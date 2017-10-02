Pravda.ru

World » Asia » Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey

Putin beats Trump in Turkey

02.10.2017
 
Putin beats Trump in Turkey. 61385.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

Turkish media still try to guess the reasons behind Vladimir Putin's visit to Ankara on September 28. Turkish analysts assume that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who took an umbrage at his arrogant US counterpart Donald Trump, decided to spite Washington by strengthening relations with Putin.

Turkish journalists note that Erdogan takes criticism painfully. If someone insults Erdogan, he takes revenge. For example, Erdogan has not been able to build normal cooperative relations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump. The German "iron lady" was too intrusive to teach Erdogan democracy, and Erdogan eventually compared her policies with those of Hitler.

The Turkish leader does not take risks to "award" such insults to US President Donald Trump, but Erdogan is not going to forgive betrayal. During a meeting with the head of the White House in the Oval Office, Erdogan asked Trump to immediately cancel his order to send American weapons to Kurdish rebels in Syria, whom Ankara considers "terrorists." Trump promised to think, but as soon as Erdogan left Washington, the US president ordered to launch generous arms shipments to Kurdish troops in Syria, whom the US considers its allies.

Trump's move has deprived Erdogan of his last illusion about Washington's sincerity, and the Turkish president turned to Moscow. To take revenge on Trump for his haughtiness for the NATO ally, Erdogan decided to purchase S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

The plan of the Turkish leader was accurate. The White House could barely conceal its fury over Ankara's decision. Furthermore, Erdogan and Putin agreed to divide Syria into zones of de-escalation that one may interpret as "zones of influence."

To crown it all, Erdogan and Putin found a common denominator on both the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project and the outcome of the Kurdish referendum in Iraq.

In pictures:

All these topics were discussed in Ankara on Thursday, during Putin's work visit to Turkey. Putin was given a royal welcome, and Erdogan called the Russian president "my friend" at least seven times at the final press conference.

Erdogan confirmed during the meeting that Ankara had made the first payment for Russia's S-400 systems. Russia is to start their deliveries to Turkey within two years.

"No one has the right to criticize Russia and Turkey for their cooperation in the field of defense, which is being conducted in strict accordance with international law and is in no way directed against any third countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated responding to criticism from Washington about Turkey's decision.

Putin and Erdogan also agreed on the implementation of two large-scale projects - the Turkish Stream gas pipeline on the bottom of the Black Sea and the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu, which is being built with Russia's help.

As for the ban on the activities of Turkish companies in certain sectors of the Russian economy, Russia lifted remaining restrictions on imports of agricultural products, raw materials and food from Turkey in June. In addition, Russia resumed selling tours to Turkey and lifted restrictions for charter flights to the country. In September, Russia resumed imports of pomegranates, peppers, lettuce, iceberg lettuce, squash and pumpkins from Turkey. To crown it all, during the meeting in Ankara, Putin promised to lift restrictions for imports of Turkish tomatoes.

Aydin Mehtiyev
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Turkey begs Russia for credit to buy S-400
4443

Popular photos

Business

Referendum against Russian natural gas
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Russia may ban Facebook in 2018
Russia may ban Facebook in 2018
Euro declines after Merkel s victory
Euro declines after Merkel's victory
Russia to have its own Made in Jail brand
Russia to have its own 'Made in Jail' brand
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple s special event
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple's special event
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy

Society

Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year
Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says Spasibo and Do svidaniya
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
Peace on you, o Syria!
Peace on you, o Syria!
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia s Far East
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia's Far East

Most popular

Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Scientists at the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo prepared a closed research for world's leading states. The so-called Ring of Fire - a chain of volcanoes that surrounds the...
Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Interview: The impacts of the planes had little effect on the buildings. Both of the Twin Towers withstood the impacts and showed no sign of failure in response. WTC7 was not hit by a plane, but it...
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Theresa May: A demonstration of Russophobic, xenophobic idiocy
Theresa May: A demonstration of Russophobic, xenophobic idiocy
Yemen: Insufficient funding for World s largest humanitarian crisis
Yemen: Insufficient funding for World's largest humanitarian crisis
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster

Incidents

Las Vegas concert-goers killed by Islamic State warrior
Las Vegas concert-goers killed by Islamic State warrior
China ousts all North Korean companies
China ousts all North Korean companies
Las Vegas concert shooting: Over 50 killed, more than 200 injured
Las Vegas concert shooting: Over 50 killed, more than 200 injured
Stampede kills 22 in India s Mumbai during heavy rain
Stampede kills 22 in India's Mumbai during heavy rain
Country singer Jason Aldean shares his impressions from mass shooting in Las Vegas
Country singer Jason Aldean shares his impressions from mass shooting in Las Vegas
North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers
North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service