World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Sukhoi and MiG design bureaus unite for a major project

Business » Companies

MiG and Sukhoi design bureaus will unite within the structure of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) for the development and manufacture of all Russian combat aircraft, the UAC press service said. MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko will chair the association, the press service of Russian Technologies (Rostec) state corporation said.

Russian Air Force pilots in action

At the same time, Tarasenko will retain the post of deputy general director of the UAC for military-technical cooperation. The former head of Sukhoi, Igor Ozar, is leaving the company.

The United Aircraft Corporation clarifies that Tarasenko will be in charge of the formation of the UAC military aviation division on the basis of Sukhoi and MiG design bureaus.

The organization will work to develop, manufacture and sell and maintain the entire range of current and prospective combat aircraft.

  • At the end of 2017, Sukhoi Design Bureu received the largest profit within the scope of the United Aircraft Corporation.
  • In 2018, the company fulfilled contractual obligations worth more than 114.5 billion rubles, having received a net profit of 4 billion 8 million rubles.

MiG's revenues in 2018 amounted to about 89.5 billion rubles, while the net profit of the company made up 3.5 billion rubles.

 

Topics mig sukhoi mig fighter jets russian air force sukhoi fighter jets new russian aircraft united aircraft corporation
Topical Analytics
Companies
Is Bank Trust safe in the hands of Mikhail Khabarov?
Americas
Democrats make Trump most likely winner of US presidential election
Companies
Russia blocks British publications about the Graff trial
News All >
Last materials
S-500 anti-aircraft systems to be passed into service in 2020
Is Bank Trust safe in the hands of Mikhail Khabarov?
Democrats make Trump most likely winner of US presidential election
Chinese economy collapses and stops because of coronavirus
Russian military men killed in Syria, details remain unknown
Russia blocks British publications about the Graff trial
Time to wake up: Are our institutions synchronised for today?
Coronavirus to have the biggest impact on mankind in 2020
Does Russia care about Pentagon’s nuclear upgrade program?
How the world ends
Popular
Columnists
The great pandemic hoax

On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the "coronavirus outbreak (to be) a public health emergency of international concern."

The great pandemic hoax
Does Russia care about Pentagon’s nuclear upgrade program?
Americas
Does Russia care about Pentagon’s nuclear upgrade program?
Columnists
How the world ends
Asia
Coronavirus to have the biggest impact on mankind in 2020
Andrey Mihayloff Is Bank Trust safe in the hands of Mikhail Khabarov? Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko Democrats make Trump most likely winner of US presidential election Lyuba Lulko Pyotr Deryabin Russia blocks British publications about the Graff trial Pyotr Deryabin
Comments
S-500 anti-aircraft systems to be passed into service in 2020
Democrats make Trump most likely winner of US presidential election
Chinese economy collapses and stops because of coronavirus
Many Russians support Russia’s unification with Belarus
Russian military men killed in Syria, details remain unknown
Does Russia care about Pentagon’s nuclear upgrade program?
Castro sued over alleged torture
Russian military men killed in Syria, details remain unknown
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Democrats make Trump most likely winner of US presidential election
Castro sued over alleged torture
Russian military men killed in Syria, details remain unknown
Does Russia care about Pentagon’s nuclear upgrade program?
Democrats make Trump most likely winner of US presidential election
Democrats make Trump most likely winner of US presidential election
Democrats make Trump most likely winner of US presidential election
Time to wake up: Are our institutions synchronised for today?
Time to wake up: Are our institutions synchronised for today?
Time to wake up: Are our institutions synchronised for today?
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.