Pravda.ru

World » Europe

Emmanuel Macron: A political pawn in the battle for France

26.04.2017
 
Emmanuel Macron: A political pawn in the battle for France. 60368.jpeg
AP photo

As a result of the first round of the presidential election in France, most people believe that the leader of the current race, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old banker, is going to win the election and become the next President of France. Where is France going?

Macron's victory as clear evidence of the crisis of traditional political system

Emmanuel Macron is not a representative of a party. He does not personify a political structure that relies on a certain social basis that expresses its views and interests.

Macron has materialized as a result of a flashmob - a movement that was created in France especially for the presidential election. From this perspective, Macron's victory in the first round of the presidential election in France does not differ much from Ukraine's Maidan revolution. The technology is the same, although it was used in France, a civilized country.

The prime goal of the technology is to achieve decisive superiority of forces in the right place and at the right time in full compliance with defense science.  Macron's program (or rather, a set of promises) has allowed him to achieve such a superiority. Emmanuel Macron, within the shortest period of time possible, managed to mobilize young people of France - the people who grew up in the united Europe.

This is a very special social phenomenon. For those young people, history began at the end of the last century, with the creation of the EU and the collapse of the USSR. Young people of France are not familiar with everything that was before that - national states and wars between them, poor  technologies that gave rise to social inequality and  racial, social, religious and sexual prejudices. To win the support of the youth, Macron took up a slogan from the Marseillaise: "Let us denounce the old world, shake its dust from our feet!"

More Europe, more freedoms, more new technologies -this is what Macron's program is all about in a nutshell.

Does it remind you of anything, dear reader?

Indeed, it is reminiscent of a revolution, a French revolution. This is what France is really good at: revolutions on the least occasion. For the French, a revolution is a regime change in the first place. France has had five republican regimes. Today's France is the "fifth and a half" republic after President Sarkozy changed the constitution.

Regular revolutions do not occur in the country because of the frivolity of the French. The prime reason is the chronic inability of the French elites to provide their citizens with what they want: a continuous improvement in the quality of life. France simply does not have enough resources for this. France is a  great power, a nuclear power, that has high technologies,  developed democracy and  practically everything else that one needs  for continuous progressive development. At the same time, the French admit that their country is a passenger who wants to travel first class being able to afford only second class tickets.

One shall assume that Macron's victory is an attempt of the people of France to keep up their first class traveling. The rule of traditional parties (right forces under Sarkozy and left under Hollande) has revealed the impotence of those parties. They, just like the National Front, come from remote past. As a result, the country has found itself where it is today: the young people of France see no future for themselves, nor do they have a first class ticket.

Can France take Germany's place?

Yet, the French firmly believe they should not fall to the level of Spain or Greece. For them, Macron is a hope. He is fresh and eloquent, and he said the things that people wanted to hear from him: new technologies and France as the center of all Europe.

He did not say only one thing: where appropriate resources are going to come from and how he is going to make his promises a reality.

The only way to achieve the things that Macron was talking about is to make mechanisms work for France. In other words, France would need to make Germany move. Germany would need to hand over the role of the leader in Europe's foreign policy and business to France.

Needless to say that Germany will not go for it. European solidarity is a good thing, but Germany's giant companies will not give way to their French competitors.

On the whole, the first round of the presidential election in France has seen the victory of a weak politician who does not decide much, nor does he have a clear program or a solid base. Honestly, Macron reminds of Ukraine's Poroshenko. His role is to become another pawn in another game called "Battle for France."

Dmitry Nersesov

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


France and Germany to create a ‘European superstate’ instead of EU
6378

Popular photos

Business

Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
China discovers largest gold deposit
China discovers largest gold deposit

Society

Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Why is America s heroin problem getting worse?
Why is America's heroin problem getting worse?
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger

Most popular

Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he would take part in international forum "One Belt - One Way" which is expected to take place in China on May 14-15 of this year
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
An upgraded version of the strategic Tu-160 bomber aircraft, also known as the "White Swan," is to be passed into service only in 2022 in the amount of 30-50 pieces. The new "Swan" has significantly...
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump - In North Korea you will be murdering human beings!
Trump - In North Korea you will be murdering human beings!
Interview: North Korea teaches that a small, blocked country may resist US domination
Interview: North Korea teaches that 'a small, blocked country may resist' US domination
What kind of a Turkey is expected to come from the aftermath of the referendum?
What kind of a Turkey is expected to come from the aftermath of the referendum?
The new political scenario: Populism versus The Establishment
The new political scenario: Populism versus The Establishment
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Making America Great Again , by reducing the world to Ashes?
"Making America Great Again", by reducing the world to Ashes?

Incidents

UN, USA, EU can do nothing to contain North Korea
UN, USA, EU can do nothing to contain North Korea
Russia warns of fabricated chemical attack near Damascus
Russia warns of fabricated chemical attack near Damascus
ISIL terrorists use mustard gas to attack US and Australian advisers in Iraq
ISIL terrorists use mustard gas to attack US and Australian advisers in Iraq
North Korea shows video of simulated missile attack on US city
North Korea shows video of simulated missile attack on US city
Pyongyang s military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
Pyongyang's military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
USA wants to dismember Libya into three states
USA wants to dismember Libya into three states

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service