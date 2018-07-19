World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Europe
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia

World » Europe

Moscow is trying to stop Balkan countries from entering NATO. Greece eventually took measures against Russia, even though Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had earlier said that Russia was Greece's strategic partner. What caused so much anger in Athens?

Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia. 62644.jpeg

The agreement signed on June 17 between Greece and Macedonia (official name - the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia) to rename the country to Northern Macedonia sparked protests in both countries. The Macedonians are strongly opposed to a possibility for "Central Macedonia" - Greece that is - to annex their state some time in the future. The Greeks do not want to transfer the name and historical roots of their homeland to Macedonia. The Greek administration assumed that it was Russia that staged those protests. Athens concluded that Moscow was interfering into its affairs and decided to expel four Russian diplomats (two others were barred from entering Greece).

Maria Zakharova, an official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated soon afterwards that Russia would take adequate measures in response. In return, officials with the Greek Foreign Ministry urged Russia to stop treating Greece with disrespect.

"Statements from the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry demonstrate typical disrespect for a third country, as well as lack of understanding of the modern world, in which states, regardless of their size, have their independence and can implement independent, democratic and many-sided foreign policies," a message from the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

The phrase "independent policies" does not seem to hold water, as European elites propagate Western values and promote Western policies. The word "democratic" does not seem to fit here either, as democracy implies the fulfillment of the will of the people and strong connection between the power and the people. Seventy percent of the Greeks are opposed to the agreement with Macedonia. Greek officials are only right about "many-sided" foreign policies: sitting between the chairs has been common practice for many leaders of Eastern Europe and the Balkans for long now. They welcome the distribution of Victoria Nuland's bread among "protesters" and the investment of five billion dollars in the "democratization" of Ukraine. If Russia dares to do something like this, they start talking about "interference in internal affairs."

Of course, this is their interpretation of events, but we have ours. Why should we pander to opinions of unrepresentative politicians if NATO is building the belt of chaos around Russia? Russia has the right to use all means of "soft" influence, including measures of support for religious and ethnic feelings of the population through non-governmental organizations. Intelligence services always come in handy as well.

Greece expelled Russian diplomats after the publication of the statement from representatives of all monasteries of Mount Athos. They strongly condemned the initiative to rename Macedonia. The monks called on the Greek parliament to "respect the will of the Greek people and the historical truth." The brotherhood of Athos has a great influence on the Greeks, and Alexis Tsipras is a militant atheist. This is nonsense for the Greek society. Tsipras allowed gay marriage and canceled mandatory prayers at Greek schools.

Greece has always, even during the Cold War, refrained from unfriendly steps against the USSR and Russia. The anti-Russian actions of the Greek administration look all the more strange because Tsipras came to Moscow a few years ago to ask Putin for help during the Greek debt crisis. Many in Russia still remember Tsipras talking about brotherly relations between the two Orthodox nations. What made him come against the will of his own people now? Did someone promise him to write off the Greek debt? Or was it a nice bank account and promises of comfortable retirement?

As Georgy Engelgard, a researcher at the Institute of Slavic Studies, told Pravda.Ru that NATO's prime goal today is to do away with the non-bloc zone in the Balkans. "The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Greece shows how nervous the Greek authorities are about the protests. For almost 30 years, several governments have been raising their people in the fidelity of the state position on the Macedonian issue. A step away from this policy causes serious discontent. The Greek government decided that it would be best to roll over on Russia to reason the protesters," Georgy Engelgard said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced a referendum on the new constitutional name of Macedonia. The referendum is to be held later this year. In January of 2019, the parliament is to  approve to the Constitution of the country. The Greek parliament will have to ratify the treaty as well before it takes effect.

Lyuba Lulko (Stepushova)
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics Greece balkans Macedonia Alexis Tsipras
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Columnists
The Big Brexit mistake
Europe
Serbia will recognize Kosovo only over its dead body
Readers' top
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Melania Trump starstruck when shaking hands with Putin
Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki held in the cross hairs of the Russian fleet
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Now reading
The Dark side of the Moon and the western political circus
Columnists
The Dark side of the Moon and the western political circus
Russia never received money for Alaska
Real life stories
Russia never received money for Alaska
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Europe
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Economics
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
Europe
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
News All >
Russian government readies powerful sanctions against Ukraine
Melania Trump starstruck when shaking hands with Putin
Putin signs decree to abolish secret Novichok lab in Russia
New Kinzhal missile to strike aircraft carriers from distance of 1,500 km
Russian Ambassador to US speaks about aftermath of Putin-Trump summit
Beauty pageant finalist killed in Russia when selling her car
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill is a hotbed of political scheemers crawling over each other to gain power and position at the expense of whatever, be it lies or anything else

Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Does Putin trust Trump now?
News from the Kremlin
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Real life stories
Melania Trump starstruck when shaking hands with Putin
Politics
Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki held in the cross hairs of the Russian fleet
Columnists
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill is a hotbed of political scheemers crawling over each other to gain power and position at the expense of whatever, be it lies or anything else

Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
Politics
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
Politics
Russia to prove its innocence in MH17 disaster
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
News from the Kremlin
Does Putin trust Trump now?

Putin said that in 2016, he wanted Donald Trump to win the election: "I wanted him to win because he was talking about the normalization of the US-Russian relationship"

Does Putin trust Trump now?
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Finance
Russia disposes of US government bonds to buy more gold
Crimes
Beauty pageant finalist killed in Russia when selling her car
Lyuba Lulko Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Big Brexit mistake Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Russia disposes of US government bonds to buy more gold Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Serbia will recognize Kosovo only over its dead body
Serbia will recognize Kosovo only over its dead body
Putin does not exclude war with Ukraine in Donbass
Russian government readies powerful sanctions against Ukraine
Putin does not exclude war with Ukraine in Donbass
Putin does not exclude war with Ukraine in Donbass
Putin does not exclude war with Ukraine in Donbass
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russia reveals new videos of Putin's new formidable weapons being tested
Serbia will recognize Kosovo only over its dead body
Serbia will recognize Kosovo only over its dead body
Melania Trump starstruck when shaking hands with Putin
Serbia will recognize Kosovo only over its dead body
Putin does not exclude war with Ukraine in Donbass
Serbia will recognize Kosovo only over its dead body
Russia reveals new videos of Putin's new formidable weapons being tested
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed