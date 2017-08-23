Pravda.ru

World » Europe

Spy scandal: NATO uses Macedonia against Serbia

23.08.2017
 
Spy scandal: NATO uses Macedonia against Serbia. 61122.jpeg

Intelligence services of leading NATO countries have recently intensified their subversive activities against Serbia. Today, this is the only republic of the former Yugoslavia that does not want to join the North Atlantic Alliance. Belgrade accuses its neighbor Macedonia of espionage with the participation of a foreign factor, which is, of course, NATO. Will Belgrade be able to maintain its independence in the struggle?

Today, Serbia is the only bastion on the territory of the former Yugoslavia that remains opposed to NATO's expansion in the region. All other republics of the former Yugoslavia have either already joined the North Atlantic Alliance (Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro), or are only going to do it (Macedonia).

It is no coincidence a big diplomatic scandal has recently broken out between Serbia and Macedonia. Serbian President Alexander Vučić said he had irrefutable evidence to prove that Macedonia launched large-scale intelligence activities with the participation of a foreign factor in Serbia.

Although Serbia does not point directly at NATO, there is no doubt that it goes about efforts of the North Atlantic alliance and the CIA to conduct subversive activities against Serbia in order to change the balance of power in the country. Today, 80% of the Serbian population stands against Serbia's accession to NATO: the Serbians still remember how NATO bombed them.

Therefore, the NATO headquarters in Brussels and the CIA headquarters in Langley developed a joint secret plan to conduct intelligence and propaganda work in Serbia in order to change the attitude of the Serbs to NATO.

On 20 August 2017, the Serbian Ministry for Foreign Affairs withdrew its embassy staff from Macedonia to Belgrade for consultations. However, the Macedonian government rejects Serbian accusations of espionage on the Serbian territory. In addition, it became known that Macedonian intelligence agencies were illegally tracking down Serbian diplomats in Skopje.

Skopje does not have a unified position on the upcoming vote at the UN regarding Kosovo's accession to UNESCO. Earlier, Prime Minister of Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, stated that as a sign of solidarity with Serbia, Macedonia would abstain from the vote on this issue.

However, other Macedonian officials did not exclude that Macedonia will express solidarity with the position of the majority of EU countries regarding the accession of Kosovo to UNESCO. In other words, if EU countries vote in favor of Kosovo's membership, Macedonia will support this position too.

In this regard, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic reminded that Serbia could change its position regarding the name of Macedonia and "support the majority of EU countries that recognize Macedonia as the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia." Belgrade chose Skopje's version of the name - the Republic of Macedonia.

However, brushing aside the current scandal between Serbia and Macedonia, it looks like Belgrade succumbs to the influence of the EU and the US when it comes to the current phase of sharp confrontation between the West and Russia.

Here is a specific example. In October 2016, under the pressure of NATO and the CIA, Serbia deported several Russian citizens who were unfoundedly accused of spying on the Montenegrin Prime Minister. It was reported that Serbian intelligence identified Russian spies who "used sophisticated equipment to track the movement of Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic."

Naturally, publicizing such "evidence" against Russia, a brotherly nation that has always been on the side of Belgrade since 1991, could not but cast a shadow over bilateral relations between Russia and Serbia.

On the one hand, Serbian President Vučić says that "Serbia will always maintain friendly relations with the Russian Federation, despite pressure from the outside." On the other hand, Vučić recently announced that it was necessary "to seek a compromise in the conflict with the Albanians around Kosovo."

The latest statement from the leader of Serbia may mean that the EU leadership is exerting pressure on Belgrade. The EU gives Serbia vague promises to accept it into the European Union. Will  Belgrade take the side of the European Union on the issue of friendship with Russia and the status of Kosovo? We will find this out in the near future.

Aydin Mehdiyev
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

5314

Popular photos

Business

Russia to launch plastic money this year
Russia to launch plastic money this year
Seven major US funds play against the Russian rouble
Seven major US funds play against the Russian rouble
Gold has risen in value sharply. Why?
Gold has risen in value sharply. Why?
Gazprom wants Russian natural gas to flow to China ASAP
Gazprom wants Russian natural gas to flow to China ASAP
Chilean company closes $2.5-billion project because of penguins
Chilean company closes $2.5-billion project because of penguins
Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions
Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions

Society

Seattle Mayor calls Lenin monuments symbols of hate and racism
Seattle Mayor calls Lenin monuments symbols of hate and racism
British singer Robbie Williams puzzles Lithuanians by saying spasibo
British singer Robbie Williams puzzles Lithuanians by saying 'spasibo'
Latest: Barcelona - Massacre in terrorist attack. Second attack in Cambrils
Latest: Barcelona - Massacre in terrorist attack. Second attack in Cambrils
Interesting facts about time zones
Interesting facts about time zones
Real estate agents set dozens of houses on fire in Rostov-on-Don
Real estate agents set dozens of houses on fire in Rostov-on-Don
2017-2018 Soccer Season: The Year of Mourinho?
2017-2018 Soccer Season: The Year of Mourinho?

Most popular

Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
On August 17, top military officials of Turkey and Iran signed an agreement in Ankara to expand military cooperation between the countries. The content of this document has not been made public, but...
Date for planet Nibiru to crash into Earth encrypted in Pyramid of Giza
Date for planet Nibiru to crash into Earth encrypted in Pyramid of Giza
Man has not been able to unravel a half of a multitude of mysteries hidden in the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. However, Christian numerologist David Meade is confident that he stands very close to...
Russia to launch plastic money this year Russia to launch plastic money this year

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

With Russia Collusion rebuffed, Deep State doubles down: Plays race card on Trump
With 'Russia Collusion' rebuffed, Deep State doubles down: Plays race card on Trump
Terrorism: Round and round in circles!
Terrorism: Round and round in circles!
The world remembers 64th anniversary of the west-sponsored coup in Iran
The world remembers 64th anniversary of the west-sponsored coup in Iran
An overdose of Donald Trump
An overdose of Donald Trump
For Russia With Love, Trump Is Right And The Congress Is Wrong
For Russia With Love, Trump Is Right And The Congress Is Wrong
Rex Tillerson: A glimmer of hope cut short
Rex Tillerson: A glimmer of hope cut short

Incidents

Islam and terrorism: here is the photo that reveals the hypocrisy of the media
Islam and terrorism: here is the photo that reveals the hypocrisy of the media
World powerlifting champion killed in street brawl
World powerlifting champion killed in street brawl
USS John McCain could fall victim of hackers, US officials believe
USS John McCain could fall victim of hackers, US officials believe
Up to 3,000 jihadists expected to come to Europe in near future
Up to 3,000 jihadists expected to come to Europe in near future
Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead
Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead
Car-ramming terrorism claims more victims
Car-ramming terrorism claims more victims

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service