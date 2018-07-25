World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Asia
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985

World » Asia » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

Stephane Dujarric, an official spokesman for the UN Secretary General, stated that the UN was monitoring the situation around the Sukhoi fighter jet of the Syrian Air Force that Israel shot down on July 24. For the time being, the official said, the UN does not have all the details of the ongoing military operation.

Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985. 62653.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

He also stressed that the UN was monitoring the situation around the downed Syrian fighter aircraft.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident is a "gross violation" of the agreements on separation between Israel and Syria from 1974.

On July 24, Israel fired two Patriot missiles to intercept the Su-22 airplane of the Syrian Air Force, after it entered approximately two kilometers into Israel's airspace. The aircraft was shot down; the pilot was killed. Nothing has been reported yet about the fate of the second pilot. The killed pilot was identified as Omran Murai, a Colonel of the Syrian Air Force.

According to the Haaretz, the Israeli army was monitoring the flight of the Syrian fighter jet. Syria's state-run news agency SANA said that the Israeli army attacked the Syrian aircraft as it was flying above the Syrian province of Daraa. Damascus declares that Israel thus acted in support of terrorists.

The head of the press service of the Israeli Defense Army, Brigadier General Ronen Manelis said that the downed plane took off from T-4 airbase and was approaching the Israeli border. The IDF repeatedly warned the pilot in different languages, the official said adding that Israel was coordinating its actions with the Russian military in Syria before the command for interception was given.

Spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces, Jonathan Konricus, said that Israel knew that it was shooting down a Syrian, but not a Russian aircraft.

Syrian opposition media reported that the downed plane crashed in southern Syria, in an area controlled by anti-Assad militants, possibly ISIL* terrorists.

The Haaretz newspaper wrote that it was the second time since 1985, when the Israeli Air Force shot down a Syrian fighter aircraft. In 2014, the IDF shot down, according to unconfirmed reports,  either a MiG-21 or a Su-24 in the Quneitra area on the Golan Heights. Israel controls the territory of the Golan Heights, but Syria also claims its rights for the region. Then, two Syrian pilots of the downed aircraft catapulted and landed on the territory of Syria.

*ISIL is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend

Russia deploys 5th-generation Su-57 fighters in Syria (russia vs usa)
Topics sukhoi israel war in Syria sukhoi fighter israeli defense forces
Comments
Topical Analytics
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Economics
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
Asia
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
News All >
Now reading
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Columnists
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Technologies and discoveries
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems Видео 
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985 Видео 
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
Economics
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
Readers' top
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Nikki Haley brings down final sentence on US-Russian relationship
Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
Kim Jong-un keeps his promise to Donald Trump
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag

US President Donald Trump ordered to repaint his Air Force One aircraft in white, blue and red

Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy

In 1917 the future Israeli Prime Minister Chaim Weizmann, questioned by the philosopher Arthur Ruppin (also convinced Zionist) about the possible relations of Jewish immigrants with the native Palestinian population...

Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Economics
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
News from the Kremlin
Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece
News from the Kremlin
Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Americas
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Dmitry Sudakov Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985 Dmitry Sudakov Vasily Amirjanov Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine Vasily Amirjanov Contributor submission Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy Contributor submission
Comments
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Nikki Haley brings down final sentence on US-Russian relationship
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed