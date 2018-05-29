World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Asia
Author`s name Contributor submission

Syria towards the final victory

World » Asia

There is an air of victory in Syria, after the liberation by the government troops of the areas controlled by the Islamic State and by the rebels in the south of Damascus. According to what Syrian religious sources tall to Gli occhi della guerra, they are organized to think about the country's future at the end of the conflict. It is the sign that something has changed and that one begins to think of a tomorrow of peace.

Syria towards the final victory. 62513.jpeg

by Matteo Carnieletto

"We have a sense of joy, facing the future. But I wonder: a country, when it lives a war, is helped by various humanitarian organizations. Why does no one help the Syrian people? Why do not they organize initiatives for the rehabilitation of those who have been traumatized by the war?" sister Yola asks, from the memorial of St. Paul.

"We have not been helped - continues the religious - by any foreign organization. On the front line there are our young people, our volunteers, who take care of the psychological, educational and health support to the population". "We ourselves - sister Yola tells us - want to start over. And it is typical of the Syrian people."

Yesterday, civilians and government troops marched to al-Hajar al-Aswad, a suburb south of Damascus recently ripped off by the jihadists. The images released by the agencies show the youth of the Baath party, to which President Bashar belongs to Assad, parading among the destroyed houses, playing and marching.

The images are very evocative and recall, albeit on a smaller scale, the great concert organized by Russia after the taking of Palmira.

Syrian soldiers, on the other hand, show the national flag, often accompanied by the Palestinian flag.

According to reports by Al Masdar, 124 improvised devices left by ISIS in the districts of the Yarmouk refugee camp would have been found. Not a novelty: before leaving Mosul and Raqqa, in fact, the jihadists had "trapped" their cities to be able to make the most deaths even after they left.

Major General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of Syria's Reconciliation Center, said: "The engineering units are continuing to dismantle parts of the former Palestinian refugee camp in Yarmouk."

But the Syrians are not trying to move forward only in the south. After the release of Aleppo in December 2016, a major campaign was launched to rebuild the city, as Nour, 24 years old, explains: "Life is coming back. We are assisting people who own houses and markets to return to the old part of the city. Now there are many luxury shops and restaurants. And life flows normal in this area."

This great work of reconstruction was made possible thanks to the intervention of the government, as Nour explains to Gli occhi della guerra: "They brought back electricity, water and the streets are finally illuminated and the roads are paved. They are working day and night."

The road to peace is still long. But Syria seems to want to travel to the end.

**********************

Original article by Matteo Carnieletto:

http://www.occhidellaguerra.it/guerra-siria-domani/

Traduzione di Costantino Ceoldo - Pravda freelance

 

Topics Syria victory
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Syria towards the final victory
Europe
Italy: At the mercy of the Stranger
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Readers' top
How low will America go?
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
USA trains Syrian militants to kill Russians in Syria
Now reading
World leaders unite with Russia at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Economics
World leaders unite with Russia at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Syria towards the final victory
Asia
Syria towards the final victory
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
Europe
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants Видео 
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Lavrenty Beria: The murderer, who built USSR's nuclear bomb
History, traditions
Lavrenty Beria: The murderer, who built USSR's nuclear bomb
News All >
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Billionaire Roman Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship, becomes Israel's wealthiest man instantly
US warships tickle China's nerves in the Pacific
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Robbie Williams sings for wealthy Russians at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
German expert explains why European Union and Russia develop ties speedily
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
How low will America go?

One of the slogans hyperbolized by the racist, narcissistic, venal, inept, sociopathic, demagogic fraud who now occupies the White House is "Make America Great Again." One question this slogan fails to answer is "For Who?"

How low will America go?
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Asia
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?

The big option facing Kim Jong-un, Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is whether or not he can trust the West. Is the USA good for its word?

What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
How low will America go?
Columnists
How low will America go?
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Europe
Italy: At the mercy of the Stranger
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57

Ankara plans to buy Russian Su-57 fighters instead of American F-35 fighter aircraft, Yeni Safak said with reference to sources

Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA trains Syrian militants to kill Russians in Syria
Asia
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Contributor submission Syria towards the final victory Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Italy: At the mercy of the Stranger Costantino Ceoldo Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia sells S-400 air defense systems to India for $6 billion
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
US warships tickle China's nerves in the Pacific
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
German expert explains why European Union and Russia develop ties speedily
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed