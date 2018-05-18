World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Europe
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Why Putin should say nothing when USA and Germany fight over Russian natural gas

World » Europe

Why should Russia "keep quiet" during arguments between the European Union and the United States? Hungarian political scientist Gabor Stier believes that Europe is ready to lift sanctions from Russia. In addition, the scientist believes, European leaders put pressure on Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to force him to implement the Minsk Accords, albeit covertly, not to make it look like a gift for Russian President Putin.

Why Putin should say nothing when USA and Germany fight over Russian natural gas. 62490.jpeg

On May 18, Vladimir Putin had a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Sochi, where the leaders discussed Trump's ultimatum to Europe. Representatives of the Trump administration, at a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel a month ago, "asked" her to pull out from  the Nord Stream-2 project and promised not to raise import duties on European steel and aluminum products.

The European Commission proposed abolishing those duties and increasing supplies of American LNG in return. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday, May 17, that the European Commission would take "decisive steps" to protect the interests of the European Union.

Pravda.Ru requested an expert opinion on the subject from Hungarian political scientist Gabor Stier.

"Why does Trump talk ultimatums?"

"It is not actually Trump who talks that way. In US foreign policy, it is the State Department, the Pentagon and influential circles that decide what to do, and Trump only serves them to carry out their orders. At the same time, he does not mind ultimatums much, because in domestic politics he promised to strengthen the American economy. Therefore, it remains in the interests of his electorate to increase pressure on Germany, to raise duties on European imports and sell US liquefied gas to Europe.

"Unfortunately, there are big disagreements about the Nord Stream 2 project within the European Union. On the one hand, Europe is interested in steady supplies of cheap Russian gas that counts for  30-40 percent of Europe's gas consumption. On the other hand, there are EU countries that are interested in Nord Stream 2. This pipeline is advantageous mainly to Germany and the Netherlands as direct consumers. The project will make them feel more secure, because Ukraine is an unreliable transit partner.

Yet, ten countries of the European Union - central and southern ones - signed a letter to the European Commission, in which they objected to the domination of the Nord Stream 2 project. The implementation of this project would close the pipe from Ukraine, and the fuel for those countries will become more expensive as they would become dependent on Germany. The objecting countries want to receive natural gas through the Ukrainian pipe, whereas the Nord Stream could supply the fuel to the north of Europe."

"Can Europe buy liquified natural gas from the USA?"

"Central Europe is 70-80 percent dependent on the Russian gas. If Germany can afford buying US gas, then the economy of weaker and smaller EU states will not be able to take it up. Wealthy EU states do not want to purchase LNG from the USA, but weaker states simply cannot afford it."

"The head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said that the EC would take "decisive steps" to protect the interests of the European Union. What kind of steps do you think they can be?"

"It depends primarily on Germany and France that defend economic European interests in the transatlantic competition. The European Union is opposed to USA's decision on Iran because major EU companies have major projects in Iran. Europe does not want to impose more sanctions on Iran, since it is not beneficial for Europe to support American sanctions. These are semi-political and semi-economic steps. The policy of Europe is changing in light of new economic interests. Slowly but surely, Europe comes to realise that it has its own interests that should be defended. The EU does not have too much will to start a major fight with the United States. Yet, if German businesses insist on lifting sanctions from Russia, Merkel and Macron may listen."

"What is Russia's role in such complicated relations between Atlantic partners?"

"For Russia, it would be best to sit and watch. If Russia intervenes, the USA will say: "Here, we warned you that Russia is trying to divide Europe." America always raises the issue of the Russian threat when it comes to the need to put more pressure on Europe."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Ukraine wants no gas from anyone
Topics nord stream natural gas Donald Trump Angela Merkel president Putin liquified natural gas russian natural wealth
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Why Putin should say nothing when USA and Germany fight over Russian natural gas
Columnists
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Real life stories
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Readers' top
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
Now reading
Why Putin should say nothing when USA and Germany fight over Russian natural gas
Europe
Why Putin should say nothing when USA and Germany fight over Russian natural gas Видео 
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge Видео 
NASA to announce existence of extraterrestrial civilization?
Mysteries
NASA to announce existence of extraterrestrial civilization?
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Real life stories
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
Politics
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
News All >
Europa League: Atlético 3 Marseille 0
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
TV ad showing red menstrual blood shocks Ukrainians
China launches railway communication with Iran
Argentina suggests Putin should reinstate gay propaganda for World Cup 2018
Russia about to launch super bridge to Crimea
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge

Russia will not be the only country to use the Crimean Bridge which President Putin is opening on May 15. Ukraine and European countries will be able to use the bridge for profitable transit to Asia

Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?

Washington's three main European vassal states, Britain, France, and Germany have objected to Trump's unilateral action. Trump is of the opinion that the multi-nation agreement depends only on Washington

Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge

Russia will not be the only country to use the Crimean Bridge which President Putin is opening on May 15. Ukraine and European countries will be able to use the bridge for profitable transit to Asia

Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Conflicts
Netanyahu calls Turkish President Erdogan 'specialist in slaughter'
Europe
Germany responds to USA's ultimatum about Nord Stream 2 project
Dmitry Sudakov Why Putin should say nothing when USA and Germany fight over Russian natural gas Dmitry Sudakov Felicity Arbuthnot Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem. Felicity Arbuthnot Contributor submission Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work? Contributor submission
Comments
Kremlin wants foreign invaders out of Syria
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Kremlin wants foreign invaders out of Syria
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
The Immorality of Neoliberalism
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Putin's powers likely to be extended for three consecutive terms
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Germany responds to USA's ultimatum about Nord Stream 2 project
Amnesty International wants world leaders to ignore World Cup 2018 in Russia
Amnesty International wants world leaders to ignore World Cup 2018 in Russia
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed