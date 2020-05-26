World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian billionaires become $62 billion richer during pandemic

Over the past two months, the number of dollar billionaires in Russia has increased from 99 to 101 people, while their combined wealth has grown from $392 to $54 billion.

The collapses that stock markets around the world saw in March due to the break-up of the OPEC+ deal and the coronavirus pandemic, struck a powerful blow on business of those who appear on the list of wealthiest people of the world according to Forbes magazine.

However, over the past two months, dollar billionaires have only grown richer - the fortune of 25 leaders of the rating has increased by $255 billion during the gloomy period of 2020.

Russia-based members of the Forbes list did not stand aside. During the pandemic, the aggregate fortune of Russian dollar billionaires increased by $62 billion - from $392 billion to $454 billion, according to the Forbes Real Time counter, which estimates the change in wealth of the world's richest people online.

The day of March 18 was taken as a reference point to analyze the wealth of the richest people who appear on Forbes' 2020 list. Stock markets experienced one of the worst crises back then, while a week before that, on March 11, the WHO recognized the spread of coronavirus as a pandemic.

The Dow Jones Index has grown by 23 percent since then, S&P - by 23 percent. The Moscow Exchange Index amounted to 2112.64 points on March 18, before it rose by 30 percent by May 25, to 2757.9 points.

The fortune of Russia's five richest people in the reporting period increased by $22.6 billion to $109.5 billion. The main owner of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, became richer more than others. The businessman, who was ranked first in the Russian part of the Forbes list this year, increased his fortune during the pandemic by $6.4 billion - from $19.7 to $26.1 billion.

Russia’s unmanned underwater drone Poseidon disassembled

The prospective Russian unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon will be launched for the first time this fall, a source in the military-industrial complex of Russia said.

According to the source, the Poseidon will be launched from the Belgorod nuclear submarine.

The vehicle has not been assembled yet - scientists only test separate components and units of the system.

Alexander Zhilin, the head of the Center for the Study of Public Applied Issues of National Security, believes that the underwater drone can be on alert and take part in military operations at any time without any restrictions. According to the expert, the drone provides enormous protection against external interventions.

In February 2019, the Ministry of Defense unveiled the first video of Poseidon's range operations.  Putin later said that the drone carrier would be launched in spring.

Putin announces new date for Victory Parade

Victory Parade on Red Square will take place on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on May 26.

"We will do it the day when the legendary historical parade of the victors took place, when fighters who fought near Moscow and defended Leningrad, who fought near Stalingrad, who liberated Europe, stormed Berlin, - when they marched across Red Square," Putin said.

The "backbone" bookmakers turned out to be mafiosi from the 90s

PART 1. BACKGROUND OF THE RUSSIAN MAFIA

 After it turned out that Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov included the Fonbet betting company in the list of backbone enterprises that can count on state support, everyone started talking about these bookmakers.

Russian billionaire shoots himself in the head

Russian billionaire Dmitry Bosov committed suicide in a settlement near Moscow on May 6, 2020. 

According to preliminary data, on May 6, his body with a gunshot wound to the head was found by his relatives in a house in the village of Usovo, where Bosov lived. The Glock 19 gen 4 pistol was found next to the body. No suicide note was found.

Sukhoi and MiG design bureaus unite for a major project

Russian Air Force pilots in action

MiG and Sukhoi design bureaus will unite within the structure of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) for the development and manufacture of all Russian combat aircraft, the UAC press service said. MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko will chair the association, the press service of Russian Technologies (Rostec) state corporation said.

