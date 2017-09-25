Pravda.ru

World » Asia » Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey

Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies

25.09.2017
 
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies. 61332.jpeg
Photo provided by Russian Defense Ministry

Not that long ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the signing of the contract with Russia for the acquisition of state-of-the-art S-400 Triumf air defence missile system produced by Almaz-Antey Concern. According to Bloomberg, the total amount of the contract between Russia and Turkey may reach about 2.5 billion dollars at a price of 500 million dollars for one division of S-400 systems.

The decision of the Turkish president and the signing of the contract with Russia infuriated  Washington. The USA had taken every effort to talk Turkey out of the deal with Russia, although to no avail.

Turkey opts for S-400 instead of Patriot

Instead of US-made Patriot missile system, Turkey opted for Russia's S-400. On September 15, US Senator Ben Cardin offered to impose sanctions on Turkey up to its possible expulsion from NATO because of the contract with Russia. The senator even made an official request to the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

Pentagon officials warned the Turks from making an incautious technical step by saying that the electronic equipment of the Russian S-400 Triumf system would unlikely use the coding technology of NATO countries. This raises the need for interface programmes.

Of course, Erdogan's decision to purchase S-400 from Russia is largely based on political motives. After he nearly lost his power (and possibly life) during attempted coup in Turkey on July 15-16, Erdogan sees the hand of Washington in everything. The Turkish leader has certain reasons for this: Erdogan's main political opponent Fethullah Gulen lives in the US State of Pennsylvania, from where he governs his supporters in Turkey. A year ago, the military junta intended to displace Recep Erdogan to, perhaps, invite his prime enemy Gulen to come to power in Turkey. Undoubtedly, Washington was at least aware of those plans, but did not share them with the Turkish president.

Having strengthened his power and received certain support from the Kremlin, Erdogan started running a tougher military-political policy. In August 2016, he made Washington remove B-61 atomic bombs from Injirlik airbase (the bombs were moved to Romania). Erdogan also stopped providing military support for the Turkmen living in north-western Syria and took custody over Turkish extremist Alparslan Celik, who was involved in the killing of the pilot of the Russian Su-24M fighter jet shot down over Syria on November 24, 2015.

Erdogan turns his back on Washington, turns to Moscow

It seems that the possible transaction for the acquisition of S-400 Triumf systems fits into Erdogan's new policy line. Washington understands the motives of the Turkish leader and does not seek to aggravate relations with him, which will inevitably contribute to Turkey's further rapprochement with Russia.

With all undoubted merits of the Russian anti-aircraft missile system, the contract per se is based not only on military considerations. The S-400 surface-to-air missile system has no analogues in the world. The system uses six missiles of various types and is capable of striking any flying target - from a reconnaissance aircraft to an unmanned aerial vehicle. At the same time, it would not be entirely correct to compare tactical and technical characteristics of this weapon with the American analog.

The American complex was developed as far back as in 1963 and has undergone profound modernisation twice ever since with the last one in 1996.

Of course, it would be incorrect to refer to the US Patriot missile system as an outdated complex as it can be compared with a previous generation of Russia's anti-aircraft systems - S-300PMU1. When Russia entered into a contract with Iran to supply S-300 in 2015, Washington started expressing protests against the deal accusing Russia of spreading high defence technologies in the zone of a possible military conflict.

The S-400 works equally well in 360 degrees of activity area. Its phased array radar antenna with Elbrus-90 computer ensures the detection range of up to 600 kilometres. The system can simultaneously escort up to 165 targets (125 targets for Patriot system). The cover zone of the S-400 reaches orbital heights of 56 kilometres (25 kilometres for Patriot).  Air Power Australia admitted in 2009 that Russia's S-400 had no analogues in its class of weapons. However, what if Turkey acquires the Russian systems for NATO to study them?

Alexander Artamonov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Queue for S-400: Who wants to buy Russian Triumf?
5776

Popular photos

Business

Russia to have its own Made in Jail brand
Russia to have its own 'Made in Jail' brand
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple s special event
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple's special event
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies

Society

Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Man defending fathers rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Man defending fathers' rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death

Most popular

Russia to take Arab cosmonauts into space
Russia to take Arab cosmonauts into space
Russia's Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, intends to sign a framework agreement with the National Space Agency of the United Arab Emirates about the first UAE cosmonaut to the International Space...
Morgan Freeman's diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
Morgan Freeman's diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
A new non-profit organisation appeared - the Committee to Investigate Russia - appeared in the US. The goal of the organisation is to help the Americans understand the danger of Russia's attacks on...
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
Preparing to live sustainably alongside increasing natural risks
Preparing to live sustainably alongside increasing natural risks
Policymaking: Is our system working?
Policymaking: Is our system working?

Incidents

Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un s invincible ballistic missiles
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
Ka-52 helicopter incidentally fires missiles at spectators during Zapad 2017 drills. Video
Ka-52 helicopter incidentally fires missiles at spectators during Zapad 2017 drills. Video
Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre
Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre
McDonald’s employee arrested for licking sleeping woman in her flat
McDonald’s employee arrested for licking sleeping woman in her flat
Family of cannibals who ate 30 people and fed human meat to cadets arrested
Family of cannibals who ate 30 people and fed human meat to cadets arrested

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service