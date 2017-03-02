Pravda.ru

World » Europe

European bureaucrats want to kill Marine Le Pen without using weapons

02.03.2017
 
European bureaucrats want to kill Marine Le Pen without using weapons. 59887.jpeg
AP photo

It appears that the level of democracy in the European Union nears that in Turkey. The European Parliament readies to withdraw immunity from National Front leader Marine Le Pen and put her on trial for the tweet that she made two years ago. The irony of the situation is the fact that Marine Le Pen is a presidential candidate, and she has good chances to become France's next president.

Until recently, it was generally believed that such measures of political struggle were more characteristic of the  countries that allegedly suffer from the "shortage" of democracy. For example, the European Union and the European Parliament have condemned Turkey for prosecuting those who make "undesirable" posts on social media. Indeed, the Turkish authorities have prosecuted ordinary mortals, as well as journalists and politicians for their posts on social media.

It seems that the European political establishment finds such measures highly efficient in a situation that one can now eyewitness in the French presidential race. A recent study conducted by BVA-Salesforce showed that Marine Le Pen, who chairs the French National Front, has all chances to win in the first round of the presidential election.

The level of her support in France has recently grown by 2.5 percent to 27.5 percent, while Le Pen's rivals - centrist Emmanuel Macron and conservative Francois Fillon - have lost one percent each.

Why do they fear Marine Le Pen's victory in the French presidential election? One shall assume that the fear is not based on clichés, such as 'ultra-right nationalists' or even 'fascists.' There is a court ruling in France in accordance with which one is allowed to call Le Pen's movement like that.  Europe does not fear rightist forces per se - Europe is afraid of the collapse of its illusions. Marine Le Pen's victory in the presidential election will bury the cherished illusion of the European Union. The head of the French National Front promised that she would take France out of the EU, if she takes office as president. If France is next after Britain, it would only mean that the EU is falling apart like a house of cards.

Le Pen's victory would mark the collapse of the entire multi-million-euro bureaucracy that profits from the struggle against corruption in Romania and Bulgaria, raises "insufficiently democratic" states, such as Turkey, creates "boundless prospects for European integration (Georgia, Ukraine), fuels anti-Russian hysteria and earns on the influx of millions of migrants. All this will end, if Marine Le Pen wins the election in France.

The goal is not to let her win, at all costs.

"They will try to stop Le Pen. They will not kill her, of course, but they will take every effort to make her leave the pre-election race. If she wins, France will explode the European "reactor," literary critic and blogger Yves Obe told Pravda.Ru.

Of course, there are humane methods in modern Europe, other than assassinations, to remove a political opponent. France's sitting Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has launched a campaign against the officially registered presidential candidate.

"It's my responsibility to do everything to demonstrate to the French that FN's proposals are a dead-end hidden behind lies," Cazeneuve told France's Journal du Dimanche before embarking on a tour of the territories of France where Le Pen enjoys support. He intends to prove it to French electors that if they vote for the leader of the National Front, they may cause both France and the EU irreparable damage.

Soon afterwards, the authorities of the French Republic requested the European Parliament should deprive Marine Le Pen of her MEP immunity. The Committee on Legal Affairs unanimously upheld the initiative. If the European Parliament supports the decision, Marine Le Pen may face imprisonment.

In 2015, the head of the National Front tweeted a photo of the crimes committed by ISIL terrorists (the terrorist organization is banned in Russia). Prosecutors believe that Le Pen's post on Twitter was propagating violence. Le Pen's opponents are glad to gain advantage of even rotten facts, especially if they are unable not find any other reason to take Marine Le Pen to court.

It just so happens that we are witnessing an  intervention of the European Parliament in the electoral process in France. "Of course, European institutes are involved in the process. This suggests that they have their own views on who is supposed to win the election," Nikolai Litvak, assistant professor of the Department for Philosophy at MGIMO told Pravda.Ru.

Marine Le Pen has been deprived of parliamentary immunity before. It happened in 2013, when she was suspected of inciting religious strife. However, the charges against her were dropped then.

The ongoing scandal may become a very good PR stunt for the National Front unless it ends with a court sentence. If Marine Le Pen is jailed, the EU, at the very least, will lose the right to educate "under-democratic regimes" of how to conduct political struggle.

Dmitry Nersesov

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


France is losing ethnic integrity







PRAVDA.RU
6661

Popular photos

Business

Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions

Society

Was Russia s Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Monica Bellucci: All men are assholes
Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes'
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
Ukraine officially introduces notion of person of indeterminate gender
Ukraine officially introduces notion of 'person of indeterminate gender'
Europa League Round of 32: Krasnodar, Rostov pass on
Europa League Round of 32: Krasnodar, Rostov pass on

Most popular

Russia to close the sky over Crimea and Black Sea
Russia to close the sky over Crimea and Black Sea
The Russian Navy will deploy anti-aircraft Buk systems in the Crimea to protect ships and submarines of the Black Sea Fleet
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
US media stir up rumours about the poisoning of Russian diplomat Vitaly Churkin. Reportedly, there was poison found in the kidneys of Russia's late Ambassador to the UN
Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes' Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes'

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Deep State Attempts to Politically Assassinate Trump
Deep State Attempts to Politically Assassinate Trump
Two states or one state?
Two states or one state?
Healing our sick planet: A must
Healing our sick planet: A must
The Resurrection of Armageddon
The Resurrection of Armageddon
The plight of Moslems in the USA
The plight of Moslems in the USA
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind

Incidents

ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Four Russian military men die in Syria
Four Russian military men die in Syria
Tram breaks into two in St. Petersburg
Tram breaks into two in St. Petersburg
Donetsk and Luhansk militia ready to liberate Donbas from Kiev junta by military means
Donetsk and Luhansk militia ready to liberate Donbas from Kiev junta by military means

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service