Russia to start vaccination of people against COVID-19 this year

Mass vaccination of Russians against coronavirus may begin in the autumn of 2020, Director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamalei Alexander Ginzburg said.

The process may take up to nine months. For the time being, the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has exceeded 350,000, more than 3,600 people died.

"We hope that mass vaccination will begin in early autumn. Naturally, it will be impossible to provide the vaccine to each and every citizen. We assume that the process will take up to six months at the every best, or from seven to nine months," Ginzburg said.

Medical specialists and those individuals, whose job stipulates contacts with many other people, such as cashiers, taxi drivers, ticket service providers, volunteers, etc, will be the first to receive the new vaccine.



Earlier, Alexander Ginzburg said that employees of the center tested the vaccine against coronavirus on themselves.