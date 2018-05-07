World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Asia
Author`s name Pyotr Yermilin

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail

World » Asia » Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey

Turkey is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, as the relationship with the alliance continues to worsen. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu warned of retaliatory actions if the American bill about sanctions against Turkey becomes law.

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail. 62444.jpeg

At the end of last week, US lawmakers published information about the annual funding of defence in the amount of $717 billion. The document temporarily bans selling weapons to Turkey.

In an interview with CNN, Cavusoglu cracked down on the decision by saying that it would be wrong to impose such a restriction on a NATO ally. In addition, he said that Turkey allowed the United States to use Incirlik airbase for air strikes on Syria.

 "If the United States imposes sanctions on us or takes such a step, Turkey will respond to it," Cavusoglu said adding that the United States should refuse from such an intention.

The controversial bill targets 116 fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter-bombers, which Washington promised to sell to Ankara. A hundred of those bomber planes are ready for shipment.

The US bill largely comes as a response to Turkey's recent purchase of S-400 air defence systems from Russia. Although Turkey's relations with Russia are far from friendship, the deal raised many concerns at NATO and the United States. The Russian arms systems, as experts say, are incompatible with NATO defence systems.

In April, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Cavusoglu that the US was "seriously concerned" about Turkey's move to purchase S-400 air defence systems from Russia, meaning, of course, that US defence contractors of air defence systems were not enthusiastic either.

Cavusoglu criticised NATO's fears over the purchase of Russian weapons and accused the alliance of trying to control Turkey and infringe on its sovereignty.

"Turkey is not accountable to you, this is an independent country ... Dictating what we can and can not buy, is not the right approach nor does it comply with the rules of our alliance," he said.

Last year, Turkey and the United States temporarily restricted issuing visas to their citizens after Turkey arrested an employee of the American consulate in Istanbul.

If Turkey leaves NATO, it will become a sign of NATO's entry into the state of collapse. US President Trump has repeatedly criticised NATO and most of its members for not paying their fair share for defence.

Pyotr Yermilin
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


S-400 to get Turkey into trouble
Topics turkey S-400 Triumf russia and turkey russian air defense systems
Comments
Topical Analytics
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
News from the Kremlin
Putin Forever
Columnists
The ominous Armenian destiny
Readers' top
There's only one man who can help Russia and the West bury the hatchet
French historian explains why Putin despises the West
The ominous Armenian destiny
Russians stop traveling abroad for summer holidays
USA stops financing Syria's White Helmets
Now reading
Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
Conflicts
Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
The ominous Armenian destiny
Columnists
The ominous Armenian destiny
Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Anomalous phenomena
Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria Видео 
Chernobyl could have killed 40,000 people
Real life stories
Chernobyl could have killed 40,000 people Видео 
News All >
French historian explains why Putin despises the West
USA stops financing Syria's White Helmets
Russians stop traveling abroad for summer holidays
Europa League: Atlético against Marseille
Russia protests against efforts to force Russian language out from UN
Putin sacks five Interior Ministry generals
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
There's only one man who can help Russia and the West bury the hatchet

President Vladimir Putin considers an attempt to restore relations between Russia and the West, but his maneuver is limited to one man only

There's only one man who can help Russia and the West bury the hatchet
French historian explains why Putin despises the West
Europe
French historian explains why Putin despises the West
Columnists
The ominous Armenian destiny
Real life stories
Russians stop traveling abroad for summer holidays
Europe
French historian explains why Putin despises the West

French historian Hélène Carrère d'Encausse said that the current policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin are based on the disparaging attitude that the West had towards Russia in the 1990s

French historian explains why Putin despises the West
There's only one man who can help Russia and the West bury the hatchet
Politics
There's only one man who can help Russia and the West bury the hatchet
Real life stories
Russians stop traveling abroad for summer holidays
Columnists
The ominous Armenian destiny
Europe
French historian explains why Putin despises the West

French historian Hélène Carrère d'Encausse said that the current policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin are based on the disparaging attitude that the West had towards Russia in the 1990s

French historian explains why Putin despises the West
Russians stop traveling abroad for summer holidays
Real life stories
Russians stop traveling abroad for summer holidays
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA stops financing Syria's White Helmets
Politics
There's only one man who can help Russia and the West bury the hatchet
Pyotr Yermilin Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail Pyotr Yermilin Dmitry Sudakov Putin Forever Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission The ominous Armenian destiny Contributor submission
Comments
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Putin Forever
French historian explains why Putin despises the West
French historian explains why Putin despises the West
Why economy aspires to dissolve family
The ominous Armenian destiny
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
There's only one man who can help Russia and the West bury the hatchet
Europa League: Atlético against Marseille
Europa League: Atlético against Marseille
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Ukraine wants to own the Crimean Bridge that Russia is building
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
There's only one man who can help Russia and the West bury the hatchet
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed