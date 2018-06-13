World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Europe
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen

World » Europe

The Germans are enraged after an Iraqi refugee raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl. Many accuse Chancellor Angela Merkel and her open doors policy of the crime. "The only thing that can worse than killing a child is killing a child by a criminal who should not be in our country," Bild wrote.

It is assumed that the victim, Susanna Feldman, was an acquaintance of the brother of the suspect named as Ali Bashar. They both were raping Susanne in turns all night before Ali strangled her. The latter was arrested in Iraq: the suspect and his family were allowed to return to Iraq, although the names on their tickets and passports did not match.

The leader of Alternative for Germany Part (AfD), Alice Weidel, tweeted that the entire federal government of Germany should resign because of the death of the German girl. According to Weidel, Susanna fell another victim to the hypocritical and selfish policy of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Two years ago, Germany was disturbed by events in three German cities, where migrants sexually assaulted women on New Year's night. Those events were most massive in the city of Cologne, where thousands of people came to see the New Year in to the central railway station.

Pravda.Ru asked German political scientist Alexander Rahr to comment on the current crisis in Germany.

"Why has Germany made no adequate conclusions from the Cologne night?"

"After Mrs. Merkel opened borders in 2015, a lot of people with false passports have entered the territory of Germany. The German legislative base is very humane in terms of granting political asylum and it is very constrained when it comes to deporting migrants. This refugee from Iraq is a living proof for that. He was a drug dealer, the police knew it, but they could not deport him because he would resort to the assistance of lawyers or change his place of residence."

"The German authorities know that such crimes will continue to occur. Is there a way out of the crisis?"

"There's nothing that one can do to make it better. The people who rule Germany today were born in the late 1960s. They transformed Germany's legal system and made it very humane, although today it is unclear whom this system is humane for. In today's Germany, people would be criticized for sounding the alarm. They would be called fascists, racists, xenophobes and so on - they can even be punished for their statements. In today's Germany, Holland, Sweden it is believed that one should be humane not only to victims, but also to criminals, because criminals always have a chance to get better."

"Is there a changing trend in the German society today?"

"It's 50x50. A half of the population wants changes, but the other half does not."

"What do you think about Alice Weidel's call for the federal government to resign?"

"If you go to her website, you can see many applauding her in their comments. However, if you go to other German websites, you will see that people label her as a witch, who dares to victimize refugees and use one tragic case for her racist propaganda."

"Do you think that Merkel can resign on the wave of popular anger?"

"This is what German liberal politicians are very afraid of, but they have very strong weapons - mass media. They say that there are many criminals among the Germans too, so one should not come down on those poor refugees who came to Germany to save their lives. The Germans want to get rid of their legacy of the past completely. There are many people in the world who believe that the Germans are functional fascists, who follow Hitler's ideas. Yet, with their present-day policy the Germans have an opportunity to show that they have long abandoned Hitler's ideology and become the most liberal and humane country in the world. In a way, modern-day Germany  is proud of the fact that minorities and disadvantaged groups of people, such as LGBT people, disabled individuals and migrants can find better lives in Germany than, for example, in Russia or in the USA."

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend

Europe keeps silence: migrants force Old World
Topics Nazi Germany migrants Angela Merkel refugee crisis migrants in europe
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen
Columnists
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Technologies and discoveries
"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools
Readers' top
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Eighteen tons of gold leave USA in 2018
"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools
Kremlin announces list of official World Cup guests
Now reading
Putin as behind-the-scenes negotiator in US-DPRK summit
Asia
Putin as behind-the-scenes negotiator in US-DPRK summit Видео 
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions Видео 
Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen
Europe
Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen Видео 
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Columnists
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Italy: At the mercy of the Stranger
Europe
Italy: At the mercy of the Stranger
News All >
Russian banks to suffer from major problems during upcoming 5 years
Tragedy on the Volga River: Birthday party ends with 11 drowning
Moscow traffic is to be paralysed during World Cup
Most Russians treat Day of Russia as unimportant holiday
Soviet pilot, shot down in Afghanistan 30 years ago, found alive
Ukrainian nationalists planned to burn Yanukovych alive
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Abolish the Electoral College now!

In a recent Pravda.Report article, How Low Will America Go, (05/26/18), I discussed how America's so-called "Electoral College" has failed "to fulfill the purpose it was originally created for, which was to keep inept, venal, and/or soulless people from occupying the highest office in the land."

Abolish the Electoral College now!
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Columnists
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Finance
Eighteen tons of gold leave USA in 2018
Technologies and discoveries
"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools
Columnists
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?

We will see whether the Kim-Trump deal will be a new beginning, or whether it will be verse two of the siren's song. Libya was verse one.

Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Columnists
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Technologies and discoveries
"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools
Finance
Eighteen tons of gold leave USA in 2018
Technologies and discoveries
"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools

A team from the University of Coimbra developed a set of materials to help teachers in the school and social inclusion of migrant and refugee children.

"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Columnists
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Columnists
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Finance
Eighteen tons of gold leave USA in 2018
Dmitry Sudakov Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Abolish the Electoral College now! Contributor submission
Comments
Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen
Russia to close its borders for Russophobes
Kremlin announces list of official World Cup guests
World Cup 2018: Major crisis to come out of the blue?
Eighteen tons of gold leave USA in 2018
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Putin as behind-the-scenes negotiator in US-DPRK summit
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
China makes US economy its hostage
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Kim-Trump Summit: A step in the right direction?
Roscosmos shows first-ever video of Soyuz spaceship separating from booster rocket
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Abolish the Electoral College now!
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed