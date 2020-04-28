Russia leaves Iran and China behind in coronavirus pandemic

Over the last day, as many as 6,411 cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in 83 regions of Russia, of which 2,609 (40.7%) had no clinical manifestations of the disease. Covid-19 claimed the lives of 72 people in the last 24 hours, 44 people died in Moscow. The number of patients who recovered in Russia increased to 8,456.

In total, Russia has 93,558 cases in 85 regions; the number of deaths over the entire period has increased to 867.

Thus, in terms of the number of infected individuals, Russia is ranked eighth in the world, having left behind China and Iran.

According to Worldometers, Iran has 91,472 cases registered during the entire pandemic, while China - 82,836 cases. However, the death toll in China is much larger than in Russia – 4,673.

Meanwhile, an initiative group of Russian doctors launched the "Memory List" website dedicated to the doctors, who died during coronavirus pandemic. The statistics collected by the project initiators exceeds the official stats among doctors – the list contains more than 73 names of medical specialists, who died of Covid-19.