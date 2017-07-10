Pravda.ru

World » Europe

Putin-Trump meeting in Hamburg: Masters of judo and business look satisfied

10.07.2017
 
Putin-Trump meeting in Hamburg: Masters of judo and business look satisfied. 60808.jpeg

The first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Hamburg has not brought any grandiose results. The key issues on the agenda of the meeting were the crisis in Syria, the struggle against international terrorism, issues of strategic stability and bilateral relations.

The meeting was supposed to last for only 30 minutes, but the two presidents extended it to two hours.

Interestingly, it was Donald Trump, who approached Putin first. He was also the first to reach out his hand for a handshake at the moment when Putin was taking to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. While shaking Putin's hand, Trump put his other hand on Putin's elbow. At the end of the brief conversation, Trump put his hand on Putin's shoulder in a friendly gesture. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's official spokesman, later said: "They shook hands and said that they would soon hold a separate meeting, that they would soon see each other again."

However, the above-mentioned friendly gestures do not abolish all the difficulties in the relations between Russia and the United States.

Peskov noted that before going to Hamburg, Putin took note of Trump's statements about Russia's allegedly destabilizing influence. "Of course, Putin was informed about all statements that Mr. Trump made the day before in Poland. We also informed the president about the things that other Washington officials made, and Mr. Putin takes all this into consideration," Peskov said.

At the same time, Donald Trump said that he expected a positive outcome from the meeting with Putin. The Russian president told his US counterpart that he was glad to get to know him. "I am very glad to meet you and I hope that, as you said, our meeting will bring a positive result," he said at the meeting with Donald Trump.

The main outcome of the meeting, of course, was the agreement on a ceasefire in Syria. The Syrian issue, along with economic sanctions, remains the main stumbling block in the Russian-American relations. Any progress in this direction can be considered great success. The ceasefire took effect on July 9 at 12.00, Damascus time.

Afterwards, Vladimir Putin shared his impression of his conversation with Donald Trump. "I had a very lengthy conversation with the President of the United States. There were a lot of questions to talk about - Ukraine, Syria, other problems, some bilateral issues. We again returned to issues of fighting terrorism and cyber security," Putin said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who also took part in the meeting along with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson, also said afterwards that the meeting between the two presidents was constructive. He noted that the meeting confirmed the intention to the two leaders to search for mutually beneficial agreements.

"The president are being driven primarily by national interests of their countries, and they understand these interests as a search for mutually beneficial agreements, rather than a game of confrontational scenarios," Lavrov said.

It is worthy of note that Vladimir Putin also shook hands with US First Lady, Melania Trump, with whom he talked about women's rights.

Politonline.ru

3756

Popular photos

Business

The US dollar will decline like the British pound
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia s pioneer in growing berries
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia's pioneer in growing berries
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again

Society

Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
The NFL is racist
The NFL is racist
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail

Most popular

ISIL terrorists announce their leader's death
ISIL terrorists announce their leader's death
ISIL terrorists have announced the death of their leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, TV channel As-Sumaria reported referring to its own sources in Iraq
Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Vladimir Putin has tested a limousine for the inauguration ceremony in 2018. The vehicle for top officials of the state was designed within the framework of the Russian project "Cortege."
Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA
Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA
G20: Letter from an American to Russia and Russians
G20: Letter from an American to Russia and Russians
Hating Uncle Putin: The New American Agenda
Hating Uncle Putin: The New American Agenda
Trump can t improve relations with Russia
Trump can't improve relations with Russia
Iraq: Will Tony Blair Finally Stand Trial for his part in the Supreme International Crime ?
Iraq: Will Tony Blair Finally Stand Trial for his part in the "Supreme International Crime"?
G20: A golden opportunity for the future
G20: A golden opportunity for the future

Incidents

ISIL terrorists announce their leader s death
ISIL terrorists announce their leader's death
USA works on major attack on Syria. Russia readies to respond
USA works on major attack on Syria. Russia readies to respond
US bombers fly above disputed waters of South China Sea
US bombers fly above disputed waters of South China Sea
Nikki Haley and the poisoner in the kitchen
"Nikki" Haley and the poisoner in the kitchen
One of ISIL leaders killed in Syria
One of ISIL leaders killed in Syria
Iran and Israel to clash in Syria over Golan Heights?
Iran and Israel to clash in Syria over Golan Heights?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service