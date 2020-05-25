Mass vaccination of Russians against coronavirus may begin in the autumn of 2020, Director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamalei Alexander Ginzburg said.
The process may take up to nine months. For the time being, the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has exceeded 350,000, more than 3,600 people died.
"We hope that mass vaccination will begin in early autumn. Naturally, it will be impossible to provide the vaccine to each and every citizen. We assume that the process will take up to six months at the every best, or from seven to nine months," Ginzburg said.
Medical specialists and those individuals, whose job stipulates contacts with many other people, such as cashiers, taxi drivers, ticket service providers, volunteers, etc, will be the first to receive the new vaccine.
Earlier, Alexander Ginzburg said that employees of the center tested the vaccine against coronavirus on themselves.
Officials representing the Moscow Department of Health deny that Russia’s official COVID-19 statistics underestimate the number of coronavirus-caused deaths in the country. Such information earlier appeared in a number of publications that analyzed open data on monthly mortality rates.
The retired Brazilian military predicted a civil war in the country over the actions of the Federal Supreme Court, which launched an investigation against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Over the last day, as many as 6,411 cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in 83 regions of Russia, of which 2,609 (40.7%) had no clinical manifestations of the disease. Covid-19 claimed the lives of 72 people in the last 24 hours, 44 people died in Moscow. The number of patients who recovered in Russia increased to 8,456.
About 1,600 fighters of private military company (PMC) Wagner left the war zone in western Libya, Anadolu agency reports with reference to Mohammed Kununu, a representative of Libyan government forces.
According to him, PMC employees involved in the Libyan conflict on the side of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar departed from Beni Walid airport near Tripoli on board two military transport aircraft. Their destination remains unknown.
Over the past 24 hours, 10,559 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in 82 regions of Russia.
Most of the cases were reported in – 5,858, the Moscow region - 829, St. Petersburg - 312, Nizhny Novgorod region - 272.
According to unnamed sources, doctors believe that Kadyrov contracted the infection about two or three weeks ago