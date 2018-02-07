World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Europe
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration

World » Europe

Brussels is launching a new wave of EU expansion. The initiative should, however, exclude Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, even though the countries have been waiting for their "hour of triumph" for years and years. Instead, however, Brussels is going to invite fragments of the former Yugoslavia, including Kosovo, to join the EU.

EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration. 61949.jpeg

There are six contenders: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia. Formal difficulties already exist for Kosovo and Metohija, which EU old-timers - Spain, Cyprus, Greece, Romania and Slovakia - do not recognise as an independent state.

Will Macedonia change its name in favour of Greece? What will Cyprus say that has an unresolved problem with the "independence" of Northern Cyprus? Most importantly, will Serbia recognise Kosovo's independence? Brussels suggests it will by 2025.

There are many questions as far as the popular sentiment is concerned. According to Eurobarometer, 68% of the population of Germany spoke against further expansion in 2014, 67% - in Austria and Luxembourg, 65% - in France, and 60% - in Belgium.

There are many skeptics in candidate countries as well. According to the monitoring of the Regional Cooperation Council, only 26% of respondents in Serbia believe that being a member of the European Union would be good. The number of EU supporters in Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina is 44 and 31 percent respectively, which is not large at all.

Why does the EU need to expand? The draft strategy of the association, quoted by Eurobserver, says that the reliable prospect of expansion is a key factor in the transformation of the region that has geostrategic significance.

That is, in case of success, Germany and France will receive sales markets of the above-mentioned  countries, as well as cheap skilled labor force, plus a part of natural resources of the Western Balkans.

In addition, Serbia and other Orthodox countries of the Western Balkans will be withdrawn from Russia's influence. "The European Union will not leave abandoned the countries that Brussels does not control, especially against the background of Russia's growing influence," Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies, Timofei Bardachev, told Pravda.Ru.

The strategy of Brussels is as follows: more countries - more money. The West has the political elites of the Western Balkans under control for a long time already. They willingly dance to the tune of Washington and Brussels, but the state of economic affairs in those countries leaves much to be desired.

The European Union project is in crisis, and the crisis may trigger its disintegration, Igor Shatrov, deputy director of the National Institute for the Development of Modern Ideology, told Pravda.Ru.

"Even if Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania are admitted to the European Union, they will not have full-fledged membership, but a special status with limited rights, without participation in the euro zone," said Timofei Bardachev. By 2025, the European Union will have two camps with the center and the periphery.

Indeed, the Netherlands and Denmark, where eurosceptics won elections, may revise their presence in the EU, while nationalist governments of Hungary, Poland and Slovenia may suspend their membership.

Lyuba Lulko (Stepushova)
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Europe does not need Ukraine's mess and chaos
Topics Poland Europe Kosovo balkans Hungary Georgia ukraine Moldova European Union
Topical Analytics
Europe
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
Real life stories
Donald Trump suddenly falls for glorious Russian tradition to hold military parades
Technologies and discoveries
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Readers' top
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Now reading
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Technologies and discoveries
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race Видео 
Spain: new charges against Russia
Europe
Spain: new charges against Russia
Who is Ksenia Sobchak?
Columnists
Who is Ksenia Sobchak?
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Technologies and discoveries
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems Видео 
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
Europe
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital

The heavy Moscow snowfall claimed one life: a 27-year-old young man was killed as a falling tree crashed onto electric power lines causing them to land on his car

Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Terrorism
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Moscow was not going to act to its own detriment in connection with the publication of the "Kremlin list."

Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Terrorism
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Columnists
Who is Ksenia Sobchak?
Columnists
Theresa May: Political confidence and the double-edged sword
Terrorism
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria

The bravery of the Russian pilot of the Su-25 attack aircraft, which was shot down on Saturday, Feb. 3 over Syria's Idlib, has impressed many in the West

World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Columnists
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Terrorism
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria delivered to Moscow
Lyuba Lulko EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Donald Trump suddenly falls for glorious Russian tradition to hold military parades Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Who is Ksenia Sobchak? Contributor submission
Comments
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
F-35: Infinitely hopeless
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed