 1,000 km instead SM-3's 500 km. Aegis Ashore will also be able to control the launches of other interceptor missiles designed to shoot down enemy high-speed cruise missiles moving along a complex trajectory.

In late November, North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile that fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan. According to the North Korean military, the missile could reach any area in the United States.

Officials with the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs called the deployment of US missile defense systems in Japan a violation of the treaty between the USSR and the United States, while Tokyo facilitates the initiative, Mikhail Ulyanov, Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In addition to another step towards the creation of a full-fledged segment of the US global missile defense in the Asia-Pacific Region, this also implies a risk for  Japan to obtain a qualitatively new military potential, because universal vertical launch systems of Aegis Ashore complex are capable of using strike weapons, including Tomahawk cruise missiles. Of course, we will have to take this factor into account, and this may entail a number of measures to ensure national security," the official said.

Tokyo also agreed to deploy two forward-based AN/TPY-2 radar stations, so the decision to deploy two American ground-based anti-missile systems in Japan fits perfectly into this dangerous line, the Russian official added.

Pravda.Ru

Topics USA AEGIS Japan
Topical Analytics
Americas
America declares economic war on Russia
Asia
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Asia
Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Readers' top
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Russia starts transforming Syria
Now reading
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Columnists
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Asia
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Kim Jong-un's tactic of hard power teaches USA lesson of obedience
Americas
Kim Jong-un's tactic of hard power teaches USA lesson of obedience Видео 
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Economics
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027 Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases

Several years ago, a prominent Indonesian businessman who now resides in Canada, insisted on meeting me in a back room of one of Jakarta's posh restaurants. An avid reader of mine, he 'had something urgent to tell me', after finding out that our paths were going to be crossing in this destroyed and hopelessly polluted Indonesian capital.

Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Mysteries
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Economics
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Columnists
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases

Several years ago, a prominent Indonesian businessman who now resides in Canada, insisted on meeting me in a back room of one of Jakarta's posh restaurants. An avid reader of mine, he 'had something urgent to tell me', after finding out that our paths were going to be crossing in this destroyed and hopelessly polluted Indonesian capital.

Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Economics
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
News from the Kremlin
Russia starts transforming Syria
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Economics
Russia established 24/7 control over Arctic region

Units of radio troops to detect any types of targets have been deployed on the archipelagos of Franz Josef Land, Novaya Zemlya, Novosibirsk Islands, Severnaya Zemlya, in the Tiksi area

Russia established 24/7 control over Arctic region
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Columnists
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Mysteries
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Africa
Surviving Gaddafi to run for president of Libya
Dmitry Sudakov America declares economic war on Russia Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Contributor submission Oleg Artyukov Trump's national security strategy sheds no light into the dark tunnel of US-Russian relationship Oleg Artyukov
Comments
America declares economic war on Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
Donbass without militia will be worse than Srebrenica - Putin
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Russia has become the only defender of Christian values
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Russian man grows abnormally large biceps that he calls bazookas
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Russian man grows abnormally large biceps that he calls bazookas
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
USA to ruin Russian-Japanese relationship with the help of Aegis Ashore system
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed