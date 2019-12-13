Ten tips for musicians to protect their eyes during performances

Performers and musicians of different stages often work long hours entailing intensive training and practices. They work hard to put smiles on people's faces, but the long hours they work for can provoke harm to their physical and mental health. And one essential part of the body that gets affected the most by performers is the eyes.

Musicians often have to be in situations where they need to squint to focus on music sheets that are several inches away. Or they perform on stage with focusing on the faces of the audience faraway while having to look directly into blinding lights.

If you're a performer, then your eyes mean a lot to your job. In this article we've mentioned some ways you can take care of your eyes to keep them in check.

Good sight is vital for musicians

Whether you play in the orchestra or are a singer who performs on stage, having a good vision is mandatory. Music sheets consist of notes that are tiny and need focus to understand and play. This doesn't only apply to instrument players but to music producers and singers as well. And if your eyesight worsens, you can become mediocre at your job. When performing on stage, you can encounter dangers of falling and getting injured due to it.

Get Your Eyes checked

As with the requirement of using your eyes to focus on faraway areas comes with the danger of weakening eyesight or eye damages. To keep your eyes in check, making frequent visits to ophthalmologists is advised. To reduce your chances of getting eye problems, its best to get your eyes checked and follow precautions recommended by the doctor. Often musicians need specialized lenses that help them focus on performances better, so be sure to ask your doctor about them made for you.

Make sure the room is well lit

Your eyes can suffer from concentrating on music notes sitting in a dark room. It can strain your eyes and cause you to have migraines from intensive focusing. To avoid this, you can take precautions by having the area you practice or perform lit brightly to not have your eyes suffer.

Maintain Good Posture

Having a good position of your head and neck is vital for your eyes during a recital. If you're tilting or craning your neck to have a better view of the music sheets, the nerves tensed from it can cause strain to your eyes and cause them to suffer. Keep your head proportional with your neck and shoulders. Retaining a good posture will let you focus better and avoid eye strain.

Adjust your sheets

If you don't have a good focus on the sheets in front of you, you'll need to concentrate penetratingly to be able to read and perform well. Before the performance adjust your page stand well, whether you play in a sitting or standing position to have a direct contact at them. You can talk with your conductor to establish a better stand placement to avoid putting pressure on your eyes or other body parts.

Wear Lenses That Let You See far

As musical notes are to be read from many inches away, wearing spectacles with lenses that let you scan the sheets will make you comfortable. Through this your eyes won't be harmed, and you can keep up with the harmony of the orchestra or a singing session.

Focus in style/Firmoo

Get Complex Solutions in Older Age

Many performers are unable to perform when they get older due to weakened eyesight and have to retire early on. However, science has progressed a lot in the past few years, and today there are several solutions with ophthalmologist for spectacles that are designed for musicians to concentrate better. Consult an eye doctor to get prescription lenses that help you view your sheets better to keep performing.

Take Care of Eyes by Lubricating Them

Continuously staring into a direction can make your eyes tired and dry. Eye strain and migraine can happen from long-term staring. To take care of your eyes, make a habit of looking away from your area of focus and blink several times. Give your eyes a break from time to time. Another thing you can do is to carry eye drops with you to put them in during intervals from preventing eyes from drying.

Protect Your Eyes from Flashing Lights

If you're a singer, then protecting your eyes can be a difficult task as you'll have to look directly into flashing lights and other stage effects to the audience in front of you. To protect your eyes from harm against blasts of light, talk to your doctor for lenses that can coop situations like these. Or you can try glasses that are both prescription and fashionable. Singers in the past used to perform while wearing spectacles of different styles to look cool.