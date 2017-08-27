Apologia of Virginia Raggi, mayor of Rome

It is obvious to everyone that being the mayor of a city, big or small, is not a simple thing, a gentle downhill road that never presents serious obstacles of sorts. In the case of a city like Rome, the capital of Italy, which has been practically poorly ruled for almost decades by all parties in the Italian political scene, the difficulties to be faced are enormous and potentially disarming.

Rome is a crossroads

Rome is a crossroads of economic, political and religious interests, the seat of the Italian government, but also of the Vatican, the center of world Catholic Christianity. Because of its central role in Italian politics and its history of eternal city, Rome has accumulated a series of problems and conflicts that have brought, in their recent form, to an upsurge of the traditional political structures and the election as mayor of a person who does not belong to the already established political structures. The mayor currently in office, Mrs. Virginia Raggi, comes in fact from a relatively new political party and largely unrelated to those forms of agreement that have transformed Rome and the Italian res publica into a manger for corrupt politicians and ugly dealmakers.

In order to understand how this woman became mayor of Rome in June 2016, by harassing her opponents, one must remember well what happened in the months before her election. Remember is the exact word. Remembering is the core of the matter. Remember, here, is the necessary act to do before moving any criticism to her work. Remember what happened, what the media have talked about and what the judiciary has been investigating and has finally been pronounced in this half of 2017.

The outgoing mayor, prematurely, was Ignazio Marino, a well-known Italian surgeon who had decided to embrace a political career becoming the first citizen of the eternal city and with an eye to future and most important political assignments. If his was not a top management, it did not even seem to be among the worst. And yet, in his hands, exploded the equivalent of an atomic bomb: the investigation Mafia Capital City [here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mafia_Capitale_investigation]. Thanks to this, a frightful burial of bribery between businessmen, political men and criminals of the worst species came to light. A so obscure plot that even the Prosecutor's Office of Rome, sometimes known as the "misty harbor", could ignore or minimize it in some way.

Among them all stood the figure of Massimo Carminati whose psychological profile surely makes the joy of psychologists and criminologists. Carminati's life has always lived through violence and crime and his career as a criminal is well documented by Italian media and even has a page on Wikipedia [here, in Italian and English: https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massimo_Carminati ]. Homicides, an unspecified number, some of them of political nature and lost in the dark and painful folds of Italian history of the 1970s, the season of clashes between fascists and communists. He militates in the Fascist far right. Robberies, as loud as the one against the Roman agency of the Chase Manhattan Bank in 1979. Theft. Receiving stolen. Drug trafficking. Extortion.

In the 1980s he emigrated to Japan waiting for the water to calm down at home. He returns to Italy and resumes his criminal activities. His personal legend became gigantic: he seems uncatchable by the police, untouchable by the judiciary, immune to death. Survives in a clash with the police: a bullet hits his left eye but does not kill him. He's knew now as "the one-eyed" and surviving in that savage way made him even more resolute than he was before. Back to Italy, back to Rome, where he weaved his own spider web with the methods of ever, even with the old political party mates who have now recycled themselves in some career in the public administration. He becomes a king feared by everyone. But everyone also look for him.

Tricksters, corruption

Political tricksters. Finaglers. Corruption mediators. On the skin of those who need to work. Jump off all in one bang, and in this story there is also room for a clan of gypsies controlling their share of the drug traffic in the capital, of begging, of small thefts. The clan boss, recently dead by cancer, had an even quiet appearance in the photos that portray him at lunch with well-known Roman and national politicians when he wears the blue shirt of our national soccer team that is always cool and patriotic among those who settle for little. And yet that man that you could so easily underestimate was actually the opposite of the mild and peaceful man that he wanted to make you believe he was. He sat down with politicians elected in parliament, some of whom are still present in important ministries. Politicians of all the sides, right and left, who clasped his hand and bowed over his shoulders, smiling at him. At his funeral was played the soundtrack of "The Godfather".

It is evident therefore that for these people Rome and the whole of Italy were and are nothing more than manger to bark, with the arrogance that comes from seeing themselves as privileged, as belonging to a higher elite who decides the life of the People, to his own and exclusive liking. Others, ordinary people but in fact not only them, were and are subject to political exchange, subject to abuse, subject to intimidation. Subject and nothing all. Things. Stuff. Of which precisely you can dispose at will and eventually throw away when they are no longer useful.

The magistrate did not charge anything to Ignazio Marino and this goes to his worthiness but the same he was over on the grill and, as a sacrificial lamb, he has seen destroyed his political career. After a short period of time during which Rome has been ruled by a special commissioner, there were the elections and the people, tired of all the now obvious rot, beat the traditional parties and chose Virginia Raggi as mayor.

I do not think Mrs. Raggi really imagined the difficulties that awaited her even if it was clear to everyone that she would have had against many important people, including some major Italian media who like to be progressive and liberal and have been always hostile to the 5 Star Movement.

There was an almost daily slander of criticisms and rebukes, and the inevitable insults in social media appeared by the usual impetuous keyboard lions. Whatever Raggi and her associates do is thus negatively presented, such as the failure of weak and unprepared personalities.

The first municipal budget was rejected by the controlling committee and approved only after corrections: it had never happened in the last ... 30 years? But yes: at least 30 years. I do not remember something like this in the past. If it has happened, it is not imported to anyone and has gone the same with good peace of the fourth and fifth power.

It seems that when it rains in Rome, some metro stations end up flooded and useless. A shame. But I wonder: has not it ever rained in Rome in the past decades? And who built the stations? It rains also in Moscow, where there are very beautiful stations.

The grass grows and the leaves fall from the trees, even in Rome. So someone, even in Rome, has to cut the grass and pick up the leaves. This summer cleaner machines have been found forget in a warehouse. It took a year to find them again. Who had put them there, forgetting them?

Someone had fun damaging public cleaning machines. The new administration has filed a complaint against unknowns and everything is done in the hands of the police. Something tells me that, perhaps, the perpetrators will never be found.

This summer was warmer than usual and Rome suffered a reduction in water supply, with the possibility of its complete suspension for a few hours a day due to the lack of water in the basins serving the capital. This is also a new fact, yet the Roman (and Italian) water network is old and basically a colander. It should be settled: this, however, is a legacy of past administrations, both local and national, not sure of the new one.

Because of the hot weather, fires broke out around Rome and the mayor went to visit the damaged places. Immediately cartoons showed Raggi as Nero with the harp in hand, to sing on steaming ruins. Another shame, worthy of people idiot and self-injury to suicide.

There is not enough room to make the full list of all the garbage that media have pulled on Virginia Raggi during this first year of administration but there would not have been all these criticisms if, for example, the Raggi's administration had supported the candidacy of Rome at the next Olympics games. The cake was too big to not suck some appetites for at least a while. But no. Mrs. Mayor did the opposite: she withdrew the candidacy. That the Olympics games are a façade thing, which does not enrich the country that hosts them, leave a bunch of work unfinished or unusable after the event and bring with them debts that require years to be repaid, are all well known facts. And since Rome already has its share of debts, it does not seem to me to be the case for others because of a morons grandeur that doesn't make us more credible at international level. Rome's building speculators did not really get it, and not just only them.

The 5 Star Movement believes honesty is one of its pillars: honesty towards citizens, the State, the Institutions. This does not mean never make any compromise because compromises are part of human relationships and therefore of the political action of each party. It means do not make some kind of compromise, of those kind that take you at lunch with mafia boss, of those kind that maybe bother you at first but after a while you get used to them because you find your wallet filled with a mountain of money.

Virginia Raggi is mayor for a year and has four more in front of her. It will be a Calvary but I wish her the same... good luck and be strong! And personally I really hope that the Roman citizens at the next administrative elections, when they will be called again to choose the mayor, can carefully judge what Virginia Raggi has been able to do. Maybe remembering one again, but first, Carminati and his political friends.

Costantino Ceoldo - Pravda freelance

