World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Asia
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria

World » Asia » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

Putin furious about USA's attack on Syria. Russian officials say the US-led coalition committed a terrorist act against a sovereign state, and the West will have to answer for that.

Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria. 62338.jpeg

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the missile attack of the USA, France and Great Britain on Syria "an act of aggression against a sovereign state." The United States exacerbates the humanitarian disaster in Syria and indulge terrorists, Putin said. Russia convenes an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the missile attack on Syria, the Kremlin website says.

Also read: USA and allies strike Syria again. Russia does not move into action. Again

"The current escalation of the situation around Syria shows a devastating impact on the whole system of international relations. History will put everything in its place, and it has already held  Washington responsible for the bloody massacre of Yugoslavia, Iraq and Libya," Putin said in a statement.

"Russia strongly condemns the attack on Syria, where Russian servicemen assist the legitimate government of Syria in the fight against terrorism," Putin's statement also said. "With its actions, the United States further exacerbates the humanitarian disaster in Syria and brings suffering to the civilian population, thus, in fact, indulging the terrorists, who have been tormenting the Syrian people for seven years," the Russian president said.

Putin also stressed that the missile attack was conducted "without the approval from the UN Security Council and in violation of the UN Charter, norms and principles of international law." He called the missile attack "an act of aggression against a sovereign state that remains at the forefront of the fight against terrorism."

"Again, like a year ago, when the US attacked the Shayrat airbase in Syria, a staged use of poisonous substances against the civilian population was used as a pretext for the attack. Russian military experts, having visited the place of the alleged incident in Douma, near Damascus, did not find traces of either chlorine or other poisonous substances. No local resident confirmed the fact of the chemical attack either," Putin also pointed out.

The Kremlin's statement also says that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons sent its experts to Syria to clarify all circumstances of the incident in Douma. "Yet, the group of Western countries disregarded that cynically and arranged a military action without waiting for the outcome of the investigation," the Russian president said.

A spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the attack of the US-led coalition on Syria would put an end on the process of negotiations about the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic. Russia promised to prove the illegality of the attack at an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.

"By and large, this action has sent a very powerful message to extremists and militants telling them that they have been doing everything right," Zakharova said.

According to her, the UN Security Council will soon be convened  to discuss the situation in Syria, and the Russian side intends to prove the "illegality" of the actions of the United States and other countries that joined the missile attack on Syria on April 14. "It just so happens that the countries that struck Syria support the terrorists who were behind the alleged use of chemical weapons blaming Damascus for what they did," the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

At the same time, despite the missile attack on Syria, Russia continues to maintain contact with the United States and other countries that participated in the attack, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"I responsibly declare that the channels of communication between military departments of various levels have been preserved and they function. The nature of the exchange of information and assessments is a separate issue. I do not think that in the current situation it would be right to go into details of what is happening, " Mr. Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov noted that it is rather difficult to refer to these contacts as "cooperation" between the two countries. He described the nature of relations between Russia and the United States as a "permanent argument." "These arguments spilled over into public space, and they are the subject of universal attention. Clearly, talking about cooperation under these conditions would be a sin against the truth," he explained.

Ryabkov added that Washington and its allies have been "moving away from the need to observe the norms of international law steadily." "They have been moving away from even from standard canons of diplomatic communication." Thus, Western countries cause damage to the whole system of international relations. The key problem at this point is the commitment of the United States and its allies to "unilateral actions," Ryabkov said.

Pravda.Ru


Another Iraq in Syria, because the West wants to
Topics damascus war in Syria missile attack chemical attack
Comments
Topical Analytics
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Columnists
Ever growing long-standing Turkish-Russian relationship
Columnists
Weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, chemical attack in Syria - reality or myth?
Readers' top
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
USA and allies strike Syria. Russia does not move into action, warns of consequences
Now reading
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Politics
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China Видео 
Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
Conflicts
Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
China's Alaska deal makes Russia shudder
Companies
China's Alaska deal makes Russia shudder Видео 
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences

The Russian Defence Ministry has already prepared a list of measures that the Russian military are ready to resort to should the conflict escalate further. Russia has decent weapons, and if the US wants to see how they work, they will see an effective rebuff

Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Americas
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Conflicts
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences

The Russian Defence Ministry has already prepared a list of measures that the Russian military are ready to resort to should the conflict escalate further. Russia has decent weapons, and if the US wants to see how they work, they will see an effective rebuff

Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Conflicts
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
Columnists
We are all Russians now!
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast

Russia currently has about 15 warships and logistics vessels of the Black Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, including Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen frigates

Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
Conflicts
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
Americas
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia will shoot down all US missiles and sources of fire, Russian Ambassador says
Dmitry Sudakov Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria Dmitry Sudakov Harun Yahya Ever growing long-standing Turkish-Russian relationship Harun Yahya Contributor submission We are all Russians now! Contributor submission
Comments
China's Alaska deal makes Russia shudder
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
China's Alaska deal makes Russia shudder
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Russia may revise trade agreements with USA in response to sanctions
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Details of Russia's response to USA's sanctions exposed
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Details of Russia's response to USA's sanctions exposed
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
China's Alaska deal makes Russia shudder
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
USA and allies strike Syria. Russia does not move into action, warns of consequences
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
USA swears to force Russia to return Crimea
USA swears to force Russia to return Crimea
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed