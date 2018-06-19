More surprises: Japan and Senegal
Japan beat Colombia 2-1, the same result as the Senegal versus Poland game
Group H
Colombia 1 Japan 2
J. Quintero 39
Kagawa 6 (pen.) Osako 73
The intensity of the Japanese game is breath-taking. Colombia lost Sanchez on 3' through a red card for contact with the ball on his arm in the area, complicating things for José Pekerman.
Poland 1 Senegal 2
Cionek 37 (own goal); Niang 60
Krychowiak 60
With the globalisation of knowledge, there is the globalisation of soccer coaching and training techniques. Today all teams play the same way, the difference being luck, hard work and players who have a touch of brilliance which can destabilise. Colombia and Poland lost against Japan and Senegal. The second and third rounds will see whether the historical teams will prevail.
Group A
Russia 3 Egypt 1
A.Fathi 47 (own goal) Cheryshev 59 Dzyuba 62
Mohammed Salah 73 (pen.)
For those who thought that Russia would not get past the group stage, the response is eight goals to one, six points and a team which plays as a block, using the flanks but also drawing back to thwart attacks. The game against Uruguay now appears as an objective test which Portugal and Spain will be watching with interest. Suddenly the notion appears that Russia may not be such an easy opponent, especially when the boys are eating the grass, as they did tonight against Egypt.
Group A Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Russia 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6
Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0
Egypt 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0
June 20 Uruguay v. Saudi Arabia; June 25 Uruguay v. Russia; Saudi Arabia v. Egypt
Group A
Russia 5 Saudi Arabia 0
Gazinski, 12 Cheryshev 43, 90+1
Dzyuba 71 Golovin 90+4
One must give a warm embrace to the Saudi side, playing during Ramadan which means they were not allowed to eat from sunrise (in strict fasting not even water is allowed) but the scoreline speaks for itself.
Uruguay 1 Egypt 0
José Giménez 90
Group B Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Iran 1 Morocco 0
Own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz 95'
Portugal 3 Spain 3
Cristiano Ronaldo 3 Diego Costa (2) 23, 54; Nacho 58'
(3' penalty, 44 e 87)
Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
June 20 Portugal v. Morocco; Iran v. Spain; June 25 Spain v. Morocco; Iran v. Portugal
Group C Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
France 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
June 21 Denmark v. Australia; France v. Peru; June 26 Australia v. Peru; Denmark v. France
Group C
France 2 Australia 1
Griezmann 58 pen. Jedinal 62 pen.
Pogba 81
Peru 0 Denmark 1
Yurary 59
Group D Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
June 21 Argentina v. Croatia; June 22 Nigeria v. Iceland; June 26 Nigeria v. Argentina; Iceland v. Croatia
Group D
Croatia 2 Nigeria 0
Etebo 32 o.g.
Modric 71 pen.
Argentina 1 Iceland 1
Aguero 19 Finnbogason 23
Group E Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
June 22 Brazil v. Costa Rica; Serbia v. Switzerland; June 27 Serbia v. Brazil; Switzerland v. Costa Rica
Group E
Serbia 1 Costa Rica 0
Kolarov 56
Brazil 1 Switzerland 1
Coutinho 20 Zuber 50
Group F Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Rep. Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
June 23 Rep. Korea v. Mexico; Germany v. Sweden; June 27 Rep. Korea v. Germany; Mexico v. Sweden
Sweden 1 Rep. Korea 0
Grandqvist 65 (Pen.)
Group F
Germany 0 Mexico 1
Lozano 35
Group G Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 0 3
England 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0
June 18 Belgium v. Panama; Tunisia v. England; June 23 Belgium v. Tunisia; June 24 England v. Panama; June 28 Panama v. Tunisia; England v. Belgium
Belgium 3 Rep. Korea 0
Mertens 47; R. Lukaku 69, 75
England 2 Tunisia 1
Kane 11, 90+1 Sassi 35 (pen.)
Group H Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points
Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Senegal 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Colombia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
June 19 Colombia v. Japan; Poland v. Senegal; June 24 Japan v. Senegal; Poland v. Colombia; June 28 Japan v. Poland; Senegal v. Colombia
Now who will that winner be?
