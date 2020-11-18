Nagorno-Karabakh: Russia came, saw and ended the war

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a statement on a ceasefire in the zone of the armed conflict on the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. As many as 2,000 Russian peacekeepers will come to the region to control this.

What is the preliminary outcome of the war? What conclusions can be drawn? Will the war continue in the future? Pravda.Ru editor-in-chief Inna Novikova asked these and other questions to Valery Korovin, director of the Center for Geopolitical Expertise.

"As soon as the joint statement on a ceasefire in the zone of the armed conflict was signed, the President of Azerbaijan announced a victory. For Azerbaijan, this is indeed a victory and great joy. For Armenia, however, the agreement comes as a defeat and a huge disappointment. For 30 years this land was de facto Armenian. Now the Armenians who lived in Nagorno-Karabakh burn their houses because they are not going to stay there. What do you think will happen next?"

In my opinion, this is a logical end and solution to the situation, which became possible because Armenia has Soros' protege in power - the man who was ideologically oriented towards the West, globalist elites. He shares cold and arrogant attitude towards Russia.

It is his positioning as an agent of the West, as an agent of Soros that led to such an outcome. It gave Aliyev the moral right to launch this operation without fear of violating Russian influence and interests in the region.

After all, Russia found itself as an injured party as a result of the Armenian Maidan. Ilham Aliyev took advantage of this. With the support of Turkish military instructors, he launched the military operation targeting Karabakh and he achieved certain success.

Such games of geopolitical reorientation from Russia to the West always take post-Soviet countries, as well as the countries of Eastern Europe to decline, internal decay, to the fall of their statehood, to serious consequences and cataclysms.

Nagorno-Karabakh as a stumbling block

Azerbaijan is a nation-state. Present-day Armenia is also a nation-state. One of the main criteria for a nation-state is rigid administrative boundaries. Here we have one nation-state making territorial claims to another. Aliyev always says that Karabakh is a territory that belongs to Azerbaijan.

At the same time, this is not some kind of an abstract territory, a piece of land made of sand and rocks - this is a land where people live - the Armenian people. One can not simply make a mechanical decision to solve this conflict once and for all.

What about the people? What will be the consequences of the annexation of the conquered territories to Azerbaijan after 30 years of inciting mutual strife, hatred and hostility? How do you imagine the Azerbaijani armed forces entering the territories where the Armenians live? What is going to happen to the civil Armenian population?

Of course, Azerbaijan as a civilized state will be saying that the interests of the Armenian population will be respected, that no one will suffer, that everything will be held within the framework of the law and democratic procedures. However, we all know that in reality, actions differ from words a lot.

The military men, who lost their brothers-in-arms in this war, had lived with this hatred for 30 years - they were all growing in the atmosphere of hatred. How are they going to behave now?

The Armenians, who burn their homes, destroy their gardens and leave their territories, clearly do not believe in the peaceful scenario for themselves after Azerbaijani military men assuming their territorial rights.

At the moment, it is obvious that the Armenians will not be able to feel comfortable under the control of Azerbaijan.

This war became the reason for Russian troops to enter the region. Russia always stops wars - Russia has been doing that for many centuries. This time everything happened the same as always.

Russia came, stopped the conflict, reconciled the parties, coerced them to peace and will act as a guarantor of peace in the region. Without Russia, the war would have had catastrophic consequences.