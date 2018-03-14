World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Europe
Author`s name Costantino Ceoldo

Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?

World » Europe

Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?

Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?. 62146.jpeg

By Maurizio Blondet

The real and disturbing question is: where does Theresa May want to go, explicitly accusing Russia of the poisoning of her double agent Sergei Skripal? And with these tones: she gave a 36-hour ultimatum to the Russian ambassador "to explain how the [Russian] State has developed the nerve agent used in Salisbury, or will follow serious measures", for this "illegal use of force in the territory of the United Kingdom".

London proclaims that Novichok, a lethal chemical warfare agent produced by the Soviets in the 1970s, was used. In '92, when Moscow joined the Prohibition Convention for the development, production, conservation and use of chemical weapons, it should have destroyed them.

I hope nobody believes that Moscow does not have less sensational means to eliminate an opponent, than to use a forbidden nerve gas, ten times more powerful than the VX of which a drop is enough to kill a man, and without even succeeding, since Skripal is still alive . It must be assumed that the former Soviet services are quite regressed.

In September 1978, a walker in London struck "inadvertently" the foot of Georg Markov, an anti-communist journalist, with the tip of the umbrella; he apologized and moved on. Markov died shortly after, the umbrella had fired a ricin capsule. London did not raise even remotely comparable protests to the current Skripal case.

It takes a great deal of willingness to believe that the Russians wanted to kill a traitorous agent who has been living openly in Salisbury since 2010 without hiding, sitting on a bench in front of a restaurant with his daughter, and also failing in the criminal act.

Just as one could not believe, if not in bad faith, that the Russian services killed former agent Litvinenko using Polonium 201: what service is so stupid to leave the signature in the form of an immense and unmistakable radioactive track?

Only a decade after, the French super-policeman Paul Barril, a retired official of the Gendarmerie Nationale and founder of the GIGN (the Anti-terrorism of Paris) told to a Swiss newspaper a more credible version. Litvinenko worked for Boris Berezovski, the Jewish oligarch repaired in London, but he had betrayed for money; "He was an Italian to administer Polonium 2010," Barril said.

Source

The execution of the traitor was then used to put the Moscow government and Putin in person in a bad light, an operation that the American and British services called "Operation Beluga". Perhaps he will remember that a Mario Scaramella [an Italian man from Naples] had met Litvinenko almost a month before. Nevertheless, it should be added that the Neapolitan man has never been indicted and he is known as a fixer and inventor of Russian conspiracies (his the priceless revelations of twenty Soviet nuclear bombs in the bottom of the Gulf of Naples). He won the trust of Paolo Guzzanti (the journalist and father of two comedians), then Berlusconi's senator, of which he became the most "informer" in the unfortunate Commission Mitrokhin. Guzzanti drank improbable "truths" from the Neapolitan fixer, ending up in ridicule him and his brief political career.

See

The elimination with sarin of Sergei Skripal, an agent now unusable by the British (therefore expendable?) seems to be clearly used for a re-edition of the Operation Beluga, much more virulent. It was evidently sought as a real and precipitous casus belli of the West against Moscow.

The hypothesis is that it may be the result of the meeting, held in Washington on January 11th and revealed by a reserved British dispatch. There the "Little American Group on Syria" (Hugh Cleary a Foreign Office official, Bonnafont a Frenchman from Quay d'Orsay, David Satterfield from the State Department plus a Saudi and a Jordanian) discussed ways, pretexts and tricks to keep a strong American presence in Syria and prevent the political settlement of the Syrian conflict that Moscow wants. Division of Syria; use of propaganda on the suffering of Goutha; probable discussion on a false flag with chlorine gas (this was discussed at a subsequent meeting of the Small Group, held in Paris on January 23th), reframing of Turkey were the goals stated.

But in these last days, something is accelerating. According to the Israeinfo portal, the US and Israel are preparing to attack Iranian military sites in Syria; the Zionist service, Aman, has given to Washington a detailed map of the location of these bases:

See

At the same time the US would give Israel the green light to attack Hezbollah:

The Syrian army has broken down in East Goutha, so the terrorists of the West have their hours counted.

Add to this the intensification of the demonization campaign against Vladimir Putin, his reductio ad Hitlerum, on international level, which can be a sinister sign of the worst: the new Hitler must be crushed. Especially since Putin, in an interview with NBC on Saturday, noted about Russiagate, that the Russians who are accused by the Deep State of having swallowed themselves in the American elections, are not Russians but "Ukrainians, Tatars, Jews with Russian citizenship.... maybe they have a double passport or a green card; perhaps the US paid them for it". What made the American Jewish Committee scream with indignation: "These phrases are reminiscent of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion!"

How far does the May want to go with its ultimatum? What are the intentions of this stentorian accusation?

The Telegraph said that Skribal, who had bought a 340,000 pound house in Salisbury, lived near the former British agent who had recruited him in 1995 when he was a Colonel of the GRU: Pablo Miller (J), of the embassy in Tallin. And Pablo Miller works for (or guides?) The Orbis Business Intelligence: the agency that the Clinton clan paid for collecting "dirty" material about Donald Trump. Operation that led to the infamous "red lights" dossier packaged by Christopher Steele, another former British agent who worked at least a decade in the USSR and who had contacts with Litvinenko. Perhaps even Skripal, who "worked" for Orbis, knew too much about this matter involving the highest spheres of the Deep State (contacted initially by Jeb Bush, Christopher Steele was enlisted not only by the Clinton but also by the FBI that compensated him for the drafting of the fake file). In short, it could also all be reduced to the need to cover up a shamefully dirty affair of US and British services and para-services.

********************

Original article by Maurizio Blondet:

https://www.maurizioblondet.it/ultimatum-putin-vuole-arivare-la-may/

  

Translation by Costantino Ceoldo - Pravdafreelance

Photo By Sebastian Ballard, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=13464240

 

Topics May Russia
Topical Analytics
Europe
Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?
Politics
Russia and USA start new arms race in space to down satellites
Columnists
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
Readers' top
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Now reading
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
Columnists
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery Видео 
Russia-Iran: Nuances of Oriental subtleties
Asia
Russia-Iran: Nuances of Oriental subtleties
Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?
Europe
Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Conflicts
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran Видео 
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Politics
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war

Sergei Skripal was convicted 12 years ago, and it just so happens that Russia had to wait for 12 years to do it on the eve of the presidential election

Russia and UK on the verge of war
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Real life stories
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Politics
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war

Sergei Skripal was convicted 12 years ago, and it just so happens that Russia had to wait for 12 years to do it on the eve of the presidential election

Russia and UK on the verge of war
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Real life stories
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Europe
UK and Russia kick off major battle in decades
Politics
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back

Russia has reliable information about the efforts that terrorists have been taking recently to stage the use of chemical weapons

If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Conflicts
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Europe
UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Costantino Ceoldo Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go? Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov Russia and USA start new arms race in space to down satellites Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Theresa May to expel Russian diplomats after Moscow ignores her ultimatum
Black widows return to Russia from Syria and Iraq
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Rex Tillerson fired, CIA chief Pompeo to take over
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
UK and Russia kick off major battle in decades
UK and Russia kick off major battle in decades
UK and Russia kick off major battle in decades
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Russian bots attacked 'The Last Jedi'
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed