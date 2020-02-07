Sukhoi and MiG design bureaus unite for a major project

MiG and Sukhoi design bureaus will unite within the structure of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) for the development and manufacture of all Russian combat aircraft, the UAC press service said. MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko will chair the association, the press service of Russian Technologies (Rostec) state corporation said.

At the same time, Tarasenko will retain the post of deputy general director of the UAC for military-technical cooperation. The former head of Sukhoi, Igor Ozar, is leaving the company.



The United Aircraft Corporation clarifies that Tarasenko will be in charge of the formation of the UAC military aviation division on the basis of Sukhoi and MiG design bureaus.

The organization will work to develop, manufacture and sell and maintain the entire range of current and prospective combat aircraft.

At the end of 2017, Sukhoi Design Bureu received the largest profit within the scope of the United Aircraft Corporation.

In 2018, the company fulfilled contractual obligations worth more than 114.5 billion rubles, having received a net profit of 4 billion 8 million rubles.

MiG's revenues in 2018 amounted to about 89.5 billion rubles, while the net profit of the company made up 3.5 billion rubles.