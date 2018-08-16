World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World » Former USSR
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia

World » Former USSR » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Ukrainian bloggers draw a parallel between the events in East Timor and the Crimea. Any comparison has a right to exist, but a detailed analysis of the situation does not give a promising forecast to Ukraine.

Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia. 62747.jpeg
The writing on the graffiti says: I live in Russia and Im not scared

In 1975, Indonesia annexed Timor - a few days after the latter had declared independence. In 27 years, the military had exterminated about a third of the population of the annexed territory. In 1999, as soon as General Suharto resigned, the UN initiated a referendum in East Timor, and 78.5 percent of the population voted for independence. As a result, the UN peacekeeping contingent entered the territory, and the new state of Timor-Leste finally gained independence in May 2002.

According to Ukrainian experts, Ukraine has been more or less successfully striving to recognise  the Crimean operation illegal. The West condemns Russia's actions in the Crimea, which allegedly gives Ukraine a reason to work on lawsuits against Russia to seek compensation for the damage.

Also read: If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back

Nevertheless, not all countries support sanctions against Russia. For example, China ignores them all, while many companies take technical measures to avoid them. Time works against Ukraine, because sooner or later the topic of Ukraine's claims for the Crimea can be moved into the category of hopeless political and legal long-term issues.

In turn, Russia has been taking active measures lately to establish its presence in the Crimea. The geographical position of the peninsula makes it a very good territory to build a large army base there.

If the two breakaway Donbass republics return under Kiev's governance, the situation in Ukraine will continue to aggravate, specialists believe. In this case, the experts say, Ukraine will have to take efforts against the people who had cooperated with "invaders" to deprive them of civil rights. Russia would immediately obtain an opportunity to go on a counterattack on legal and information fronts, accusing Ukraine of genocide and attempts to orchestrate a humanitarian catastrophe. Therefore, Ukraine will have to be friends with Russia against its own will, as it had happened to Timor-Leste and Indonesia.

Ukraine needs to prepare a safety cushion for itself in the form of special laws that would prevent the development of such a crisis.

The Ukrainian authorities do not conceal their intention to toughen responsibility for state treason and collaborationism. In fact, Ukraine does not exclude criminal responsibility for publicly denying "the fact of the Russian aggression." The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) elaborates regulations, in accordance with which many residents of the territories that Kiev has not controlled since 2014 could be accused of "cooperating with the enemy."

Ukrainian MPs have prepared a substantial base for the definition of "high treason." Earlier, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said that the new law would be introduced to protect Ukraine's media space. Ukrainian political scientist Datsyuk stated that residents of the Crimea should be subjected to deportation, coercive Ukrainization, and anti-Russian brainwashing.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend

Ukraine to seize Crimea?
Topics ukraine war in Ukraine Ukrainian crisis crimea referendum russia's reunification with crimea
Comments
Topical Analytics
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
Africa
Kaoutar Fal: A Spy/ Lobbyist on Western Sahara, Belguim, and the European Parliament!
Politics
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled
News All >
Now reading
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia Видео 
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
Former USSR
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled
Politics
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled Видео 
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Americas
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Readers' top
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Pilot shares his impressions after flying Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
Turkey and USA take their relationship to breaking point
Kaoutar Fal: A Spy/ Lobbyist on Western Sahara, Belguim, and the European Parliament!
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced a possible move that Russia can take in response to new US sanctions

Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled
Politics
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled
Former USSR
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Economics
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced a possible move that Russia can take in response to new US sanctions

Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Americas
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Asia
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows

The Central Bank of Turkey announced measures to protect the financial market of Turkey against the background of the collapse of the Turkish lira and conflict of interests with the United States of America

Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Columnists
Common heroes: Stephen Lendman, blogger (and truthteller)
Crimes
Teen member of satanic sect destroys unique wooden church built in 1774
Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Kaoutar Fal: A Spy/ Lobbyist on Western Sahara, Belguim, and the European Parliament! Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Common heroes: Stephen Lendman, blogger (and truthteller) Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled
Russia to build major naval base on the coast of Caspian Sea
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
The end of the theory of a Nobel Prize in chemistry?
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Turkey and USA take their relationship to breaking point
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Venezuela: Once again, interference from the USA in Latin America
Venezuelan President Maduro: USA fatally obsessed with Russia
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.