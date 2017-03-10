Pravda.ru

World » Former USSR » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Ukrainian economy to collapse within a few months

10.03.2017
 
Ukrainian economy to collapse within a few months. 59948.jpeg

Ukrainian politicians and economists say that because of the so-called "European integration" and the blockade of the Donbass, the barely alive Ukrainian economy will collapse in the coming months. Consequences of the collapse of the Ukrainian economy will affect every single Ukrainian national. 

"Every Ukrainian citizen will suffer. People will become poorer because there will be no money in the budget. There will be no money for economic development either. We will lose many jobs, and there will be shortage of funds for local financing," Ukrainian MP Sergei Taruta told NewsOne TV channel. 

"I am against the commodity blockade of the Donbass, because it works for Russia. This is absolutely obvious for a normal person. I do not see any positive effect of the blockade. If you give me one argument in favour of the blockade, I will give you ten negative ones that lead to the catastrophe of Ukraine," the MP said. 

"What's to be done? As long as we have this power, the war will continue. The blockade of the Donbass plays only into Russia's hands, and we look like idiots in the eyes of the civilised world, because we abandon our own citizens. Whom are we blocking? We are blocking our Ukrainians in the Donbass," Taruta said. 

In turn, the leader of the Ukrainian Choice, Viktor Medvedchuk, said that the free trade zone agreement with the European Union signed and enacted in 2016 has already brought the Ukrainian economy down. According to the official, the economy of Ukraine has collapsed so much Kiev has to ask for new trade preferences from Brussels, receiving only new ultimatums in response. 

"The so-called free trade zone with the EU has brought down the Ukrainian economy, and today Kiev is forced to humiliate itself to ask Brussels for additional trade preferences and higher quotas for duty-free exports, receiving only new ultimatums in response," Medvedchuk said. 

"The association with the EU was initially unprofitable for Ukraine, because Ukrainian goods are not competitive in the European market. The free trade zone stipulated for meagre quotas for Ukrainian producers and envisaged nearly 400 restrictions. It could never be comprehensive and universal, as European integrators promised us," Medvedchuk believes. 

"Ukraine opened its market for goods from Europe, but it has not entered the promising EU market itself," he continued. The MP honestly called the terms of the association agreement "bonded" and "offensive."

"Ukrainian Eurointegrators, like maniacs, continue talking about the "civilisational" choice of the country. Such an irrational approach will lead to fatal consequences for the country, not for Ukrainian politicians," the MP believes.

Executive Director of the International Blazer Foundation, Oleg Ustenko, admitted that even the IMF would not be able to save Ukraine. According to Ustenko, Ukraine could no longer service its debts.

The standard of living in Ukraine has dropped dramatically. In 2016, prices on food and services increased by 30 percent, whereas public utility tariffs increased twice. Salaries were raised by only 10-15 percent. Ukraine complies with the IMF requirement, according to which the work of state-run monopolies, including natural gas company Naftogaz of Ukraine, should become breakeven.

Politonline

Read article in Russian


Ukrainian economy doomed to collapse







PRAVDA.RU
4562

Popular photos

Business

World to face oil shortages already in 2020
World to face oil shortages already in 2020
Does Russia need luxury tax?
Does Russia need luxury tax?
Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050

Society

Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Most popular

Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe was extremely alarmed by Russia's move to permanently deploy Iskander-M missile systems in the Kaliningrad enclave, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
The Americans have claimed that their dependence on Russia is in the past. The case is about deliveries of the Russian RD-180 rocket engines, which are unrivaled throughout the world.
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow? Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
Wikileaks releases eight thousand pages of intrigue
Wikileaks releases eight thousand pages of intrigue
Clousseau is back on the case
Clousseau is back on the case
International Women s Day: How are we doing?
International Women's Day: How are we doing?
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!

Incidents

Missing Malaysian Boeing was seized by extra passenger?
Missing Malaysian Boeing was seized by extra passenger?
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
Helicopter with Russian citizens on board crashes in Istanbul, five killed
Helicopter with Russian citizens on board crashes in Istanbul, five killed
Man with an axe attacks passengers on railway station in Dusseldorf
Man with an axe attacks passengers on railway station in Dusseldorf

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service