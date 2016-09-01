Germany's imperial army to build New German European Order

The German administration has recently conducted intense negotiations to discuss the creation of the "European army" with European allies. Following Brexit, the new imperial army under the command of Berlin is to become EU's protection from Russia. Other European capitals may soon join the axis of Berlin-Paris-Warsaw.

German Chancellor Merkel was very busy last week. Angela Merkel had a number of meetings with the leaders of France and Italy. The meetings took place on the Italian island of Ventotene. Afterwards, Merkel went to Warsaw to hold meetings with the so-called "Visegrad Four" (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary). She also visited Estonia and the Czech Republic. Merkel also plans to meet French President Francois Hollande to discuss foreign policy issues.

Meanwhile, the heads of foreign ministers of the "Weimar Triangle" - Germany, France and Poland - gathered for a meeting in Germany. All of those meetings were dedicated to the creation of the so-called "European army." This question is served as a "natural response" to Britain's exit from the European Union and the growth of external threats (Syria, terrorism, Ukraine) that Europe should deal with.

No doubt, Europe has to deal with a lot of problems. However, the politicians, who have been very good at being irresponsible so far, are not likely to change. Naturally, responsible politicians need to be created first, if one may say so.

Whatever the meaning of all the talking might be, the goal is clear: Germany aspires to the role of a global military power.

As a result of the Brexit vote, Germany has received a unique opportunity to turn the European Union into a Reich - a continental empire under Berlin's hegemony. This goal has been almost reached from an economic point of view: Germany is recognized as the engine of the entire European economy. In the political field, the situation is similar: it is the German Chancellor who forms the political agenda for the entire continent. It does not matter whether it goes about the issue of migrants, Turkey, Ukraine or the strategy in relations with Russia, China and the United States.

Noteworthy, it was the German Vice-Chancellor, who officially announced the failure of talks with the United States on the establishment of the Transatlantic Partnership, even though this is a pan-European issue that lies in the jurisdiction of Brussels, rather than Berlin.

Yet, the imperial plans have one big flaw: Germany had no opportunity to create its own Imperial Army - the Reichswehr. NATO appears as an obstacle here: the alliance was created by the Anglo-Saxons to counter not only the Soviet Union, but also the German revanchism and the German war machine. NATO has a place only for the Bundeswehr - the "Federal Army" devoid of the offensive power, and most importantly, having no access to nuclear weapons.

Germany has been trying to access the "nuclear button" and create its own (independent) offensive potential, but nothing has worked out. Washington had blocked all of Germany's initiative at this point. America was taking great risks: not to let the genie of German militarism out of the NATO bottle, the US had to provide more and more guarantees to the Germans, deploy tank armies and nuclear missiles in Europe, to Kremlin's "satisfaction."

The Germans were waiting for the moment, when the United States would be unable to respond to Germany's ever-growing demands of Germany, so that Germany could finally take care of its own military-strategic problems. The time has come.

The Obama administration was just what Germany needed. For Berlin, Obama is like a Messiah. When Obama came to power, Washington began building its strategy having abandoned the lessons of the Second World War. For Obama and Co., the world lives under completely new, post-war rules and laws, in which the prime goal of the United States is to build the future, rather than conserve the past.

In accordance with this strategy, the "center of the universe" for the USA is in Asia and the Pacific, rather than in Europe or in the Middle East. Obama has taken America out of its "obsolete sites" having left them to the mercy of "demons of the past." This is where the nightmare in the Middle East comes from.

Such a standpoint of the United States comes as a gift to Germany. After all, against the skillfully orchestrated crisis in Ukraine, Berlin appears to be the only pole of power in Europe that is capable to protect the peace of European allies in the face of "the revanchist Russia".

Frau Merkel apparently believes that Washington will not do anything to repel "Russia's aggression" - one could already see it on the example of the Crimea. The Americans will not come to Europe to wage war against Russia. Therefore, Europe needs to create its own, European army. France has nuclear weapons, while Europe has Germany and its experience and industry. Merkel wants to strengthen the EU not to let it face the "Russian bear defenseless.

Poland may like the above theses a lot. One of Poland's biggest dreams is to access the French nuclear arms. In addition, a union with Berlin and Paris may give Warsaw its own area of responsibility.

France may catch Merkel's logic as well. During the presidency of Francois Hollande, Paris has lost all the remaining vestiges of the great legacy of Charles de Gaulle. Today, France is left with nuclear weapons, 700,000-strong armed forces and no clear understanding of what to do with all that. The European army will give all of that a new meaning and will take France to the level that the nation deserves.

The Paris-Berlin-Warsaw axis is the core of the future "European army" - the Reichswehr. Adding new European countries to the project is just a technical matter. Italy, for example, already supports the project.

The appearance of another Reich near Russian borders should not come as a surprise to the Russian administration. To crown it all, no one knows what kind of "technical" means will be used to convince other EU countries join the new German European Order.

Dmitry Nersesov

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru