Pravda.ru

World » Former USSR » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Ukrainian missiles in North Korea: Rejection as salvation

25.08.2017
 
Ukrainian missiles in North Korea: Rejection as salvation. 61141.jpeg

An article in The New York Times, which said that the DPRK successfully makes new missile engines based on Ukrainian missile technologies, received a development. Representatives for the Kiev government strongly rejected the very possibility of it, but there were other, quite contradictory statements made on the subject.

At first, Ukrainian officials claimed that Ukraine does not make such engines Afterwards, it was said that ripoffs of the engines could be made in another country to be supplied to North Korea via China.

Predictably, Moscow was accused of staging the scandal. The head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Alexander Turchynov said that it was an "anti-Ukrainian campaign" orchestrated by Russian special services, while the head of the Ukrainian Space Agency is confident that "the article in the NYT was inspired by Russia to harm Ukraine's image."

Yesterday, CNN published a video, which, according to Ukrainian special services, shows the arrest of two "North Korean spies," who were allegedly captured red-handed in 2011 in a garage in the city of Dnepropetrovsk as they were trying to make copies of top secret documents. During a recent meeting with reporters, one of them denied the guilt, while the other one pleaded guilty partially.

The video was published in response to accusations of Ukrainian missile technologies allegedly used in the DPRK. What exactly did the American television channel want to say by airing the video recording provided by the Ukrainian side? Does it mean that spies tried to infiltrate Ukrainian missile maker Yuzhmash, but Ukrainian counterintelligence agents were able to protect missile secrets?

Soon after the publication of the NYT article, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko invited its authors to come to Ukraine to confirm that the accusations against Kiev were groundless. Later, Poroshenko ordered to set up a work group to verify the information published in the authoritative US newspaper.

The Ukrainian president gave three days for the investigation. This time is up, but no official announcements made at all.

Spokespeople for Yuzhmash factory denied the information as well. At the same time, general designer of the company, Alexander Degtyarev, said in an interview with Strana.Ua publication that copies of the engines could be made elsewhere.

Former employee of Yuzhnoye Design Bureau told the same publication on conditions of anonymity that the DPRK could obtain missile technology from the Ukrainian design bureau. According to him, the North Koreans could find an "unofficial approach to the Ukrainian side."

Apparently, the story is not about to end. The source of North Korea's surprise "missile power" is likely to be unveiled in the near future.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA to deploy missile defense system in Ukraine?
3987

Popular photos

Business

Seven major US funds play against the Russian rouble
Seven major US funds play against the Russian rouble
Gazprom wants Russian natural gas to flow to China ASAP
Gazprom wants Russian natural gas to flow to China ASAP
Gold has risen in value sharply. Why?
Gold has risen in value sharply. Why?
USA continues disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
USA continues disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
Chilean company closes $2.5-billion project because of penguins
Chilean company closes $2.5-billion project because of penguins
Moscow’s most expensive apartment available for $50 million
Moscow’s most expensive apartment available for $50 million

Society

Adolf Hitler s large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Interesting facts about time zones
Interesting facts about time zones
Real estate agents set dozens of houses on fire in Rostov-on-Don
Real estate agents set dozens of houses on fire in Rostov-on-Don
The case of Kirill Serebrennikov
The case of Kirill Serebrennikov
2017-2018 Soccer Season: The Year of Mourinho?
2017-2018 Soccer Season: The Year of Mourinho?
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos

Most popular

Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
On August 17, top military officials of Turkey and Iran signed an agreement in Ankara to expand military cooperation between the countries. The content of this document has not been made public, but...
Russia challenges USA in new arms deal with United Arab Emirates
Russia challenges USA in new arms deal with United Arab Emirates
Until the end of this year, Russia may ship super-maneuverable Su-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates. The talks on the delivery of the Su-35 in the interests of the UAE are going according to...
Putin's genius lies in his ability to seize leadership from the West Putin's genius lies in his ability to seize leadership from the West

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Terrorism: Round and round in circles!
Terrorism: Round and round in circles!
An overdose of Donald Trump
An overdose of Donald Trump
The world remembers 64th anniversary of the west-sponsored coup in Iran
The world remembers 64th anniversary of the west-sponsored coup in Iran
Sedition And The Seduction Of America
Sedition And The Seduction Of America
US General beats Central Asia war drums, promises to ‘annihilate’ Daesh
US General beats Central Asia war drums, promises to ‘annihilate’ Daesh
With Russia Collusion rebuffed, Deep State doubles down: Plays race card on Trump
With 'Russia Collusion' rebuffed, Deep State doubles down: Plays race card on Trump

Incidents

Islam and terrorism: here is the photo that reveals the hypocrisy of the media
Islam and terrorism: here is the photo that reveals the hypocrisy of the media
Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead
Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead
World powerlifting champion killed in street brawl
World powerlifting champion killed in street brawl
USS John McCain could fall victim of hackers, US officials believe
USS John McCain could fall victim of hackers, US officials believe
Car-ramming terrorism claims more victims
Car-ramming terrorism claims more victims
ISIL threatens Spain with more terrorist attacks
ISIL threatens Spain with more terrorist attacks

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service