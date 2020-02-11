World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Coronavirus patients recover one after another in Russia

Health

The Chinese student, who was diagnose with coronavirus in Russia, was discharged from hospital. According to Inna Kulikova, the chairwoman of the Tyumen Region Health Department, laboratory analyses have shown that the woman was healthy.

"Today, she was discharged. We sent her home with flowers and balloons. The students, who arrived on the same airplane with her, will be discharged after quarantine as well - all of their tests for coronavirus were negative," the official said.

According to her, one of the patients in the quarantine center for people evacuated from China continues treatment, but it is not associated with coronavirus infection, while two other individuals are healthy.

The Chinese woman will be able to enjoy complete freedom of movement as she does not pose a danger to other people.

Russians evacuated from Wuhan all healthy

Most of the Russians, who were evacuated from Russia and quarantined in the Tyumen region, plan to move to 44 cities of Russia. Thirty-three of them plan to go to Moscow.

On February 5, two aircraft with Russian nationals evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan landed in Tyumen. On January 4, 2020, the Russian Embassy started establishing contacts with the Russian citizens, who were willing to evacuate from China's Wuhan back home to Russia. In total, according to the Russian Embassy, ​​there are 341 Russians staying in Hubei Province, but only 183 of them got in touch with the embassy.

All those who arrived from Wuhan to Tyumen were sent for a 14-day quarantine at the Gradcenter rehabilitation sanatorium, which is located in a forestal area, 28 km from Tyumen.

Topics tyumen wuhan flu quarantine new disease coronavirus new infection russian embassy russian citizens
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Rogue States, sovereign countries
Columnists
Trump and His Henchmen Vow New Steps to Eliminate Venezuelan Social Democracy
Europe
USA cracks down on Bulgaria for being not a very good vassal state
News All >
Last materials
Coronavirus patients recover one after another in Russia
Moscow builds new expressway through Soviet-era radioactive repository
Rogue States, sovereign countries
MiG-41: Russia works on its most advanced, 5++ aircraft to date
Trump and His Henchmen Vow New Steps to Eliminate Venezuelan Social Democracy
USA cracks down on Bulgaria for being not a very good vassal state
Sukhoi and MiG design bureaus unite for a major project
S-500 anti-aircraft systems to be passed into service in 2020
Is Bank Trust safe in the hands of Mikhail Khabarov?
Democrats make Trump most likely winner of US presidential election
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
MiG-41: Russia works on its most advanced, 5++ aircraft to date

Russia has been working on the MiG-41 hypersonic interceptor aircraft since 2013. All the works on the aircraft are conducted under the conditions of absolute secrecy

MiG-41: Russia works on its most advanced, 5++ aircraft to date
Trump and His Henchmen Vow New Steps to Eliminate Venezuelan Social Democracy
Columnists
Trump and His Henchmen Vow New Steps to Eliminate Venezuelan Social Democracy
Columnists
Rogue States, sovereign countries
Costantino Ceoldo Rogue States, sovereign countries Costantino Ceoldo Stephen Lendman Trump and His Henchmen Vow New Steps to Eliminate Venezuelan Social Democracy Stephen Lendman Lyuba Lulko USA cracks down on Bulgaria for being not a very good vassal state Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Hysterical Media Promoted Fake News About Russia
Arguments for the removal of Donald J. Trump
George and Laura Bush to divorce after election because of Condi Rice?
USA cracks down on Bulgaria for being not a very good vassal state
MiG-41: Russia works on its most advanced, 5++ aircraft to date
MiG-41: Russia works on its most advanced, 5++ aircraft to date
Does Russia care about Pentagon’s nuclear upgrade program?
USA cracks down on Bulgaria for being not a very good vassal state
Sukhoi and MiG design bureaus unite for a major project
USA cracks down on Bulgaria for being not a very good vassal state
USA cracks down on Bulgaria for being not a very good vassal state
USA cracks down on Bulgaria for being not a very good vassal state
MiG-41: Russia works on its most advanced, 5++ aircraft to date
MiG-41: Russia works on its most advanced, 5++ aircraft to date
MiG-41: Russia works on its most advanced, 5++ aircraft to date
Many Russians support Russia’s unification with Belarus
Gun policies in the US: What's new?
Chinese economy collapses and stops because of coronavirus
Will Trump destroy America if he wins?
Trump and His Henchmen Vow New Steps to Eliminate Venezuelan Social Democracy
What Putin knows about USA's lunar missions
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.