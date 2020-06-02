World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Defense Ministry to test vaccine against COVID-19 on volunteers

Health

The Ministry of Defense of Russia selected volunteers for clinical trials of the unique domestic vaccine against coronavirus.

Fifty military personnel were selected to test the vaccine, including five women, all of whom were examined and tested.

The first group of volunteers is supposed to come to a special institution at the 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defense on June 3 to undergo a preliminary in-depth medical examination and prepare for the experiment.

Earlier, scientists at the 48th Central Research Institute studied vaccines against Ebola and MERS virus.

Clinical studies of another vaccine developed by the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology are to begin in late June - early July. The trials are to be completed in mid-September. The tests will be conducted on volunteers aged from 18 to 60 years. The director of the center, Rinat Maksyutov, said that one of the vaccines was developed in the form of nasal drops.

Over the last 24 hours, 8,863 patients with coronavirus infection were detected in 84 regions of Russia, of which 3,715 (41.9%) were detected in contact persons without any clinical manifestations of the disease. In the last 24 hours, COVID-19 claimed the lives of 182 people.

In total, 423,741 cases and 5,037 deaths were reported in Russia.

  • The number of recoveries exceeded the number of new cases per day.
  • As many as 11,108 people were discharged from hospitals.
  • The total number of patients who recovered in the Russian Federation increased to 186,985 people.

In Moscow, 2,286 new cases of coronavirus were reported, 71 people died.

