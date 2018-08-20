World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Europe
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind

World » Europe

Strange as it may seem, but few speak about the "isolation of Russia" in the West anymore. The topic has faded away even more after Vladimir Putin met with Angela Merkel in the town of Meseberg in Brandenburg to discuss strategic partnership. It is worthy of note that Putin and Merkel had a meeting three months ago in Sochi.

Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind. 62763.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

Advantage: Putin's

On August 18, Merkel and Putin talked for more than three hours. After that, there was neither press conference, nor joint statements made - the politicians only said a few words about the issues that they discussed. They appeared before journalists smiling and simply read out the cliched statements that had been prepared for them in advance.

Yet, those statements let everyone know that Russia and Europe still wanted to cooperate to regulate  ongoing crises in the world. The motto of self-reliance is a new trend for Germany, but not for Russia. This is what Putin's advantage is about.

"Germany is responsible (for world processes - ed.), and so is Russia, because Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, so we must work together to find solutions," Merkel said. Judging by the official agenda, Putin and Merkel talked about Syria, Ukraine, the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

Merkel has changed her tone

Putin wants Germany to take part in the restoration of Syria, to let about 500,000 Syrian refugees return to their homes. Merkel, as it became clear from her speech, insists on preventing the humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib. Yet, she did not say a word about "that butcher Assad", etc.

As for Ukraine, Merkel said that Germany wanted "blue helmets" to be deployed to achieve ceasefire. It is understood that UN troops are to be deployed on the entire territory of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin emphasises the priority to implement the Minsk agreements, and UN peacekeepers fit into this picture. In addition, Merkel refrained from standard accusations on the subject of Russia's alleged aggression in the east of Ukraine.

As for Nord Stream 2, the parties confirmed their coordinated position. This is a commercial project, in which Merkel would still like to see Ukraine as a transit party. Putin does not mind, as long as it is beneficial to Russia too. The WTO has recently lifted the restriction of 50 percent on the transportation of gas via Nord Stream-1 (Opal). Therefore, the already built pipeline system will be responsible for 80 percent of Russian natural gas supplies to Europe by 2020, even without Nord Stream 2. Germany profits from this project even despite US sanctions.

Putin and Merkel respond to Trump the blackmailer

Both Russia and Germany are expecting new sanctions to come from Washington. The US is to punish Russia for the Salisbury incident; Germany will incur US penalties for taking part in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project.

"That is why it is necessary to take measures against possible non-competitive and illegal attacks from third countries in order to eventually complete this project," Dmitry Peskov told journalists. Probably, this may mean a move to switch to euro settlements and withdraw German firms from international jurisdiction.

During her earlier meeting with Putin in Sochi in May of this year, Merkel stressed the importance of "strategic interests" in friendly relations between Germany and Russia. Russia and Germany have their disagreements, but it does not mean that the two countries never support each other as far as other issues are concerned. More importantly, Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel want to let  Donald Trump know that they will not let him blackmail them.

Rostislav Ishchenko, president of the Center for System Analysis and Forecasting in Ukraine, told Pravda.Ru that Russia and Germany start to coordinate their actions in response to the aggressive policy of the United States. Slowly but surely, Germany needs to reorient its economy to Eurasia - Russia and China that is, the expert believes.

"All other topics fit into each other like a matryoshka doll. They are the crisis in Syria, Nord Stream 2, and many other issues. Quite possibly, we will learn a year later that Germany's trade volume with Russia with China and other Eurasian states has increased sharply, whereas that with the US has sharply declined," the expert said.

Lyuba Lulko
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend

Merkel wants friendship with Russia
Topics trade war nord stream 2 Angela Merkel vladimir putin
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
News All >
Now reading
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Europe
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Europe
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too Видео 
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Columnists
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind Видео 
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Readers' top
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too

After WWII, the Soviet army left Austria, and the latter had always remained a neutral state and never joined NATO

Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy
Showbiz
Will Smith tells of his trip to Russia in a video
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy

In systems of governance around the world, the people flock to the polls to vote. For what, exactly? Do our representatives fulfil our wishes?

The Sham called Democracy
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Europe
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy

Russia experienced default on August 17, 1998. Today, 20 years after those events, the economic situation in Russia does not seem stable to many

Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Showbiz
Will Smith tells of his trip to Russia in a video
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy
Lyuba Lulko Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Castro sued over alleged torture
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.