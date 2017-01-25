Pravda.ru

World » Europe

Terrorism will disappear when violence stops being a part of human nature

25.01.2017
 
Terrorism will disappear when violence stops being a part of human nature. 59664.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

What is modern terrorism? Is the terrorist threat going to reduce in the world against the backdrop of anti-terrorist operations in Syria? Pravda.Ru meets Israeli analyst, former head of Israeli intelligence service Nativ, Yakov Kedmi, to discuss challenges of modern terrorism.  

"The war of international terrorism against Russia began a long time ago. This war, the hotbed of which is located in the Middle East, takes place both inside and outside Russia. Terrorists attack Russian officials abroad. 

"We, the Israelis, are familiar with this, because we have been objects of international terror abroad for over 40 years. Terrorist organisations look for victims of Israeli origin anywhere, and we know it. They can be just Israeli tourists somewhere in Bulgaria, our athletes, representatives of Jewish communities in Argentina or in Europe - anywhere in the world. It has been like that for 40 years. I believe that Russia has come to realise that the war against terrorism is not local. Everyone is involved in this war, like in any other total war, but special services play a special role at this point. 

"Violence has always been present in the history of mankind. Terrorism will disappear when violence stops being a part of human nature. Obviously, this is not going to happen in the near future, of course, not in this life. No one, who lives in the world today, will see the end of terrorism." 

"What is going to happen in Europe?"

"So many refugees have moved to Europe. Some of those people who have escaped from the Islamic world, will try to solve their problems by joining terrorist activities. The destruction of the terrorist hotbed in the Middle East will bring even more terrorists to Europe. Europe can only expect the terrorist threat to grow.

"There are two major factors in the anti-terrorist struggle. The first one of them is intelligence. The second one is initiative. If terrorists take on the initiative, they will always be one step ahead. Reacting to terrorist attacks is like waving fists after a fight. Terrorists will be successful in their activities until everyone involved in the anti-terrorist struggle realise that. Israel's successes in the fight against terrorism are based on these two factors."

"Is it all about total surveillance then?" 

"First and foremost, one needs to collect as much information as possible. One needs to control all channels of recruitment, transportation, finance and organisation. Anything goes to accomplish that. At the same time, all the work must be conducted within legal framework. In Israel, for example, it is legally allowed to torture terrorists. If special services need to obtain information to prevent more victims, they resort to torture. It is up to the judge to make the adequate decision on the basis of the information that he receives from special services. 

One needs to understand, though, that incompetence, negligence and lack of professionalism is typical of Europe. It is easiest to shoot every drug dealer on the spot without trial, as they do in the Philippines. Yet, no one kills anyone nearby, in Singapore, and there is no crime there."

Interview conducted by Lyuba Lulko

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


There is no Islamic terrorism







PRAVDA.RU
4589

Popular photos

Business

Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Russia beats Saudi Arabia to become world s largest oil supplier to China
Russia beats Saudi Arabia to become world's largest oil supplier to China
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
Economics and politics – indigestible mix

Society

Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Arnold Schwarzenegger receives fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Arnold Schwarzenegger receives fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Tatiana s Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Tatiana's Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video

Most popular

Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice. Kiev intends to hold Russia accountable for committing acts of terrorism and discrimination during its illegal aggression...
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Oh dear reader the United States continues to devolve into pure Twilight Zone. The lastest is the recent assassination attempt on the life of Trump insider and loyalist, Roger Stone. Who is Roger...
China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Now it really starts: Establishment s smear job on President Trump
Now it really starts: Establishment's smear job on President Trump
Western media whips up war hysteria
Western media whips up war hysteria
Making sense of Obama s Presidency
Making sense of Obama's Presidency
Trump, the Media and the New Establishment
Trump, the Media and the New Establishment
An Open Letter to Donald Trump - Part I
An Open Letter to Donald Trump - Part I

Incidents

China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA
China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service