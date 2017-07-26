China shows great interest in Kyrgyzstan's gold

Kyrgyzstan is one of the poorest countries on post-Soviet space. At first glance, the country does not have any natural resources - there is neither oil nor natural gas in Kyrgyzstan. However, the depths of the Asian country, a former Soviet republic, contain tons of gold. Kyrgyzstan is ranked third among the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and takes the 22nd place among all other gold mining countries in the world. Rich gold deposits of Kyrgyzstan attract a lot of China's attention.

Kyrgyzstan mines about 20 tons of gold every year. This is not a lot at all, but the republic does not have its own means to extract gold. Strangely enough, foreign investors have not showed any special interest in the gold of Kyrgyzstan.

The situation in the country is far from being stable. Over the past quarter of a century, Kyrgyzstan has seen 28 prime ministers coming and going. Two of the three presidents of the country fled abroad after coups of 2005 and 2010; their names still appear on wanted lists.

Former President of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev and his fellow-sufferer Kurmanbek Bakiyev were involved in scandals related to corruption in gold mining.

On July 24, 2017, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev accused Kurmanbek Bakiyev of appropriating gold mining revenues.

"We had so much gold," the president of Kyrgyzstan lamented. "The share in the Kumtor gold deposit made up 67%, but then dropped to 16%. I will never forgive Akayev for this, he gave away 100 tons of gold for the enrichment of his family."

However, according to Atambaev, times have changed, and Kyrgyzstan has declared war on corruption, including in the sphere of gold mining. The sitting head of Kyrgyzstan invites foreign investors to safely invest in gold mining.

Atambaev's call to invest in gold mining has attracted China's attention. China has long sought for ways to take Kyrgyzstan out of Russia's orbit of influence and turn the poorest CIS country into a zone of its vital interests.

China's China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is negotiating the acquisition of a stake at Alliance-Altyn LLC, as well as the right to develop the Jerooy gold deposit.

In 2015, Russian company Vostok-Golobycha, part of the Russian Platinum state-run corporation, won a tender for the right to use the bowels of Jerooy. A subsidiary company was registered in Kyrgyzstan - Alliance-Altyn LLC.

According to the project, the investor was supposed to invest 287 million dollars. In the second quarter of 2016, the Russian company was to start the construction of a gold recovery plant. However, the project was never implemented due to disagreements between the Russian side and the Kyrgyz government. It is the Chinese company that intends to snatch the initiative from the hands of the Russian company.

Jerooy is the second largest gold deposit in Kyrgyzstan. According to preliminary estimates, the deposit contains 11.8 million tons of ore and 74.7 tons of gold with an average content of 6.3 grams per tonne, which is approximately 2.9 million ounces.

Another large gold ore deposit in Kyrgyzstan - Kumtor - also faces numerous problems rather than prosperity. In the spring of 2015, Russian company Vostok-Geologodobycha was announced the winner of the tender for the right to develop the field. The company had to invest 287.3 million US dollars in this project. The state evaluated the right to develop subsoil resources at 100 million US dollars. However, serious difficulties emerged during the development of the deposit, and the Russian investor is going to leave the Kyrgyz market. If the Russians are leaving, the Chinese are coming.

Despite all setbacks in the process of cooperation with Russian investors, Kyrgyzstan largely survives owing to the Kumtor field, which ensures up to eleven percent of the country's GDP. This deposit accounts for more than 95% of Kyrgyzstan's gold mining.

Currently, there are at least ten promising gold deposits in Kyrgyzstan, the total reserves of which exceed 500 tons, but nothing is being done to develop them.

