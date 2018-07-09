World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Europe
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?

World » Europe

The scandal with Croatian football player Domagoj Vida saying "Glory to Ukraine!" after Croatia won the match against Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup has caused significant damage to the reputation of the team. The scandal also reminded of hidden problems that receded into the background during the tournament that Russia is hosting. Yet, those problems have never disappeared.

Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?. Domagoj Vida

Andrei Pavelko, President of the Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU), defended Croatian player Domagoj Vida, who pronounced the phrase "Glory to Ukraine" in his video message. Croatia defeated Russia in a series of penalty kicks in the quarterfinal match of the 2018 World Cup.

"Over the past few years, the appeal "Glory to Ukraine!" has become a symbol of strength and patriotism for our citizens. So it is quite natural for him to say that because Ukraine had given him a lot," Pavlenko said.

Pavelko wrote on Facebook that Vida, who had played for Dynamo Kiev in the past for several years, had the right to publicly show his support for Ukraine. The FFU also sent letters to the FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) with a requirement to defend the Croatian footballer.

After the victory over Russia (3-2), Vida and another footballer of the Croatian team, Ognjen Vukojevic, recorded a video message, in which they dedicated their victory to Ukraine. "Glory to Ukraine! This victory is for Dynamo and for Ukraine. Come on, come on! Go, Croatia," the two players said speaking in Russian.
The video inevitably attracted attention of both the general public and journalists, and not everyone was delighted about it.

Following the reaction to the video, the Croatian Football Union (HNS) released a statement, in which it was said that the footballers made such a video to thank their Ukrainian fans who were very supportive of Croatia. HNS representatives also said that both Vida and Vukojevic had played for Ukraine in the past. They also noted that all members of the Croatian football team were recommended to be very careful in their statements, as some of them could be interpreted as political ones.

Tomislav Dasovic, a correspondent of the Vecernji List publication, said that Vida explained what he wanted to say with the video. "He had no desire to provoke the Russian people, not at all! He had lived in Ukraine for many years, so perhaps Domagoj wanted to show how much he valued the Ukrainian period of his career. Vida is not a politician, he never was," the journalist said. "I am sure that the defender admires the kindness and hospitality that he and members of the Croatian national team feel in Russia," he added.

Journalists of another publication, sportarena.hr, said that the video could be interpreted as a "direct provocation" against the backdrop of tense relations between Russia and the official authorities of Ukraine. Dnevno.hr website said that the Croats' actions came as "an act on the edge." Others in Croatia criticized Vida and Vukojević because they could face punishment from FIFA.

As a result, FIFA did not apply any form of punishment to Vida, but issued a warning to him. The player himself said that his statement was not political at all.

"The statements that defender of the Croatian team Domagoj Vida and midfielder Ognjen Vukojevic said after the match against Russia came solely as their response to many words of support that they have received from Ukrainian fans during the World Cup. Both Vida and Vukojevic had played for Dynamo Kiev in the past," the statement on the website of the Croatian Football Association said.

"Regardless of this, the Croatian Football Association calls on Vida and Vukojevic, as well as other representatives of the Croatian national team to refrain from any statements that might be interpreted in the political context," representatives of the Croatian Football Union said promising to maintain friendly relations with the Russian Football Federation.

Domagoj Vida himself said: I treat the Russian people with respect. It was just a joke for my friends from Ukraine. Football is out of politics. I did not mean anything bad," the Croatian footballer said.

He had to expand his explanation some time later, when his statements attracted FIFA's attention: "I'm sorry about the fact that mass media have interpreted our message this way. It was clearly not a political message. I communicate in Russian with pleasure and I enjoy the Russian hospitality at the 2018 World Cup," he added.

Anton Kulikov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics Russia Croatia football world cup 2018 Ukrainian crisis Russia and Ukraine
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The World Cup and the hatemongers
Europe
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
Anomalous phenomena
FIFA Semi-Finals: France v. Belgium; England v. Croatia
Readers' top
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
FIFA Semi-Finals: France v. Belgium; England v. Croatia
Cats with human faces born in Moscow
Russia works on new airplane to shoot down space satellites
FIFA Quarter-Finals: France v. Belgium
Now reading
The World Cup and the hatemongers
Columnists
The World Cup and the hatemongers
Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen
Europe
Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen Видео 
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
News from the Kremlin
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
Europe
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
Brave Morocco bow out
Real life stories
Brave Morocco bow out
News All >
Kim Jong-un's aircraft lands in Russia
Cats with human faces born in Moscow
FIFA Quarter-Finals: France v. Belgium
FIFA Knock-out time, Russia through
FIFA: Group Phase complete
Denmark, Croatia, France, Argentina
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?

An Israeli Air Force fighter struck the T4 airbase in Syria's Homs province. The Syrian air defense system shot down the aircraft

Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
FIFA Semi-Finals: France v. Belgium; England v. Croatia
Anomalous phenomena
FIFA Semi-Finals: France v. Belgium; England v. Croatia
Real life stories
Cats with human faces born in Moscow
Economics
Russia works on new airplane to shoot down space satellites
Crimes
Another Novichok incident near Porton Down secret lab kills British woman

The woman, who was poisoned with a nerve agent in Amesbury, the UK, died. A murder case was filed in connection to her death

Another Novichok incident near Porton Down secret lab kills British woman
Russia works on new airplane to shoot down space satellites
Economics
Russia works on new airplane to shoot down space satellites
Society
FIFA Quarter-Finals: France v. Belgium
Anomalous phenomena
FIFA Semi-Finals: France v. Belgium; England v. Croatia
Real life stories
Cats with human faces born in Moscow

Maine Coon breeder from Moscow, Tatyana Rastorguyeva, published a few curious photos and videos of kittens that look very much like humans

Cats with human faces born in Moscow
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Society
FIFA Quarter-Finals: France v. Belgium
Anomalous phenomena
FIFA Semi-Finals: France v. Belgium; England v. Croatia
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The World Cup and the hatemongers Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing? Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission We have told G7 Leaders to Make Gender Inequality and Patriarchy History Contributor submission
Comments
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
Putin Forever
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Russia works on new airplane to shoot down space satellites
Russia works on new airplane to shoot down space satellites
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Another Novichok incident near Porton Down secret lab kills British woman
Alien and human skulls found on Mars
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
USA: Five corrupt "Justices"
USA tramples on human rights to protect Israel
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
FIFA Semi-Finals: France v. Belgium; England v. Croatia
We have told G7 Leaders to Make Gender Inequality and Patriarchy History
We have told G7 Leaders to Make Gender Inequality and Patriarchy History
We have told G7 Leaders to Make Gender Inequality and Patriarchy History
USA tramples on human rights to protect Israel
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed