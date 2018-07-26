World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Europe
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time

World » Europe

Never before had Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forced Valery Gerasimov traveled on a joint tour abroad. Obviously, these two officials play the role of "messengers" who clarify certain issues for Putin-Trump meetings. Yet, why does Gerasimov need to attend meetings in Berlin and Paris, if Germany and France play a secondary military role in Syria?

Putin to Merkel and Macron: 'You need to talk to my army chief'. 62662.jpeg

This week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forced Valery Gerasimov paid visits to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and then went to Berlin and Paris, where they had meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Macron. Judging by brief reports in the press, the officials discussed the state of affairs in Syria and the regulation of the crisis in Ukraine.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman was present at the meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, July 23. Immediately afterwards, Netanyahu talked to Vladimir Putin on the phone. Russia has fulfilled its promise to guarantee the presence of the Syrian army in the south, on the border with Israel, pushing Iranian forces away from it. In turn, the US accepted the idea of Bashar Assad keeping his office. Iran earlier said that it could consider withdrawing troops if Russia could guarantee its interests.

What kind of interests are they? Bashar Assad keeps his office and remains an ally in the region.  Weapons supplies to Hezbollah via the territory of Syria will have to be frozen.

Israel's recent evacuation of White Helmets from Syria shows that the agreements are being implemented. Even the Syrian military aircraft that Israel shot down on Tuesday, July 24, did not trigger anything big. Former Iranian ambassador to Damascus and adviser to Iranian foreign minister Hussein Sheikh al-Islam said that Russia should not interfere in Syria's internal affairs. "The Syrian government is the only party that has the right to decide who will stay in Syria, and who will leave it," the Iranian official said. Most likely, it was not only the Iranian position that the official voiced.

The meeting in Berlin was held in the presence of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, while French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attended the meeting in Paris. According to Western publications, the meetings were arranged at Russian president's request. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the officials discussed issues related to Syrian refugees and the implementation of the Minsk Accords for the regulation of the crisis in Ukraine (the Normandy format).

What was the need for Mr. Gerasimov, the Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, to be present at all those meetings? Paris and Berlin play a secondary, one can say a humanitarian role in the Syrian conflict. It was reported that Russia and France launched a joint humanitarian operation in Syria's liberated south. But what does Mr. Gerasimov have in common with it?

Yet, Berlin and Paris are directly responsible for the rise of fascist regime to power in Ukraine. They are also responsible for the anti-Russian hysteria in Europe. Russia held the FIFA World Cup and could now have a frank explanation with European leaders about its stance on Ukraine. Russia's position on the crisis in Ukraine has changed. Suffice it to recall Putin's recent proposal to hold a referendum in the Donbass. This is where Mr. Gerasimov could come in handy to talk about the red line that Ukraine has crossed in the Sea of Azov.

Earlier, Putin warned that the exacerbation of the crisis in the Donbass could lead to serious consequences for Ukraine's statehood. It appears that the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces already has a plan of action at this point. It appears that this plan takes into account Ukraine's possible move to launch a military operation against the Donbass either at its own will or by instructions from the deep state.

The above-mentioned meetings, held at Putin's request, looked like a message from Putin to Merkel and Macron: "Talk to Gerasimov, if Lavrov doesn't sound convincing for you."

Lyuba Lulko (Stepushova)
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics sea of azov norman talks war in Syria Bashar Assad Angela Merkel Sergei Lavrov emmanuel macron Ukrainian crisis Benjamin Netanyahu Russian Foreign Ministry
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Columnists
Iran: US regime change project is immoral and illegal
Europe
Italy: A government at work
News All >
Now reading
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Europe
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
The World Cup has changed the world in one month
Economics
The World Cup has changed the world in one month
New Russian weapons: Already obsolete?
Economics
New Russian weapons: Already obsolete? Видео 
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Europe
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery
Anomalous phenomena
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery Видео 
Readers' top
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Russia's most ominous warship named
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Italy: A government at work
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made the first use of the national missile defense system known as David's Sling (formerly known as the Magic Wand) in real combat operations

Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Americas
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Former USSR
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy

In 1917 the future Israeli Prime Minister Chaim Weizmann, questioned by the philosopher Arthur Ruppin (also convinced Zionist) about the possible relations of Jewish immigrants with the native Palestinian population...

Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Economics
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
News from the Kremlin
Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Economics
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Lyuba Lulko Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Iran: US regime change project is immoral and illegal Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Italy: A government at work Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Iran: US regime change project is immoral and illegal
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Italy: A government at work
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Serbia will recognize Kosovo only over its dead body
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
It was US and UK that sank Russia's Kursk submarine
Russia's most ominous warship named
Nikki Haley brings down final sentence on US-Russian relationship
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed