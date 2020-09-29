World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian ruble on the way to hit another all-time low

The euro exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange exceeded 93 rubles per euro for the first time since January 21, 2016. The US dollar is rising in value as well: on September 29, the dollar was traded at the rate of 79.68 rubles per one dollar.

Russian ruble on the way to hit another all-time low

The historical maximum of the euro rate in Russia makes up 100.74 rubles - the European currency was traded at this price in December 2014. For the dollar, the all-time high is 85.50 - the maximum value of the US dollar against the Russian ruble was registered on January 21, 2016.

Analysts linked the decline of the ruble exchange rate to the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan: instability near Russia sends a negative signal to markets. According to experts, an increase in the number of coronavirus-infected people, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe and the possible imposition of sanctions against Russia due to the situation with Alexei Navalny make the Russian ruble even weaker.

The rate of the Russian ruble may stabilise after the Russian currency hits another low. In general, however, the ruble continues declining in value as it receives neither external, nor internal support.

On September 28, at the opening of trading, the euro and dollar rates rose sharply (from 90.9 to 91.7 rubles per one euro and from 78.15 to 78.92 rubles per one dollar. After fluctuations during the day, they stopped at even higher levels (euro - 92.2 rubles, dollar  - 79.05).

Last week, the dollar and the euro renewed their highs since April 2020. During the trading day, the US dollar rate reached 77.87 rubles, while the euro - 90.58 rubles. Experts linked the depreciation of the Russian currency to the strengthening of the dollar on world markets, falling oil prices and risks of new sanctions against Russia.

Last materials
Russian ruble on the way to hit another all-time low
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
The weak voice of France wants to talk to the weaker voice of Belarus
COVID-19: Only one in eight countries worldwide have measures in place to protect women
Memo To Trump: Pick Heroes, Not Hymens, for the Court
Turkey wages war in Nagorno Karabakh. What should Russia do?
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Armenia and Azerbaijan slaughter each other again
Covid, Education and Development
Biden Crime Blotter: What Trumps Vice-President? Supreme Court Nominee!
Popular
Former USSR
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?

Russia does not need to get involved in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russian politicians should ensure only Russian interests

Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
Armenia and Azerbaijan slaughter each other again
Conflicts
Armenia and Azerbaijan slaughter each other again
Real life stories
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Conflicts
Turkey wages war in Nagorno Karabakh. What should Russia do?
Alexander Shtorm Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey? Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko The weak voice of France wants to talk to the weaker voice of Belarus Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission COVID-19: Only one in eight countries worldwide have measures in place to protect women Contributor submission
Comments
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
Armenia and Azerbaijan slaughter each other again
Armenia and Azerbaijan slaughter each other again
Germany about relations with Russia: This is the end
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Armenia and Azerbaijan slaughter each other again
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Six reasons Donald J. Trump is the Anti-Christ
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Armenia and Azerbaijan slaughter each other again
Armenia and Azerbaijan slaughter each other again
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Germany about relations with Russia: This is the end
Germany talks about the need for total boycott of Russia
Kyrgyzstan wants to join Russia to give rise to the new USSR
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy