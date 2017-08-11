USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East

Pravda.ru

11.08.2017
 
US investigators uncovered a global financial network headed by one of high-ranking representatives of the Islamic State terrorist organisation (banned in Russia). According to the Wall Street Journal, which refers to a written statement from the FBI, terrorists used fake transactions on eBay to send money to their accomplice in the United States. The recipient of the money was Mohamed El Shinavi, an American citizen, whom the FBI arrested a year ago on suspicions of his involvement in ISIL's financial network. El Shinavi received a total of about 9,000 dollars from ISIL accomplices, including five PayPal payments from Sujana Company.

Pravda.Ru asked military expert, former head of Israeli special service Nativ, Yakov Kedmi, to comment on the situation.

"In the United States, a global network to finance activities of the Islamic State terrorist organisation through eBay was disclosed. Such an operation can be regarded as progress in the process for the  US to abjure its strategy in Syria. Or does it look like efforts to hide traces of cooperation between US officials and terrorists?"

"No, the Americans have decided to break off all relations with ISIL. Certain representatives in the CIA had tried to manipulate terrorist organisation in the past, but the USA has ended it on state and political levels. A for the arrested American citizen, the FBI was supposed to arrest him long before it happened. The US administration has decided to retreat from the Middle East and from Syria - the Americans have realised that they have lost all that. There is no one left in the region, whom they could rely on."

"Why do you believe the Americans have decided to leave after so many efforts?"

"Because they have started taking targeted actions. The Americans have stopped supporting the anti-Assad opposition. They withdraw their troops from all territories, they still keep them in the Kurdistan region, temporarily. In general, the USA has been stepping back from any actions in Syria, save for the armed struggle against ISIL."

"Do systems like eBay require stronger control?"

"Naturally, all financial flows in the world need to be controlled in terms of their use for terrorist purposes, criminal operations, drug trafficking and so on. This is a very dangerous and effective field for terrorists. Special services have all necessary tools for the purpose."

Interviewed by Tatiana Traktina
